Dundee toy shop owner and Glenshee skiing pioneer Jack Duncan dies at 98

Jack Duncan, a retired Dundee businessman and pioneer of skiing at Glenshee, has passed away suddenly but peacefully at the age of 98, leaving behind a legacy of entrepreneurial success and sporting innovation.

Jack, who was born on April 16, 1926, in Bridge of Cally, made history by opening the UK’s first Toymaster store in Dundee’s Commercial Street.

He was also instrumental in developing skiing at Glenshee, helping to establish the area as a key hub for winter sports in Scotland.

Paying tribute, his grandson John Glover described Jack as “one of the forgotten key players in the golden age of Scottish skiing”.

He also noted his humility despite his groundbreaking achievements.

Jack Duncan’s early life in Dundee

Jack, latterly of Monifieth, grew up in Ruthven, a small village near Kirriemuir, during the challenging years of the Second World War.

At the age of 13, he cycled daily to high school in Kirriemuir, showcasing the determination that would define his life.

After his family moved to Airlie Drive in Dundee, Jack attended Harris Academy.

At 16, he began an apprenticeship at the General Post Office, where he formed a lifelong friendship with Boyd Baird.

Five years later, he joined his father at J.D. McKenzie, a Dundee-based pram and toy shop.

Jack’s entrepreneurial spirit flourished as he helped grow the business across locations in Hilltown, Lochee, and Crichton Street.

The crowning achievement of his career came in 1980, with the grand opening of the Toymaster store on Commercial Street.

The business became a Dundee institution. Jack retired in 1992.

Jack Duncan pioneered skiing at Glenshee

Jack’s passion for skiing began in his 20s, when he started climbing the Munros and exploring Scotland’s slopes.

Alongside friends like David Jamieson, he helped pioneer skiing at Glenshee Ski Centre by constructing Meall Odhar and installing rope tows at Ben Gulabin.

From 1957 to 1959, Jack served as president of the Dundee Ski Club, leading groups on skiing trips to Europe and captaining the Scottish Ski Team in Bergen, Norway, in 1959.

His influence inspired his son Ronald Duncan to compete as a Winter Olympian.

Despite multiple shoulder dislocations and surgeries, Jack continued skiing well into his later years, using adaptations to support his shoulders.

He also introduced his children to the sport at a young age, sharing family trips to Austria and tackling challenging runs such as the ladies’ downhill in Gotzens.

A life of adventure and family

Jack’s adventurous spirit extended beyond skiing.

In his 50s, he took up sailing, starting with a dinghy and eventually competing in national championships in a squib.

His beloved dog, Sula, often joined him on his sailing adventures in Wales and Ireland.

Jack’s travels were extensive, taking him to the South Sea Islands, New Zealand, and China, as well as on the Trans-Siberian Railway from Moscow to Beijing.

He also attended the Calgary Winter Olympics in 1988 and the Val d’Isère Winter Olympics in 1992 to cheer on his son Ronald Duncan, a professional downhill skier.

At home in Dundee, Jack was a devoted family man.

He met Isabella (nee Deas) in the late 1950s, at the Bridge of Orchy Hotel.

She went into the hotel after skiing to get an ice pack and noticed Jack with an ice pack on his head and said ‘oh that’s sore.’

They married on October 25, 1960.

Together, they created a loving home at Craigmount, which featured a flourishing garden that Jack meticulously maintained.

Community legacy in Dundee – and still skiing in his 80s

Jack’s connection to Dundee extended to his allotment near Riverside Drive.

There, he grew vegetables – a skill inherited from his mother.

A skilled bridge player, Jack cultivated relationships with the same care he gave to his garden.

His family remembers him as a man of impeccable manners, sharp wit, and boundless kindness.

Even as he skied until the age of 88, Jack’s life was as much about the people he inspired as the places he explored.

Jack Duncan’s contributions to Dundee’s entrepreneurial and sporting history, along with his pioneering efforts at Glenshee, leave a lasting legacy.

He is survived by his children Ronald and Alison.

He was also a father-in-law to Lyn and Anthony, much loved grandpa of Jamie, Jennifer, Pippa, David and John, and a dear brother of Dorothy.

Jack is predeceased by his wife Isabella.