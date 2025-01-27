Firefighters tackle ‘third blaze’ started in Forfar woods

Firefighters tackled a blaze in a Forfar woods on Monday evening.

A fire was started in Guthrie Park on Monday at about 6pm.

One fire appliance was dispatched to the area on Lochside Road.

Crews tackled the blaze for just over an hour.

A resident described hearing “pops” and “bangs” before spotting flames in the trees.

The fire was started near a block of flats and several businesses.

‘Matter of time before flats and businesses are badly affected’ says local

One business owner- who wished to remain anonymous- told The Courier there have been three fires in that area.

He said: “It’s a matter of time before these flats beside that troubled area and local businesses are badly affected or worse, burnt to the ground.

“Three fires have started now.”

A spokesperson for The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call at 6.20pm and dispatched one appliance.

“There was a report of a fire in Guthrie Park.

“We got the call to stop at 7.22pm.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.

