6 men arrested and charged for thefts in Pitlochry and Bankfoot

Six men have been arrested and charged in connection with thefts in Pitlochry and Bankfoot.

A break-in was reported at Milton of Fonab Caravan Park in Pitlochry on Sunday afternoon.

The thieves allegedly left in a blue Transit van with a “large quantity” of gas cylinders from the site.

A second incident was reported in Bankfoot.

Six men, aged between 17 and 31, were arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

They were due to appear in Perth Sheriff Court on Monday.

‘Exceptionally rare’ theft at Pitlochry beauty spot

A spokesperson for the caravan site said: “I can confirm that there were gas cylinders stolen from Milton of Fonab Caravan Park on Sunday afternoon which was reported to the police.

“Nothing else was stolen thankfully.

“This incident is exceptionally rare thankfully.

“A regular security check had highlighted the theft almost immediately and details forwarded onto the police.

“We were delighted to hear the news that those responsible were apprehended so quickly.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Sunday January 26 2025, we received two reports of thefts in Bankfoot and Pitlochry.

“Six men aged between 17 and 31 have been arrested and charged in connection.

“They are due to appear at Perth Sheriff Court on Monday, 27 January, 2025

“A report will be submitted to the Procurator Fiscal.”

