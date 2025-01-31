Fife Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail Services were cancelled or delayed. By Finn Nixon January 31 2025, 11:19am January 31 2025, 11:19am Share Major disruption to Dundee and Fife trains due to broken rail Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5172994/trains-dundee-fife-edinburgh-disruption-broken-rail/ Copy Link 2 comment A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson Dundee and Fife train services have faced major disruption due to a broken rail. The incident between Inverkeithing and Edinburgh Gateway caused trains to be cancelled or delayed. Although the line reopened at around 1pm after being fixed, several services were impacted throughout the afternoon. A worker at the scene of the broken rail. Image: Network Rail Scotland A temporary speed restriction was also in place to allow engineers to monitor the site. The broken rail caused ScotRail services from Edinburgh to Dundee, Glenrothes with Thornton, and Leven to be suspended for around four hours. LNER trains from London Kings Cross to Aberdeen were also being diverted via Perth for a time.
