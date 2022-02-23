Obituary: Arbroath Royal Marine Sergeant and Montrose Rugby coach Lee Starkey, 65

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Obituary: Arbroath Royal Marine Sergeant and Montrose Rugby coach Lee Starkey, 65

By Lindsay Bruce
February 23 2022, 11.45am Updated: February 23 2022, 1.43pm
Lee Starkey, 45 Commando Marine and Montrose Rugby Coach.
He was a decorated Royal Marine, a Montrose Rugby coach and as Lee Starkey faced his own chemotherapy battle he qualified as a personal trainer to help others fight cancer.

So it’s no surprise that Royal Marine bikers travelled from England to lead his funeral cortege and that former comrades lined the streets to honour this heroic man for one last rendezvous.

As the Last Post was played by bugle and his green beret was placed on his coffin it was a fitting farewell to the one his family called ‘the Royal.’

Challenging start in life

Lee Derek Starkey born in Basildon on October 8, 1956.

Son of Ellen and Derek Starkey, he had one younger sister Mandy, and his mum worked as a carer.

Tragedy struck for the family, however, when Lee’s dad died when he was just seven years old.

Lee Chapel Infant and Junior schools provided his early education followed by Woodlands Boys School.

Lee then enrolled at Thurrock technical college to become an apprentice engineer.

However, at 21 the trajectory of his life changed when he joined the Royal Marines.

45 Commando Arbroath

He completed his initial training in the south then was posted to Angus – which he initially wasn’t too keen on.

But in 45 Commando Royal Marines he found more than just a squadron – he joined a family.

It also helped that in 1979 he met Susan Parry – his future wife – in Broughty Ferry.

They married on January 11 1980 in Gilfillan Church, Dundee, where Susan’s dad was the organist.

The green beret

Their first home was in married quarters but Lee was posted to Northern Ireland almost straight away, during the Troubles.

“In later years he was also posted to Iraq and although he didn’t speak about it too much I know he was involved in helping the Kurdish people through the mountains,” Susan said.

Lee would also be sent to Afghanistan and received five medals for his service.

Sgt Lee Starkey in his green beret.

Lee managed to avoid injury and the couple went on to have six children who carried on Susan’s father’s Welsh legacy with their names: Ewan, Angharad, Bethany, Cerris, Dafydd  and Merfyn.

They moved to Keptie Street in Arbroath after seven years in military accommodation.

Lee proudly wore his green beret and was drafted to Lympstone as part of the commando training team, then Commanchio Company Royal Marines, Faslane. From there to Newcastle, and his final draft post was as provost sergeant at 45 Commando.

He left the marines in 2002.

‘Stand down coach…’

Lee was a fantastic sportsman and fitness played a big part in his life.

Ewan said: “My dad was one of those people who could turn his hand to almost anything sport related, and be excellent at it. And he loved watching us compete as well.”

In his youth he played rugby union in Basildon, Essex, but later joined the Dundee Whalers American Football team.

He achieved second dan in jujitsu and was a champion indoor rower, but his main passion was rugby.

Lee became a qualified coach for Montrose Rugby Club’s first team and served for 12 years.

Montrose Rugby’s poignant tribute to Lee Starkey.

The club paid tribute to him saying, ‘stand down coach your work is done.’

New opportunities

After 25 years in the military Lee began his second career working offshore. He received his Rope Access Level Three qualification and started working on what’s now known as Repsol Sinopec’s Tartan Platform.

From there he did inspections on Nigg Oil Terminal and Pembroke Refinery before working at Apache’s Sage Terminal, St Fergus.

In 2020 his last role was on Shell’s Shearwater platform.

His employer, CAN Offshore described Lee as a “true professional and a proper gent”.

Health challenges

In March 2020, Lee was given a terminal cancer diagnosis.

“It was a slow deterioration,” Ewan explained, “but as a beast of a man, to then have to slow down and struggle physically was hard for him. He couldn’t just sit back.”

So, unable to return to work offshore, he went on to qualify as a personal trainer specialising in cancer rehabilitation, mental health and diabetes.

Shown centre, age 63, is Lee Starkey after a full game with Montrose Rugby, just before his diagnosis.

He created ‘Training with Lee’, which helped others keep fit while he was undergoing chemotherapy himself.

Susan said: “I knew the good days wouldn’t last forever but Lee faced his illness with marine-like strength. He kept pressing on until he couldn’t any longer.”

Greatest honour

Lee was a proud ‘taid’ – the Welsh for grandfather – to his grandchildren.

At his funeral Rev Bob Wightman said: “Lee was known by many names including big man, Starsky and of course ‘the man with the biggest calves in NATO’.

“However, the proudest name he inherited was from his best friend and father-in-law, as he will always be known by his grandchildren, Arwen, Rowan, Bronwen, William and Thomas as taid. An honour he full-heartedly loved.”

He was also father-in-law to Nichi, Jason and Charlotte, and step grandad to Ian and Heather.

Military send off

Lee passed away aged 65, peacefully wearing his beret and beloved rugby shirt, surrounded by his family.

“In the end he was too weak for any more treatment,” Susan added.

Lee’s funeral took place on Friday February 18.

His hearse was escorted through Arbroath by the Royal Marine Bikers, and as it passed RM Condor a company of marines lined up to salute him.

The Royal Marine Bikers accompanying Lee on his final journey.

When he arrived at Parkgrove Crematorium standard bearer Roddy Campbell RM led the cortege with many more former marines saluting Lee as he was brought past.

At the family`s request Sergeant Shane Hedley placed a bottle of port and Lee`s medals on the coffin, along with his green beret and rugby shirt.

As bugler played The Last Post his coffin was lowered.

Susan said: “He was such a larger than life man in every way. It’s just not the same now. He’s so missed already.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

