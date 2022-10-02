Guy Hawksford obituary: ‘Hero’ Kinross High teacher who survived 2004 tsunami

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Guy Hawksford seemed to have a sixth sense; an ability that alerted him to danger.

That sense saved Guy and his wife Morna from perishing in the 2004 tsunami in Asia.

It also took him out of Beirut sharpish while his colleagues who remained were taken hostage by Palestinian terrorist group Black September.

Again, in Uganda in 1979, he got out of the country just before the invasion that toppled Idi Amin.

Swapping engineering for classroom life

Guy, who has died 77, had worked around the world in engineering before settling as a physics teacher in Kinross.

There he was an inspiration to his pupils, many of whom have passed tributes to his family.

At his funeral in Dunfermline last week a letter written in 1997 by a former pupil – which Guy had kept – was read out.

The correspondence was from Gordon Smart, a Kinross boy who went on to become an award-winning showbiz writer, newspaper editor and broadcaster.

At the time, Gordon was applying to Napier University to study journalism and had been asked to write an essay titled The Most Interesting Person I Have Ever Met.

He chose Mr Hawksford.

Gordon, now 42, wrote: “He is like a character straight from a Roald Dahl novel…a source of incredible knowledge, not only in school teaching but in life.

“His ability to gain the respect of everybody he meets is remarkable.

“He has a sixth sense, a sense that can read emotions in people. His guidance and advice has inspired me to succeed.

“One day I will make Mr Hawksford proud.”

Teacher’s pride

Gordon – who paid tribute to his former teacher in a poignant Twitter thread – sent his essay to Guy who corrected him in a letter of reply the journalist said helped him through some dark times.

The teacher wrote: “There is one serious error in your piece.

“I am already very proud of you because many years ago, as a small boy, you calmly and courteously approached me because, through ignorance, I could have upset another pupil.

“You thought of that pupil and his feelings and made sure he was not hurt further.”

Guy didn’t waste a minute.

He had lived with cancer for many years, built steam engines, flew model aircraft and had recently mastered 3-D printing.

Together with Morna, he made a commitment to help an orphanage in Laos after their experience in the tsunami.

They visited several times to offer practical help and also channelled money, medicine and educational materials to the children.

Morna said Guy’s instinct saved them that December day in 2004.

They were holidaying on Krabi island off Thailand when disaster struck.

She said: “There was nothing Guy did not know.

“We were on the beach just after breakfast and saw that the tide was very far out but could see a wave on the horizon.

“Guy instinctively knew what it was and told me to run. What we were seeing was the water being sucked out before the big wave returned.

“We climbed on top of a toilet block next to a restaurant and watched as the wave crashed in bringing with it debris and chairs.

“If we had been in our chalet we would have been killed.”

Early years

Guy Philip Hawksford was born in London in June, 1945, the only child of Philip and Elsie Hawksford.

After schooling in London, he went to Welbeck College but he did not take to military discipline so went to Rugby University and graduated in mechanical engineering.

Guy then joined WH Allen, a pump and turbine manufacturer in Bedford where, in 1969, he met Morna, the daughter of Dundee department store owner GL Wilson.

His work as a sales engineer sent him across Europe before he was promoted to export sales which took him to destinations worldwide.

Guy had many narrow escapes on his travels. In Beruit, a shoe shine man warned him to get out of the country.

He followed the advice unlike colleagues who were taken hostage at the Intercontinental Hotel by Black September.

Family life

Guy and Morna went on to have three children: Hilary (who died in 1989) Nicola (an engineer) and Isla (a science teacher).

After leaving industry, he moved into teaching, something he had always wanted to do.

He taught at Kinross High School from 1981 until 1985, did three years at Strathallan, and a spell at Kilgraston before returning to Kinross as principal teacher of physics where he remained until an illness in the late 1990s.

Guy’s last few years were spent teaching at Blairgowrie High School.

In retirement, he built a five-inch gauge steam engine which won a national prize, built model aircraft which he flew at Balado and sailed radio-controlled boats.

You can read the family’s announcement here.