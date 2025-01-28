Dundee solicitor who negotiated with Donald Trump announces retirement

A founding partner of a Dundee legal firm who once negotiated a deal with US president Donald Trump has announced his retirement.

John Muir set-up MML Law with partner Jim Lavery in the 1990s, which has gone on to become one of the city’s top law businesses.

After practising for more than 40 years, John is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and improving his golf handicap as he takes a step-back from the company.

He plans on staying with MML Law as a consultant, in what has been jokingly described as a “Luka Modric” role, in reference to the veteran Real Madrid and Croatia captain.

MML Law partner announces retirement

Mr Muir founded Muir Myles Laverty in 1992. And since then, the firm has gone on to employ 25 staff, working in civil, family and criminal law.

He worked for decades as an employment lawyer, and cites his biggest career disappointment the loss of a case involving Perth and Kinross Council women.

“Dealing with Donald Trump was certainly memorable, in fact, unforgettable. He was certainly immensely charismatic.

“It is a pity that client confidentiality prevents me from revealing more of our conversation.

“My biggest disappointment in law was losing an equal pay claim for Perth & Kinross Council women at an employment appeal tribunal.

“It was a split decision and an absolute travesty that still irks me.

“My best memories relate to the many successes we had for clients and I can enjoy a degree of satisfaction from building up a business which has a happy and stable staff of 25.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and grandchildren. I also plan to work on my golf handicap and continue in music when not consulting for MML.”

‘Luka Modric’ consultant role

MML Law partner Jim Lavery added: “It has been a privilege and honour to be John’s business partner.

“The professional and personal support John extended not only to me but countless others over the years has been incalculable.

“John will continue to be the heartbeat of our organisation and his core values of honesty decency and sense of justice which were the cornerstones at the start of Muir Myles Laverty in 1992 are the driving forces today at MML Law.

“All of us at MML Law are delighted he has accepted the role of consultant, ensuring his extensive legal knowledge and business expertise will continue to be shared and utilised.

“We know he will revel in his Luka Modric role – maybe not the whole 90 minutes but 35 of majesty to keep MML Law at the forefront.”