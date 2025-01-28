Dundee solicitor who negotiated with Donald Trump announces retirement

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Business

Dundee solicitor who negotiated with Donald Trump announces retirement

John Muir was a founding partner of city legal firm MML Law.

By Paul Malik
John Muir, a founding partner at MML Law, has announced he is stepping back from the firm he co-founded in 1992. Image: Supplied.
John Muir, a founding partner at MML Law, has announced he is stepping back from the firm he co-founded in 1992. Image: Supplied.

A founding partner of a Dundee legal firm who once negotiated a deal with US president Donald Trump has announced his retirement.

John Muir set-up MML Law with partner Jim Lavery in the 1990s, which has gone on to become one of the city’s top law businesses.

After practising for more than 40 years, John is looking forward to spending more time with his grandchildren and improving his golf handicap as he takes a step-back from the company.

He plans on staying with MML Law as a consultant, in what has been jokingly described as a “Luka Modric” role, in reference to the veteran Real Madrid and Croatia captain.

MML Law partner announces retirement

Mr Muir founded Muir Myles Laverty in 1992. And since then, the firm has gone on to employ 25 staff, working in civil, family and criminal law.

He worked for decades as an employment lawyer, and cites his biggest career disappointment the loss of a case involving Perth and Kinross Council women.

“Dealing with Donald Trump was certainly memorable, in fact, unforgettable. He was certainly immensely charismatic.

American multi-millionaire Donald Trump at the Old Course, St Andrews, 28th April 2006.

“It is a pity that client confidentiality prevents me from revealing more of our conversation.

“My biggest disappointment in law was losing an equal pay claim for Perth & Kinross Council women at an employment appeal tribunal.

“It was a split decision and an absolute travesty that still irks me.

“My best memories relate to the many successes we had for clients and I can enjoy a degree of satisfaction from building up a business which has a happy and stable staff of 25.

“I am looking forward to spending more time with my family and grandchildren. I also plan to work on my golf handicap and continue in music when not consulting for MML.”

‘Luka Modric’ consultant role

MML Law partner Jim Lavery added: “It has been a privilege and honour to be John’s business partner.

“The professional and personal support John extended not only to me but countless others over the years has been incalculable.

“John will continue to be the heartbeat of our organisation and his core values of honesty decency and sense of justice which were the cornerstones at the start of Muir Myles Laverty in 1992 are the driving forces today at MML Law.

Former Ballon d’Or winner Luka Modric. Image: Shutterstock.

“All of us at MML Law are delighted he has accepted the role of consultant, ensuring his extensive legal knowledge and business expertise will continue to be shared and utilised.

“We know he will revel in his Luka Modric role – maybe not the whole 90 minutes but 35 of majesty to keep MML Law at the forefront.”

More from Business

The met mast at Inch Cape offshore wind farm.
Angus offshore wind farm development secures final piece of £3.5 billion funding
Morris Leslie, founder of Morris Leslie Plant Hire.
Morris Leslie: Profits fall at Perthshire plant hire giant
Nathan and Jennifer Kaczmarski at Petit Yellow Vélo in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Owner of Petit Yellow Velo coffee shop in Crieff on brewing success
Kenzie Mcleod, 18, runs Elite Valet in Burntisland. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fifer Kenzie on running his own car valet business aged 18
A sign on the Tesco at Dalgety Bay warning of the closure. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Were supermarkets in Tayside, Fife and Stirling open during Storm Eowyn?
The Fife technology firm is set to spend its investment on capital equipment. Image: Clas-SiC Wafer Hub
Fife technology firm secures £12m investment to safeguard 74 jobs
Turbine towers at the Port of Dundee will be transported to the North Sea by the Brave Tern. Image: Rob McLaren/DC Thomson
132-metre vessel at Port of Dundee after wind farm delays
Crail harbour
New Fife property boom sees buyers turn backs on East Neuk
Alan Boyle will lead the new energy division, which has offices in Perth. Image: Story Scotland
Growing civil engineering firm opens new Perth office
PKAVS headquarters The Gateway in North Methven Street, Perth. Image: Google Maps
Cash reserves plummet at Perth charity PKAVS

Conversation