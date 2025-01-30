Thieves steal from four vans across Perthshire on same night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth & Kinross

Thieves steal from four vans across Perthshire on same night

Police believe the break-ins are linked.

By Lucy Scarlett
Cedar Drive.
Cedar Drive was on of the areas hit on Wednesday. Image: Google Maps

The thieves stole from four work vans across Perthshire on the same night.

Officers have issued an appeal after four vans were broken into and tools stolen in Perthshire.

The thieves targeted vehicles in Perth, Aberuthven, and Auchterarder on Wednesday, January 29.

It is believed the incidents are linked.

The thieves made off with power tools from vans on Burghmuir Road and Cedar Drive in Perth, Main Road in Aberuthven, and Ruthven Street, Auchterarder.

Thieves ‘targeted’ Perthshire work vans

Detective Constable Rachael Shields said: “We believe at this time that these break-ins and thefts are linked.

“The thieves obviously knew what they were looking for and seem to have specifically targeted works vans.

“I would ask anyone with a work van to be vigilant and not leave tools in the vehicle overnight.

“Secure lockboxes are also a deterrent to thieves and you can have your tools marked, which make them less desirable to steal.

“If anyone in the areas targeted has any information, private CCTV or dash cam footage, contact us.”

Information can be passed to officers via 101, quoting incident number 0553 of January 29.

Alternatively, details can be passed anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

This follows two thefts in Pitlochry and Bankfoot earlier in the week.

Conversation