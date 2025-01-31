Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail

Dundee and Fife train services have faced major disruption due to a broken rail.

The incident between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway caused trains to be cancelled or delayed.

Although the line reopened at around 1pm after being fixed, several services were impacted throughout the afternoon.

A temporary speed restriction was also in place to allow engineers to monitor the site.

The broken rail caused ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Dundee, Glenrothes with Thornton, and Leven to be suspended for around four hours.

LNER trains from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen were also being diverted via Perth for a time.