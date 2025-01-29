Pancake Place returning to Pitlochry as Perth owner takes it back to its roots

A familiar name is returning to the centre of Pitlochry with the reopening of the town’s Pancake Place.

The much-loved Scottish brand is set to bounce back next week.

It will be based in the former Cafe Biba premises at the southern end of Atholl Road.

And it brings the story of the Pancake Place in Pitlochry full circle.

The cafe was a Pancake Place before it was rebranded several years ago.

Perth businessman Blain Ross bought the popular chain, including Cafe Biba, in 2024.

He says it makes sense to restore a trusted name that still sparks loyalty among so many people.

“We’re going to spend the next 12 months working with customers and staff to make sure we’re getting the offer right,” he said.

“We’ll be specialising in pancakes, obviously. The sale included the original Pancake Place recipe from 1973. But we’ll be doing other things as well — breakfasts, soups and sandwiches and things.”

And that’s not the only refresh customers can look forward to at the Pitlochry Pancake Place.

“We’re keeping the original recipe,” added Blain.

“But we’re going to be trying out new ideas with pancakes too — protein pancakes and different flavours.”

Pitlochry Pancake Place part of 50-year success story

Cafe Biba in Pitlochry closed in its former guise on January 6.

And workers were at the building cracking on with the refurbishment this week.

Blain and his staff team had hoped to open this weekend, but the plans have been delayed by a day or two due to Storm Eowyn.

Pancake Place has been a Scottish high street institution for more than half a century.

There are still branches in Dundee, Dunfermline and Elgin.

Blain also owns the St John’s Bar and Restaurant in Perth city centre, another former Cafe Biba.

He is looking to invest in the other Pancake Place sites once Pitlochry is back open and thriving again.

He says he’s excited to become part of the food and drink scene in the busy Perthshire tourist town.

“There are lots of great places to eat and drink in Pitlochry, but I think with Pancake Place we can offer customers something that’s unique,” he added.