Thieves steal from four vans across Perthshire on same night

The thieves stole from four work vans across Perthshire on the same night.

Officers have issued an appeal after four vans were broken into and tools stolen in Perthshire.

The thieves targeted vehicles in Perth, Aberuthven, and Auchterarder on Wednesday, January 29.

It is believed the incidents are linked.

The thieves made off with power tools from vans on Burghmuir Road and Cedar Drive in Perth, Main Road in Aberuthven, and Ruthven Street, Auchterarder.

Thieves ‘targeted’ Perthshire work vans

Detective Constable Rachael Shields said: “We believe at this time that these break-ins and thefts are linked.

“The thieves obviously knew what they were looking for and seem to have specifically targeted works vans.

“I would ask anyone with a work van to be vigilant and not leave tools in the vehicle overnight.

“Secure lockboxes are also a deterrent to thieves and you can have your tools marked, which make them less desirable to steal.

“If anyone in the areas targeted has any information, private CCTV or dash cam footage, contact us.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting incident number 0553 of January 29.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This follows two thefts in Pitlochry and Bankfoot earlier in the week.