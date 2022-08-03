Syd Bassett obituary: Daughters reflect on life of ‘incredible dad’ and Dundee PE teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Syd Bassett obituary: Daughters reflect on life of ‘incredible dad’ and Dundee PE teacher

By Lindsay Bruce
August 3 2022, 5.04pm Updated: August 3 2022, 5.32pm
Syd Bassett.
Syd Bassett, much loved Dundee PE teacher and former captain of Stobswell Rugby Club, has died aged 78.

The grandfather-of-four taught in Linlathen High School, Braeview Academy and Stobswell School for Boys.

Growing up

Sydney John Bassett – always known as Syd – was born on January 13, 1944 in Tayport.

The son of Sydney Bassett, a merchant seaman who went on to help build the Tay Road Bridge, and his wife Jessie, he had two sisters – Janette and Lilian.

Syd Bassett with his mother and sisters, as a child.
He attended Tayport Primary – where he was seen as precocious by teachers and moved up a year. However, the move meant Syd didn’t get the expected results in his 11 Plus, and had to begin senior schooling at Tayport Junior Secondary.

Once there his teachers soon saw his potential and he moved to Bell Baxter from 1956-62, when he began to excel in his studies.

Syd Bassett in his school uniform.
It was a fortuitous step, and one he always looked back on as key for the development of the rest of his life. For teachers at Bell Baxter introduced him to rugby.

Teacher training

When he left school Syd’s ambitions were focused on either becoming a pilot in the RAF, a PE teacher or an engineer.

But although he was offered a place in the air force it wasn’t to be a pilot. He therefore took up a place at Jordanhill in Glasgow to train to become a teacher instead. A move that was considered very prestigious at the time.

Syd's year group at Jordanhill College of Education.
He was there from 1963-65 qualifying to teach secondary PE but stayed on to do an extra year which enabled him to teach primary school also.

Love and marriage

While in Glasgow, in 1963, he met Linda Mackie from Brechin who was at the city’s secretarial college.

They got married on December 24, 1966 in Dundee registry office.

Syd and Linda Bassett.
His first job was at Stobswell School for Boys in Dundee, while he and Linda lived in Peddie Street.

“My dad was teaching but he and my mum didn’t even have a bath in the house. They took it in turns to visit their parents’ houses to bathe,” said Lois, Syd’s daughter.

The couple spent a short time in Torquay where Syd taught, then in 1972 Syd and Linda moved to Leuchars, where Syd worked at New Park School, St Andrews.

The Bassetts on their wedding day.
Their first child Lindsay – who died in infancy from cancer –  was born in December 1972. Lois arrived in 1976 and Zoe was born in 1980.

Always active

Having developed a passion for rugby at school, Syd joined Stobswell Rugby Club in 1974. It wasn’t long before he captained the squad.

It was the same year he began teaching at Linlathen High School, which is where he stayed until it closed in 1996. He was then transferred to Braeview Academy until his retirement in 2002, age 58.

The family moved to Tayport in 1984 where Syd spent the rest of his days.

Canoeing, which remained a passion for Syd.
Compering at a holiday camp.
Dundee marathon certification.
Swimming was another of Syd's loves.
Shown as captain of Stobwell Rugby Club, back row centre.
Syd remained a fan of motorbikes throughout his life.
In his younger rugby days.
Syd, back row left with his Tay swim team.
Jordanhill graduate Syd Bassett.
Syd as a youngster.
Dundee Quadrathon certificate.
Doing his famous 'perfect handstand' is Syd Bassett.
Syd and Linda on the slopes.

Syd continued to play rugby well into his 50s, after which he concentrated on hillwalking. But sports and activities were always part of his life.

“As well as my dad loving everything physical for himself he knew how important it was for the children and young people he taught too,” said Lois.

Syd loved canoeing, basketball, running marathons, cycling, walking and skiing.

The latter being one of the passions he passed on to pupils.

Ski trips abroad

“My mum and dad both believed in creating opportunities for children who would perhaps not have been given them otherwise. In truth, I doubt we would have had those opportunities either.

“My dad started organising skiing trips and it was a family affair. It would be a case of everyone giving my mum their pennies for two years at a time until they had saved up enough for my dad to take them on a bus to Europe to ski. Then me and my sister would get involved when we were out there, as guides.”

On the slopes with children he took on skiing trips is Syd Bassett.

During his time as a teacher Syd organised trips to Italy, France, Austria and Bulgaria for his pupils.

Munro bagging

After he retired Syd maintained his fitness.

Swimming – which had been a passion in his youth, remained a part of his weekly routine. As did golf at the Scotscraig course in Tayport.

But the man who had once run marathons and completed Dundee’s Quadrathon always found time to climb.

Syd shown enjoying one of his many hill walks.
He loved hillwalking, especially in the Munros. The ones nearest to him he tackled multiple times, and once retired he set out to conquer them all. However, a knee replacement meant he had to stop after 236.

He also loved cultivating his garden – which was a great source of pride – and doing DIY projects for himself and his family.

Grandchildren

Linda passed away in 2006 not long after the couple’s first grandchild was born.

So Syd’s attention turned to his granddaughter Jasmine.

Syd Bassett with granddaughter Jasmine.
“She really was the apple of his eye, and then as my family grew he just doted on all his grandchildren. And he was a wonderful granddad. He taught Jasmine to swim and to ride her bike… they had such a close bond,” said Lois.

Syd was an elder at Tayport Parish Church and in his spare time could often be seen with a tea towel in Lois’s cafe in Dundee.

On a family day out with his grandchildren and son-in-law.

Lois said: “My dad often joked that he can’t remember how he ever found time to work, because he was so busy in retirement.”

Companionship

Syd was fortunate to have a second chance of love with former Linlathen High School French teacher Francoise Johnston.

Daughters Zoe, left, and Lois, right with their dad.
Daughters Zoe, left, and Lois, right with their dad.

The pair – who had been friends when they worked at the same school – had precious time together before Francoise also passed away three years ago.

Inspiration

Asked how she would remember her dad, Zoe added: “He could make you believe that anything was possible. He was constantly inspiring us. I started running because of my dad – and now I’m doing marathons. He did that!”

Lois added: “My dad was the most kind, most loving person. He had an infectious laugh and he told the worst jokes.

Syd Bassett’s final moments.

“Until his last moments he was the same incredible man. I held his hand and found myself wondering what our lives will be like without him. He filled every room.”

A celebration of Syd’s life will take place on Friday, August 15 at 12.30pm in Dundee Crematorium followed by refreshments at the Landmark Hotel.

Syd will be laid to rest in his Stobwell Rugby Club tie and Piano Man by Billy Joel – his favourite song – will be played.

