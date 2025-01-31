Man dies after emergency services called to Dundee city centre street

A man has died after emergency services were called to a Dundee city centre street.

Several police vehicles and two ambulances raced to the scene near the junction with Victoria Road and Bell Street at around 11am on Friday.

Officers then cordoned the street off at around 11.30am with cars and pedestrians being turned away.

One onlooker said a person appeared to be receiving treatment on the pavement.

The tape was taken down at around 12.15pm as emergency services left the scene.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11am on Friday, we were called to Bell Street, Dundee where a man was pronounced dead.

“Inquiries are at an early stage and the death is currently being treated as unexplained.”