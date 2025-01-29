Pancake Place returning to Pitlochry as Perth owner takes it back to its roots

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Pancake Place returning to Pitlochry as Perth owner takes it back to its roots

The much-loved brand is reopening in Pitlochry town centre, where it had a base years ago.

By Morag Lindsay
Blain Ross standing outside Cafe Biba in Pitlochry.
Perth businessman Blain Ross is bringing the Pancake Place back to Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

A familiar name is returning to the centre of Pitlochry with the reopening of the town’s Pancake Place.

The much-loved Scottish brand is set to bounce back next week.

It will be based in the former Cafe Biba premises at the southern end of Atholl Road.

And it brings the story of the Pancake Place in Pitlochry full circle.

The cafe was a Pancake Place before it was rebranded several years ago.

Perth businessman Blain Ross bought the popular chain, including Cafe Biba, in 2024.

Cafe Biba exterior.
Cafe Biba is reopening as the Pancake Place at 40 Atholl Road, Pitlochry. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

He says it makes sense to restore a trusted name that still sparks loyalty among so many people.

“We’re going to spend the next 12 months working with customers and staff to make sure we’re getting the offer right,” he said.

“We’ll be specialising in pancakes, obviously. The sale included the original Pancake Place recipe from 1973. But we’ll be doing other things as well — breakfasts, soups and sandwiches and things.”

And that’s not the only refresh customers can look forward to at the Pitlochry Pancake Place.

Blain Ross at St John's Bar and restaurant
Pitlochry Pancake Place boss Blain Ross also owns the St John’s Bar and Restaurant in Perth. Image: Elliot Cansfield.

“We’re keeping the original recipe,” added Blain.

“But we’re going to be trying out new ideas with pancakes too — protein pancakes and different flavours.”

Pitlochry Pancake Place part of 50-year success story

Cafe Biba in Pitlochry closed in its former guise on January 6.

And workers were at the building cracking on with the refurbishment this week.

Blain and his staff team had hoped to open this weekend, but the plans have been delayed by a day or two due to Storm Eowyn.

Pancake Place has been a Scottish high street institution for more than half a century.

Pancake Place exterior, Reform Street, Dundee.
The Pancake Place on Reform Street, Dundee, has been going strong since 1973. Image: DC Thomson.

There are still branches in Dundee, Dunfermline and Elgin.

Blain also owns the St John’s Bar and Restaurant in Perth city centre, another former Cafe Biba.

He is looking to invest in the other Pancake Place sites once Pitlochry is back open and thriving again.

He says he’s excited to become part of the food and drink scene in the busy Perthshire tourist town.

“There are lots of great places to eat and drink in Pitlochry, but I think with Pancake Place we can offer customers something that’s unique,” he added.

More from Perth & Kinross

Missing person Guy Bargery as police search Perthshire
Search for missing man, 60, in Perthshire village after police find car
Volunteers in Rattray Communuty Garden with veg growing and polytunnels behind them.
Rattray Community Garden set to grow as donors stump up £45k
Rafal Czarnecki appeared at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media
Perth abuser threatened to 'destroy' ex with bogus cat breeding complaint to council
Linda alongside her team.
New owner inspired by cancer battle to open Perthshire cafe and farm shop
Erin Quinn.
Tributes pour in for former Perthshire rugby player after her death aged 23
Bell's Sports Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Opinion split on future of Bell's Sports Centre in Perth after consultation
2
Fergus Muldoon. Image: Facebook
Extra jail time for Perth prisoner whose violent strop left guard with glass in…
Fionna Williamson and son Ewan standing at door to their home in Moulin near Pitlochry
Storm Eowyn leaves Perthshire families without power for three days
smashed car windows Milnathort
Thug with 110 convictions jailed for knife attack in Kinross-shire
kinross dog attack
Owner tells court 'beloved pup' was savaged to death by dogs in Kinross

Conversation