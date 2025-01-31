Indian restaurant opens in former Perth chip shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Indian restaurant opens in former Perth chip shop

MSP Murdo Fraser cut the ribbon at the grand opening.

By Lucy Scarlett
Murdo Fraser cuts a ribbon to open Punjabi Cuisine on Perth's North Methven Street.
Opening the shop, from left to right, is Amar Bashir, Murdo Fraser and Aziz Rehman (far right). Image: Punjabi Cuisine

A new Indian restaurant has officially opened in Perth city centre.

Punjabi Cuisine had its grand opening on Thursday afternoon.

The North Methven Street takeaway says it will offer authentic Indian dishes alongside kebabs and desserts.

Amar Bashir, 32, took over the eatery from his friend, Laeeq Rehman, 30, who ran it as Must Eat Fish and Chips.

Both men live and run multiple businesses in Perth.

Amar Bashir.
Amar Bashir is excited about his new venture. Image: Punjabi Cuisine

Laeeq said he was happy to hand the keys over to his friend.

He told The Courier: “I have fish and chip shops in Craigie, Stanley, and Aberfeldy.

“It was too many, too close also having one in the city centre.

“Amar owns many grocery shops and has trained as a chef.

“He was excited about a new venture opening a business serving authentic Indian food.”

MSP Murdo Fraser cuts ribbon to declare Perth shop open

The takeaway had a special visit from MSP Murdo Fraser on Thursday as the politician declared the shop open.

Amar’s family and friends gathered as the ribbon was cut and the first official dish served to Mr Fraser.

According to Laeeq, he ordered a biryani and sauce.

Amar and his family with Murdo Fraser.
Amar and his family with Mr Fraser. Image: Punjabi Cuisine
A look inside the shop.
Mr Fraser was given a tour of the takeaway. Image: Punjabi Cuisine

Amar is excited to get his family involved in running the business.

The menu offers special burgers, kebabs on naan, hoagie wraps, desserts and authentic curries.

Munchy boxes are also available.

The business is open seven days a week, from 4pm until 11pm.

Both collection and home delivery are available.

More from Perth & Kinross

Simon Ferguson appeared at Dunfermline Sheriff Court.
Fife man urged to write apology letter to neighbour after threats with garden hoe
Neil Rodgers was placed on the sex offenders register.
Sex pest football fan groped Perth barmaid and clubbed man with guitar
Sign at entrance to Moness resort, Aberfeldy.
Taymouth Castle tycoons in bid to convert Aberfeldy holiday cottages to staff accommodation
Cedar Drive.
Thieves steal from four vans across Perthshire on same night
Guy Bargery. Image: Police Scotland
Body found in River Tay near Perth in search for missing man Guy Bargery
Perth Museum interior.
Mary Queen of Scots' last letter to join Stone of Destiny at Perth Museum
Outside view of Blairgowrie Leisure Centre.
New Blairgowrie pool leaking – before £36m centre has even opened
6
Location of Muir Homes' proposed development of 42 homes in Auchterarder.
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Row over 42 homes idea & 'lack' of holiday properties
Cameron MacDonald at Perth Sheriff Court
Couple suffered horrific injuries in crash with 'tired' driver in Perthshire
Ian Soutar.
St Johnstone plan minute's applause for ex-paramedic and Perth 'hero' Ian Soutar

Conversation