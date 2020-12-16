Cases of Covid-19 confirmed at multiple Dundee and Perthshire schools

Several new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at schools in Dundee and a primary school in Perthshire.
Some 33 pupils and staff at Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie are currently isolating following a confirmed case being identified within the school.
It is understood the case is linked to a primary five class, however Perth and Kinross Council did not confirm this.
