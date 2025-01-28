Angus Planning Ahead: Gatehouse upgrade and farmland battery plant proposal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Angus Planning Ahead: Gatehouse upgrade and farmland battery plant proposal

The latest round-up of Angus planning applications also includes a solar farm scheme in the Sidlaws and short-term let accommodation for offshore windfarm contractors.

By Graham Brown
GSK is planning a revamp of the gatehouse at its Montrose facility. Image: Google
GSK is planning a revamp of the gatehouse at its Montrose facility. Image: Google

Pharmaceutical giant GSK is planning a revamp of the gatehouse at its Montrose site.

The Barrack Road security building sits at the entrance to the manufacturing facility.

Plans lodged with the council show new grey cladding for the single storey building, which covers a site of around 350 sq m.

New external lighting would also be added.

An aerial shot of GSK’s base in Montrose. Image: GSK

The proposal will be considered in due course.

A separate application for replacement security fencing on part of the GSK site has been approved.

The 3.9 metre acoustic board fencing is at the rear of the houses on Provost Reid’s Road and Traill Terrace.

Forfar housing plan pulled

A plan for nearly 120 new homes at Westfield in Forfar has officially been withdrawn.

North-east developer Scotia Homes submitted the 117-house plan in mid-2023.

The application site is currently farmland opposite existing housing at Westfield Loan.

Westfield Loan housing land in Forfar.
The Scotia site at the top end of Westfield Loan. Image: Google

However, Scotia Homes and Muir Homes have since combined to bring forward a joint proposal for two sections of land at Westfield.

Last August, the companies revealed a masterplan for around 300 new homes.

Public consultation events were held in Forfar.

Detailed proposals for that scheme have yet to be submitted to the council.

50MW Arbroath battery storage bid

A proposal of application notice has been submitted for a major battery energy storage scheme (BESS) near Arbroath.

The 49.9 megawatt Blindwells BESS development is earmarked for farmland near Brax, west of the town beside the B9127.

It would have an underground connection to Arbroath electricity substation.

Two public consultation events are to be held by OPDE UK Ltd in the Webster Theatre, Arbroath.

Those will take place on February 17 and March 10. Each will run from 2-6pm.

Montrose short-term lets

Change of use plans have come forward for three Montrose flats to be used as short-term lets.

The properties on the corner of Gibson Place and Erskine Place have been used as corporate lets for offshore wind farm employees since 2022.

Montrose short-term lets
The flats on the corner of Erskine Place and Gibson Place in Montrose. Image: Supplied

The application has come forward as part of legislation covering short-term lets.

Applicant Dunken Ltd say the flats are let for a minimum period of a week.

They are generally occupied six to seven months of the year.

Auchterhouse solar farm

Farmland in the Sidlaws is being earmarked for a 46MW solar farm.

The site is 250 metres south of Pitpointie at Kirkton of Auchterhouse.

Torquay-based Mespil Solary Energy has submitted the proposal of application notice.

It is the first stage in the planning process for the development.

Public consultation drop-in events have been scheduled for February 24 and March 10.

Those will take place at the Landmark Hotel, Dundee from 2pm to 7.30pm.

Auchterhouse Community Council will also be informed of the PAN, and a third consultation event will be held online in late March.

GSK Montrose gate house

Forfar housing

Arbroath BESS

Montrose flats

Auchterhouse solar farm

More from Angus & The Mearns

Scout group members band guests at the hall event. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Scouts return home after £160k Storm Babet repairs
Guthrie Park fire.
Firefighters tackle deliberate 'third blaze' started in Forfar woods
Fly-tipping at Glamis
Glamis fly-tipper labelled 'disgusting' after dumping mountain of household waste
2
Queen Margaret Hospital, Dunfermline, Fife
Fife and Angus hospitals central to first minister's plans to tackle NHS crisis
6
Arbroath Community Centre.
Arbroath Community Council on collision course with local authority in latest chapter of community…
A damaged tyre on the side of the northbound A90 carriageway, north of the A935 Brechin turn-off..
'Carnage' on A90 near Brechin as potholes cause breakdowns and car damage
7
Care round up Hillcrest Homes Tenancy Support Service, Forfar.
Care round-up: Dundee nursery improves and praise for Angus homeless accommodation
Daniel Mustard
Illegal driver broke cyclist's shoulder in Brechin crash
Councillor Beth Whiteside will lead a new committee which will decide on projects including Brechin's recovery from Storm Babet. Image: DC Thomson
7 major challenges facing new Angus Council housing committee as it meets for first…
11
This flat is located near Brechin Town Centre. Image: Wardhaugh Property
7 homes on the market in Angus for less than £70k

Conversation