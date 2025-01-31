Indian restaurant opens in former Perth chip shop

A new Indian restaurant has officially opened in Perth city centre.

Punjabi Cuisine had its grand opening on Thursday afternoon.

The North Methven Street takeaway says it will offer authentic Indian dishes alongside kebabs and desserts.

Amar Bashir, 32, took over the eatery from his friend, Laeeq Rehman, 30, who ran it as Must Eat Fish and Chips.

Both men live and run multiple businesses in Perth.

Laeeq said he was happy to hand the keys over to his friend.

He told The Courier: “I have fish and chip shops in Craigie, Stanley, and Aberfeldy.

“It was too many, too close also having one in the city centre.

“Amar owns many grocery shops and has trained as a chef.

“He was excited about a new venture opening a business serving authentic Indian food.”

MSP Murdo Fraser cuts ribbon to declare Perth shop open

The takeaway had a special visit from MSP Murdo Fraser on Thursday as the politician declared the shop open.

Amar’s family and friends gathered as the ribbon was cut and the first official dish served to Mr Fraser.

According to Laeeq, he ordered a biryani and sauce.

Amar is excited to get his family involved in running the business.

The menu offers special burgers, kebabs on naan, hoagie wraps, desserts and authentic curries.

Munchy boxes are also available.

The business is open seven days a week, from 4pm until 11pm.

Both collection and home delivery are available.