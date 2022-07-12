Obituary: Football fan and father Gavin Duncan watched world go by in Broughty Ferry By Chris Ferguson July 12 2022, 12.30pm Updated: July 12 2022, 9.25pm 0 comments Gavin Duncan. [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] Tags DC Thomson dundee Rangers FC Conversation Close Already registered? Sign in [[title_reg]] Email address Display name Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Password Show Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number. Register By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy Or sign up with Facebook Google Complete Registration [[content_reg_complete]] Back to [[site_name]] Don't have an account? Register [[title_login]] Email address Password Show Login Or login with Facebook Google Forgotten your password? Reset it Remembered your password? Sign in Email address Reset Password Don't have an account? Register [[title]] Display Name Save More from The Courier Obituaries team Dundee Dennis Feltham: Family’s tribute to DC Thomson veteran and dedicated Tay angler July 11 20220 Past Times From Dunfermline to Destruction: Manny Charlton founded Nazareth and put Guns N’ Roses on road to stardom July 8 20220 Obituaries Les Wallace obituary: Businessman and lifelong Dundee FC supporter July 7 20220 Premium Content More from The Courier James McPake pleased with strikers after 5-0 win but challenges them to be more ruthless ‘Furious’ St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson hits out at ‘playground football’ Dan Cleary red card that cost his team against Annan Dundee United boss Jack Ross responds to Ryan Edwards Charlton speculation and addresses goalkeeper search 3 St Johnstone talking points as 9-man Perth side are held to 0-0 Annan Athletic draw and lose penalty shoot-out 3 talking points from Dunfermline v Buckie Thistle as Pars make it six from six Firefighters battling large gorse blaze at Carnoustie Buddon Golf Course Premium Content
Conversation