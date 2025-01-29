Pitlochry’s last bank to close as first minister seeks ‘urgent meeting’ with bosses

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry’s last bank to close as first minister seeks ‘urgent meeting’ with bosses

Bank of Scotland blames the decision on a lack of footfall at the branch.

By Lucy Scarlett
Bank of Scotland in Pitlochry.
The Bank of Scotland branch in Pitlochry. Image: Supplied

Pitlochry’s last bank will shut after a fresh wave of branch closures was announced.

The Bank of Scotland on Atholl Road will close its doors on October 30.

The bank blames the decision on a lack of footfall at the branch, with customers favouring online banking instead.

Bank of Scotland says staff will help those requiring assistance set up internet banking.

A community banker will be introduced to the area to support customers.

Pitlochry closure a ‘significant blow’ says First Minister John Swinney

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “The planned closure of Bank of Scotland in Pitlochry is deeply concerning, particularly as it is the last remaining bank in the town.

“While more people are using online banking, a significant cohort – particularly elderly and vulnerable residents – still rely on in-person services for their day-to-day banking needs.

John Swinney.
First Minister John Swinney. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

“The loss of a physical branch will make access even harder for those who depend on face-to-face support.

“I welcome the confirmation that there will be no job losses as a result of this closure, but that does not change the fact that this will be a significant blow to the local community.

“I am therefore seeking an urgent meeting with Bank of Scotland senior management to better understand the rationale behind this decision and to discuss what measures can be taken to ensure local customers are not left without essential banking services.”

Other Perthshire Bank of Scotland branch closures

It follows a string of bank closures across the region as the industry shifts online.

Bank of Scotland shut branches in Dunkeld and Crieff in 2023 and 2024.

A banking hub opened in Crieff last year for locals to access their money five days a week.

The nearest Bank of Scotland branch is in Blairgowrie, 23 miles away.

Residents are being told they can use the Post Office on Atholl Road for everyday banking, but some restrictions will apply.

