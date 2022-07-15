Alan Salisbury obituary: Former St Johnstone player who became police officer in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former police officer, St Johnstone and East Fife player and all-round sportsman Alan Salisbury has died aged 65.

He excelled at all sports throughout his school days and adult life and, in later years, dedicated his time to Forfarshire Cricket Club.

Alan, who spent 30 years with the police in Dundee, had played for Jeanfield Swifts then East Fife before signing for St Johnstone in 1977, fulfilling a boyhood dream to play for the team he supported.

He remained with the club until 1981 and was a team-mate of future Rangers star Ally McCoist.

Alan overcame cartilage trouble to resume his playing career with junior side Jeanfield Swifts where he had been man-of-the-match in their 1976/77 Drybrough Cup win over Dundee North End.

After he joined the police in 1982, he turned out for the Tayside Police side.

Despite his sporting success, Alan remained a gentle, modest man who never bragged, his wife, Diane, said.

Alan Salisbury was born in Perth, the son of Harry Salisbury and his wife Margaret (Taylor).

His father was an administrative officer at Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, and he has an older sister, Lyn.

Alan was educated at Letham Primary School, Perth, and then Perth Academy.

His school years were marked by sporting achievements. He was picked for Perth Select at primary level and went on to play for the Scottish schoolboys side during his time at the academy.

Alan was a prefect and house captain, table tennis and badminton champion, golfer and an outstanding hockey player.

When he left school he went to study at Jordanhill College, Glasgow, and graduated BA (Hons) in physical education and human movement in 1980.

After a spell as a supply teacher in schools in the area, including at Perth Academy, Alan joined Tayside Police in 1982.

He had met his future wife, Diane, while at Perth Academy. He was in sixth year and she was in fifth year.

They dated for seven years before marrying in Craigie Church, Perth, in 1982.

Their son, David, who also became an accomplished sportsman, was born in February, 1992.

Although he joined the police in Perth, Alan spent his 30-year career in Dundee, where the couple moved in 1982 and where Diane taught science and guidance at Rockwell High School, Baldragon Academy and Morgan Academy.

During his time as a police constable, Alan served in uniform and had spells in CID, the fraud and drugs squad, was community officer for Stobswell and latterly worked in the offender management unit.

In retirement Alan devoted time to Forfarshire Cricket Club where his son David had played.

He had been a junior committee member and umpire and used his time in retirement to paint, refurbish and maintain the facilities at Forthill.

Alan retired from the police in 2012 and, together with Diane, enjoyed many cruises to destinations including around the Mediterranean and the Baltic seas.

When St Johnstone posted its tribute to Alan, there were nearly 1,000 reactions of condolence.

One comment, by former police colleague Fraser Matheson, read: “Such a nice person who was always a pleasure to be around.

“I also had the good fortune to have played in the Tayside Police football team with Alan, watching his skills from between the posts.

“He stood out from us mere amateurs. Everybody will have fond memories of Alan.”

Many of the tributes following Alan’s death mentioned his sense of humour and how fun it was to be in his company.

Alan is survived by Diane, son David and his partner Jenna and grand-daughter Olive.

You can read the family’s announcement here.