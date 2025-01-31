Dundee Man dies after emergency services called to Dundee city centre street Officers say the death is being treated as unexplained. By Andrew Robson January 31 2025, 11:29am January 31 2025, 11:29am Share Man dies after emergency services called to Dundee city centre street Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/dundee/5173022/police-ambulance-victoria-road-dundee-city-centre-incident/ Copy Link 0 comment Part of Victoria Road in Dundee city centre was taped off by police. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson A man has died after emergency services were called to a Dundee city centre street. Several police vehicles and two ambulances raced to the scene near the junction with Victoria Road and Bell Street at around 11am on Friday. Officers then cordoned the street off at around 11.30am with cars and pedestrians being turned away. Two ambulances attended the incident. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson One onlooker said a person appeared to be receiving treatment on the pavement. The tape was taken down at around 12.15pm as emergency services left the scene. A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, we were called to Bell Street, Dundee where a man was pronounced dead. “Inquiries are at an early stage and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”
