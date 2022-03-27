Robert Milne obituary: Lundin Links and Leven community stalwart, 87

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Musical theatre performer, Leven Centre stalwart and avid traveller Robert Lewis Milne has died aged 87.

He worked for Central Farmers for his entire working life and was devoted to his community, family and friends.

Early years

Robert was born on May 11,1934, the son of forester William Milne, who worked for Gilmore Estates, and Margaret Jane Milne (nee Mackay).

Robert attended Lundin Links Primary School then four years at Buckhaven High School.

At 16 he left to join Central Farmers as a tea boy.

Two years of national service followed when he was 18 but on his return work resumed for Central Famers. He remained there for the rest of his working life.

His role within the company was as a travelling salesman. However, his final position was sales manager, though he continued to visit farms until the day he retired.

Robert was instrumental in the establishment of Methil Docks Fertiliser Plant, which Central Farmers created in order for fertilisers to be brought in by boat, bagged up and sold on to Fife farmers.

In 1969 Robert married Euphemia (Fay) Galloway Birrell Huskie. Together they had one son, Duncan Robert.

Theatre fan

Robert loved watching, listening to, and performing in musical theatre. An honorary lifelong member of the Leven Amateur Musical Association (LAMA), he appeared in many productions. Alongside performing he also served on the committee, including time as president.

Volunteering within his local community was also important to him. The Centre, Leven became like a second home – and not just on the nights LAMA were in residence.

He also became chairman of the management committee.

West End visits

Robert and Fay travelled extensively, whether abroad or in his beloved Scotland with friends.

They also organised numerous weekend coach trips to London to see West End shows.

The first such excursion was for their son Duncan’s 18th birthday in 1989.

The party would all meet up on a Friday evening then be driven down through the night to arrive in London early Saturday morning.

Some would shop or sightsee but the majority would have a ‘two show’ day, seeing one matinee and one evening performance before having a single night in a hotel then heading back at lunchtime on Sunday.

Passion for travel

Soon the trips were expanded to include longer overseas trips to America and even Hong Kong.

Duncan met his future wife – Robert’s daughter-in-law – D’Arcy, during summer of 1989 at The College Light Opera Company in Falmouth, Cape Cod, Massachusetts. This was after he finished high school but before starting his law degree at Edinburgh University.

Robert and Fay went to the USA for three weeks in1990 to see some of the shows during their son’s second season on the stage crew. They toured the New England states, including making an unannounced visit to D’Arcy’s family in Connecticut.

“My parents gave them tea, showed them around our farm, and called me as soon as they left to ask why I hadn’t given them a head’s up. Well, I didn’t know they were going to do that, that’s why!” she said.

Taken to new heights

Duncan and D’Arcy married in 1992 and although she moved to the UK, Robert and Fay continued to travel all over the USA on their own. Before long, the bus trips to London with large groups of people became trips to the USA to, among other places, New York, Las Vegas, Hawaii, and Washington DC.

Robert and Fay would arrange the flights, hotels, and transport and acted as amateur tour guides.

Robert’s penchant for foreign travel began when he and his wife visited Duncan and D’Arcy in Hong Kong while his son was working there between June 2007 and June 2009.

However, although Duncan organised the visit, his dad was somewhat reluctant.

The reason became apparent: He was worried about what they would eat while there.

However, he was delighted to find there were McDonald’s all over the world and their food tasted the same everywhere.

The bullet train

Before long they were regularly visiting Hong Kong, as well as New Zealand – where Robert got a speeding ticket, Australia, Singapore and Japan.

And it was there he realised his dream of riding on the Shinkansen, Asia’s famed bullet train.

When he felt fully able to navigate foreign travel a large group trip to Hong Kong was undertaken, then another to Singapore and Hong Kong.

His final trip to the USA was with just a few friends to see the Macy’s Day Parade during Thanksgiving in New York. And Robert and Fay’s ultimate Europe trips were to Milan and Madrid.

Lundin Links

Robert was a life long member of Lundin Golf Club. There he relished time with friends in the clubhouse as much as a round on the links.

He loved to create sets for musical societies and seeing in the New Year with his extensive circle of friends. He also took great pride in his beautifully maintained lawns and garden at his Lundin Links home.

Robert was proud of Duncan’s achievements. He was always pleased, also, to help D’Arcy with her garden in return for homemade brownies and cookies.

His sweet tooth was well known; He never turned down the chance for ice cream, as well as custard, on top of a cake or pudding.

“Robert’s quiet and gentle demeanour endeared him to everyone he met and he will be greatly missed.”

