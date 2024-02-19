Jeremy Clarkson helps Gemma from Stirling win £32k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jeremy Clarkson helps Gemma from Stirling win £32k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

The mental health nurse backed the TV host's answer over their father-in-law's.

By Andrew Robson
Gemma Kennedy on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire.
Gemma Kennedy on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire. Image: STV Player

A Stirling resident has won £32,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – with a little help from host Jeremy Clarkson.

Gemma Kennedy, a mental health nurse, appeared on the latest episode of the hit ITV quiz show which aired on Sunday night.

The show sees contestants take on multiple-choice questions based on general knowledge, with a series of lifelines to help them along the way.

Jeremy Clarkson helps Gemma win £32,000 on Millionaire

After a strong start, Gemma stumbled at the £16,000 question – “A dish that is served ‘a la Florentie’ will typically feature which ingredient?”

With a choice between rocket, watercress, spinach and broccoli, Gemma asked the host what he thought.

Clarkson said his gut told him it was spinach, which he believed was the “green stuff” in Eggs Florentine.

Host Jeremey Clarkson on Who Wants to be a Millionaire alongside Stirling's Gemma Kennedy, who won £32,000.
Host Jeremy Clarkson gives his answer to help Stirling’s Gemma Kennedy. Image: STV

Still unsure, Gemma used her fourth and final lifeline to call her father-in-law Wayne, who thought the answer was broccoli.

The mental health nurse decided to back Clarkson.

Gemma said: “We’re at a point in the game where we can take a chance, and your explanation for it makes sense – because I was guessing rocket.

“Let’s play it, spinach final answer.”

Upon revealing spinach was the correct answer Clarkson said: “That’s the first-ever vegetable question I’ve got right.”

Gemma from Stirling walks away with £32,000 on Who Wants to be a Millionaire
Gemma walked away with £32,000. Image: STV Player

After answering one more question correctly Gemma decided to walk away with £32,000.

Gemma opted not to take a punt on the £64,000 question – despite the fact the contestant’s guess would have been correct.

The full episode is available to watch on STV Player.

Gemma joins a list of Tayside and Fife contestants who won big on TV gameshows including Fife dad Colin Brown who scooped £92,000 on The Wheel in 2023.

