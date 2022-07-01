Bob McLardy: Tributes to former Dundee German teacher By Chris Ferguson July 1 2022, 5.00pm 0 comments Former Banff teacher Bob McLardy. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags Banff Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Obituaries team Angus & The Mearns Megan’s tribute to John Kneen, the Angus vet who saved her smile July 1 20224 Premium Content Obituaries Farming farewell for Arbroath vet John Kneen, towed to his funeral by tractor July 1 20221 Premium Content Obituaries Bobby Donaldson obituary: Former head of Tayside Police drugs squad June 29 20221 Premium Content More from The Courier JIM SPENCE: Ian Harkes was right to take his time and Dundee United fans should be happy with his decision to stay at Tannadice WHAT’S ON: New Zanna Wilson exhibition shows seascape artist’s view of Scottish coastline WHAT’S ON: Get sneak peeks as comics try out acts Police linking stolen van from Dundee garage with second break-in at Invergowrie store NFU warns rising costs could lead to dairy farmer exodus Stewart Petrie reveals Terry Masson red card introduction as he hails Montrose legend
Conversation