News / Schools

Cases of Covid-19 confirmed at multiple Dundee and Perthshire schools

by Rebecca McCurdy
December 16 2020, 1.10pm Updated: December 17 2020, 8.01pm
© Mhairi EdwardsNewhill Primary School, Blairgowrie.
Newhill Primary School, Blairgowrie.

Several new cases of coronavirus have been confirmed at schools in Dundee and a primary school in Perthshire.

Some 33 pupils and staff at Newhill Primary School in Blairgowrie are currently isolating following a confirmed case being identified within the school.

It is understood the case is linked to a primary five class, however Perth and Kinross Council did not confirm this.

