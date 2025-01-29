Pitlochry’s last bank to close as first minister seeks ‘urgent meeting’ with bosses

Pitlochry’s last bank will shut after a fresh wave of branch closures was announced.

The Bank of Scotland on Atholl Road will close its doors on October 30.

The bank blames the decision on a lack of footfall at the branch, with customers favouring online banking instead.

Bank of Scotland says staff will help those requiring assistance set up internet banking.

A community banker will be introduced to the area to support customers.

Pitlochry closure a ‘significant blow’ says First Minister John Swinney

Perthshire North MSP John Swinney said: “The planned closure of Bank of Scotland in Pitlochry is deeply concerning, particularly as it is the last remaining bank in the town.

“While more people are using online banking, a significant cohort – particularly elderly and vulnerable residents – still rely on in-person services for their day-to-day banking needs.

“The loss of a physical branch will make access even harder for those who depend on face-to-face support.

“I welcome the confirmation that there will be no job losses as a result of this closure, but that does not change the fact that this will be a significant blow to the local community.

“I am therefore seeking an urgent meeting with Bank of Scotland senior management to better understand the rationale behind this decision and to discuss what measures can be taken to ensure local customers are not left without essential banking services.”

Other Perthshire Bank of Scotland branch closures

It follows a string of bank closures across the region as the industry shifts online.

Bank of Scotland shut branches in Dunkeld and Crieff in 2023 and 2024.

A banking hub opened in Crieff last year for locals to access their money five days a week.

The nearest Bank of Scotland branch is in Blairgowrie, 23 miles away.

Residents are being told they can use the Post Office on Atholl Road for everyday banking, but some restrictions will apply.