Coronavirus: 52 cases confirmed across Tayside as Fife’s positive cases total rises by 44

A further seven people have died after testing positive for coronavirus across Scotland.

Today’s update from the Scottish Government shows there has been 844 new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in the past 24 hours.

1,133,037 people in Scotland have been tested for #coronavirus The total confirmed as positive has risen by 844 to 88,361 Sadly 7 more patients who tested positive have died (3,503 in total) Latest update ➡ https://t.co/bZPbrCoQux

Health advice ➡ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu pic.twitter.com/GjNVtlv7E6 — Scottish Government (@scotgov) November 22, 2020

A total of 1,170 people were in hospital yesterday with a recently confirmed case of the virus, and 95 of those are in intensive care.

A regional breakdown of the figures show 52 people have tested positive for coronavirus across Tayside since Saturday.

There are 75 Covid-19 patients in hospital in the region – down from 80 on Friday.

In Fife, 44 confirmed cases of the virus have been recorded in the past 24 hours and 52 people are receiving hospital treatment after recently being diagnosed.

The pandemic in numbers

© Mhairi Edwards

Since the start of the outbreak:

A total of 1,133,037 people in Scotland have been tested at least once.

Of these people: 88,361 have tested positive and 1,044,676 were confirmed negative

A total of 1,009,522 Covid-19 tests carried out through NHS labs and 1,622,545 through UKG Labs in Scotland have reported results.

3,503 people have died who have tested positive

5,135 deaths have been registered in Scotland where the virus was mentioned on the death certificate up to 15 November

42% of coronavirus-registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, 51% were in hospitals and 7% were at home or non-institutional settings (as at 15 November)

7,067 inpatients who tested positive for Covid-19 have been discharged from hospital since March 5.

Coronavirus and Christmas

The first minister has been involved in “productive and constructive” discussions with the four nations of the UK over plans for a ‘cautious relaxation’ of coronavirus restrictions over the festive period.

Health Secretary Jeane Freeman told Politics Scotland that Nicola Sturgeon is in talks with Cabinet Office Minister Michael Gove and the devolved administrations of Wales and Northern Ireland.

It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepares to reveal his “winter Covid-19 plan” to the House of Commons on Monday, including how people can see their loved ones over Christmas.