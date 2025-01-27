Firefighters tackle ‘third blaze’ started in Forfar woods

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters tackle ‘third blaze’ started in Forfar woods

A local businessman fears for the safety of neighbouring buildings.

By Lucy Scarlett
Guthrie Park fire.
The fire in the woods can be seen dangerously close to homes. Image: Supplied

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a Forfar woods on Monday evening.

A fire was started in Guthrie Park on Monday at about 6pm.

One fire appliance was dispatched to the area on Lochside Road.

Crews tackled the blaze for just over an hour.

A resident described hearing “pops” and “bangs” before spotting flames in the trees.

The fire was started near a block of flats and several businesses.

‘Matter of time before flats and businesses are badly affected’ says local

One business owner- who wished to remain anonymous- told The Courier there have been three fires in that area.

He said: “It’s a matter of time before these flats beside that troubled area and local businesses are badly affected or worse, burnt to the ground.

“Three fires have started now.”

A spokesperson for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.20pm and dispatched one appliance.

“There was a report of a fire in Guthrie Park.

“We got the call to stop at 7.22pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation