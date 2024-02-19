Jeremy Clarkson helps Gemma from Stirling win £32k on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire

A Stirling resident has won £32,000 on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire – with a little help from host Jeremy Clarkson.

Gemma Kennedy, a mental health nurse, appeared on the latest episode of the hit ITV quiz show which aired on Sunday night.

The show sees contestants take on multiple-choice questions based on general knowledge, with a series of lifelines to help them along the way.

Jeremy Clarkson helps Gemma win £32,000 on Millionaire

After a strong start, Gemma stumbled at the £16,000 question – “A dish that is served ‘a la Florentie’ will typically feature which ingredient?”

With a choice between rocket, watercress, spinach and broccoli, Gemma asked the host what he thought.

Clarkson said his gut told him it was spinach, which he believed was the “green stuff” in Eggs Florentine.

Still unsure, Gemma used her fourth and final lifeline to call her father-in-law Wayne, who thought the answer was broccoli.

The mental health nurse decided to back Clarkson.

Gemma said: “We’re at a point in the game where we can take a chance, and your explanation for it makes sense – because I was guessing rocket.

“Let’s play it, spinach final answer.”

Upon revealing spinach was the correct answer Clarkson said: “That’s the first-ever vegetable question I’ve got right.”

After answering one more question correctly Gemma decided to walk away with £32,000.

Gemma opted not to take a punt on the £64,000 question – despite the fact the contestant’s guess would have been correct.

The full episode is available to watch on STV Player.

Gemma joins a list of Tayside and Fife contestants who won big on TV gameshows including Fife dad Colin Brown who scooped £92,000 on The Wheel in 2023.