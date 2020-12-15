Pupils to get virtual lessons at Perthshire school after first coronavirus cases

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire boarding school has switched to online learning after its first confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Five staff and pupils have tested positive at Strathallan School, near Forgandenny.

The cases were confirmed in a message to neighbours from Director of External Relations Claire Bath.

She wrote: “At every step of managing the issue we have taken external clinical advice as well as advice from NHS Test and Protect to ensure everyone’s safety including that of the wider community.

“To be clear, NHS Test and Protect are not classing this as an outbreak, nor are they requesting that the school close or change it’s current arrangements.

“However, in order to avoid any member of the community requiring self-isolation over Christmas day, and given the proximity to the end of term, since Saturday, lessons have been online to minimise any further risk to the community.”

Ms Bath said: “That this is the first case in 10 months of the pandemic is down to the thorough measures in place and the support of the school and local community.

“Now that term has ended without significant disruption, we hope everyone can enjoy the holidays with their family.

“We will continue to remain vigilant when term starts in January and hopeful that in time we can return to some normality for our pupils and our community.”