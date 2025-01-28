Dundee toy shop owner and Glenshee skiing pioneer Jack Duncan dies at 98

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee toy shop owner and Glenshee skiing pioneer Jack Duncan dies at 98

The Dundee entrepreneur, who opened the UK’s first Toymaster store and helped develop Glenshee ski centre, was a snowsports trailblazer and family man.

By Michael Alexander
Jack Duncan has died aged 98. Image: Duncan family/DC Thomson design team
Jack Duncan, a retired Dundee businessman and pioneer of skiing at Glenshee, has passed away suddenly but peacefully at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurial success and sporting innovation.

Jack, who was born on April 16, 1926, in Bridge of Cally, made history by opening the UK’s first Toymaster store in Dundee’s Commercial Street.

He was also instrumental in developing skiing at Glenshee, helping to establish the area as a key hub for winter sports in Scotland.

Jack Duncan (right) at a Dundee Toymaster prizegiving in 1990. Image: DC Thomson.

Paying tribute, his grandson John Glover described Jack as “one of the forgotten key players in the golden age of Scottish skiing”.

He also noted his humility despite his groundbreaking achievements.

Jack Duncan’s early life in Dundee

Jack, latterly of Monifieth, grew up in Ruthven, a small village near Kirriemuir, during the challenging years of the Second World War.

At the age of 13, he cycled daily to high school in Kirriemuir, showcasing the determination that would define his life.

After his family moved to Airlie Drive in Dundee, Jack attended Harris Academy.

At 16, he began an apprenticeship at the General Post Office, where he formed a lifelong friendship with Boyd Baird.

Jack Duncan presents a prize at Toymaster in 1986. Image: DC Thomson.

Five years later, he joined his father at J.D. McKenzie, a Dundee-based pram and toy shop.

Jack’s entrepreneurial spirit flourished as he helped grow the business across locations in Hilltown, Lochee, and Crichton Street.

The crowning achievement of his career came in 1980, with the grand opening of the Toymaster store on Commercial Street.

The business became a Dundee institution. Jack retired in 1992.

Jack Duncan pioneered skiing at Glenshee

Jack’s passion for skiing began in his 20s, when he started climbing the Munros and exploring Scotland’s slopes.

Alongside friends like David Jamieson, he helped pioneer skiing at Glenshee Ski Centre by constructing Meall Odhar and installing rope tows at Ben Gulabin.

Jack Duncan was a pioneer of skiing at Glenshee. Image: Duncan family.

From 1957 to 1959, Jack served as president of the Dundee Ski Club, leading groups on skiing trips to Europe and captaining the Scottish Ski Team in Bergen, Norway, in 1959.

His influence inspired his son Ronald Duncan to compete as a Winter Olympian.

A civic reception in Dundee for Monifieth skier Ronald Duncan when he was 17. Picture shows, from left to right; Councillor I Mortimer; Mrs M Deas; Alison Duncan; Mr Jack Duncan; Mrs Mortimer; Ronald Duncan signing visitor’s book; Mrs I Duncan; Deputy Chairman, Charles Farquhar; Mrs M Duncan; Councillor Tom McDonald; Mr Jack Johnstone;

Despite multiple shoulder dislocations and surgeries, Jack continued skiing well into his later years, using adaptations to support his shoulders.

He also introduced his children to the sport at a young age, sharing family trips to Austria and tackling challenging runs such as the ladies’ downhill in Gotzens.

A life of adventure and family

Jack’s adventurous spirit extended beyond skiing.

In his 50s, he took up sailing, starting with a dinghy and eventually competing in national championships in a squib.

His beloved dog, Sula, often joined him on his sailing adventures in Wales and Ireland.

Jack’s travels were extensive, taking him to the South Sea Islands, New Zealand, and China, as well as on the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow to Beijing.

He also attended the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988 and the Val d’Isère Winter Olympics in 1992 to cheer on his son Ronald Duncan, a professional downhill skier.

At home in Dundee, Jack was a devoted family man.

Jack and Isabel Duncan on their wedding day in 1960. Image: DC Thomson

He met Isabella (nee Deas) in the late 1950s, at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

She went into the hotel after skiing to get an ice pack and noticed Jack with an ice pack on his head and said ‘oh that’s sore.’

They married on October 25, 1960.

Together, they created a loving home at Craigmount, which featured a flourishing garden that Jack meticulously maintained.

Community legacy in Dundee – and still skiing in his 80s

Jack’s connection to Dundee extended to his allotment near Riverside Drive.

There, he grew vegetables – a skill inherited from his mother.

A skilled bridge player, Jack cultivated relationships with the same care he gave to his garden.

His family remembers him as a man of impeccable manners, sharp wit, and boundless kindness.

Jack Duncan (right) skiing in his 80s with grandchildren Jennifer, John and David. Image: Duncan family.

Even as he skied until the age of 88, Jack’s life was as much about the people he inspired as the places he explored.

Jack Duncan’s contributions to Dundee’s entrepreneurial and sporting history, along with his pioneering efforts at Glenshee, leave a lasting legacy.

He is survived by his children Ronald and Alison.

He was also a father-in-law to Lyn and Anthony, much loved grandpa of Jamie, Jennifer, Pippa, David and John, and a dear brother of Dorothy.

Jack is predeceased by his wife Isabella.

