Angus Planning Ahead: Gatehouse upgrade and farmland battery plant proposal

Pharmaceutical giant GSK is planning a revamp of the gatehouse at its Montrose site.

The Barrack Road security building sits at the entrance to the manufacturing facility.

Plans lodged with the council show new grey cladding for the single storey building, which covers a site of around 350 sq m.

New external lighting would also be added.

The proposal will be considered in due course.

A separate application for replacement security fencing on part of the GSK site has been approved.

The 3.9 metre acoustic board fencing is at the rear of the houses on Provost Reid’s Road and Traill Terrace.

Forfar housing plan pulled

A plan for nearly 120 new homes at Westfield in Forfar has officially been withdrawn.

North-east developer Scotia Homes submitted the 117-house plan in mid-2023.

The application site is currently farmland opposite existing housing at Westfield Loan.

However, Scotia Homes and Muir Homes have since combined to bring forward a joint proposal for two sections of land at Westfield.

Last August, the companies revealed a masterplan for around 300 new homes.

Public consultation events were held in Forfar.

Detailed proposals for that scheme have yet to be submitted to the council.

50MW Arbroath battery storage bid

A proposal of application notice has been submitted for a major battery energy storage scheme (BESS) near Arbroath.

The 49.9 megawatt Blindwells BESS development is earmarked for farmland near Brax, west of the town beside the B9127.

It would have an underground connection to Arbroath electricity substation.

Two public consultation events are to be held by OPDE UK Ltd in the Webster Theatre, Arbroath.

Those will take place on February 17 and March 10. Each will run from 2-6pm.

Montrose short-term lets

Change of use plans have come forward for three Montrose flats to be used as short-term lets.

The properties on the corner of Gibson Place and Erskine Place have been used as corporate lets for offshore wind farm employees since 2022.

The application has come forward as part of legislation covering short-term lets.

Applicant Dunken Ltd say the flats are let for a minimum period of a week.

They are generally occupied six to seven months of the year.

Auchterhouse solar farm

Farmland in the Sidlaws is being earmarked for a 46MW solar farm.

The site is 250 metres south of Pitpointie at Kirkton of Auchterhouse.

Torquay-based Mespil Solary Energy has submitted the proposal of application notice.

It is the first stage in the planning process for the development.

Public consultation drop-in events have been scheduled for February 24 and March 10.

Those will take place at the Landmark Hotel, Dundee from 2pm to 7.30pm.

Auchterhouse Community Council will also be informed of the PAN, and a third consultation event will be held online in late March.

GSK Montrose gate house

Forfar housing

Arbroath BESS

Montrose flats

Auchterhouse solar farm