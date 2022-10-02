Sam Stanton thought he’d opened scoring with a stunner and explains optimism for Raith Rovers’ season ahead

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football

Sam Stanton thought he’d opened scoring with a stunner and explains optimism for Raith Rovers’ season ahead

By Craig Cairns
October 2 2022, 2.09pm
Sam Stanton has formed a good partnership with Scott Brown.
Sam Stanton has formed a good partnership with Scott Brown.

Sam Stanton has been a standout for Raith Rovers in recent weeks.

He sat out the win at Cove Rangers to recover from a knock but was instrumental the week before in the victory over Ayr United.

Since Scott Brown moved into midfield, Stanton has had to think less about holding midfield duties and can get forward to create havoc.

He was unstoppable at points in the first half in the defeat to Queen’s Park – but “it just wasn’t our day in front of goal”, said the busy midfielder.

Rovers also hit the bar and had an effort cleared off the line in a late scramble for a winner.

Stanton’s stunning effort in the opening minutes was millimetres away from setting a completely different tone to the match.

Stanton hits the post:

‘I thought it was in!’

“I think if you get the first goal – the first goal is always very important, especially in this league,” he said.

“So it would have been nice if it had gone in but it just wasn’t to be.

“I thought it was in! I don’t know how it didn’t go in.

“It just seems to come across the line and out. It’s just one of those things.”

The result leaves Rovers sixth with nine points after eight matches.

Stanton believes there were enough positive signs from Saturday’s match to stay optimistic for the season ahead.

Reasons to be optimistic

“I thought it was a good game of football,” added the former Dundee United midfielder.

“I thought we were maybe unlucky – we were definitely the better team in the first half and unlucky not to score.

“We created some good chances throughout the game.

“I think if we were playing in these games and getting beat and we weren’t playing very well it would be very different.

“But the signs are there we can play and we’ve been unfortunate sometimes.

“We need a bit of luck as well.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Football

Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray.
Fine margins and selection issues lead to erratic form: 3 Queen's Park v Raith…
Ian Murray was pleased with how his side started the match.
Ian Murray rues 'exceptionally fine lines' and explains Ethan Ross absence from Raith Rovers…
Raith Rovers took on Queen's Park at Ochilview.
Queen's Park v Raith Rovers verdict: Player ratings, star man and key moments as…
Mark Docherty tussles with Lyndon Dykes, then of Livingston, in his last spell at Forfar.
Forfar Athletic re-sign veteran on loan from FC Edinburgh
Kane Ritchie-Holser (let) and Robbie Mahon has signed on loan for the Pars.
Dunfermline add Rangers and Motherwell loanees for League 1 assault
Aaron Comrie has played at right-back and centre-back this season.
Dunfermline's Aaron Comrie reveals James McPake instils 'non-negotiable' standards which 'have paid off'
Arbroath assistant Ian Campbell.
Ian Campbell insists Arbroath ready to pull themselves up table after giving Championship rivals…
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie.
Montrose boss Stewart Petrie praises depth of squad ahead of 'big week'
David Goodwillie departure from Stark's Park has been confirmed.
CRAIG CAIRNS: David Goodwillie is gone from Raith Rovers - but where is explanation…
Goodwillie to Rovers: The story of the deal
David Goodwillie to Raith Rovers: The inside story of money, motive and misjudgement behind…

Most Read

1
Dunhill celebrities perform at the party
Piers Morgan footage captures St Andrews supergroup performing hits at Dunhill Links party
2
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes’ welcome at City Square celebrations…
3
Bill Murray in St Andrews
Bill Murray’s Ghostbusters gesture makes young fan’s day at St Andrews before dazzling Dunhill…
4
Valentine Scarlet avoids a vehicle parked in the Bank Street cycle lane.
Dundee cycle lane branded ‘ridiculous’ as cars block cyclists’ path
18
5
Wreckage from the crash in Dairsie
Dairsie road reopens after car bursts into flames in crash
6
Karen Nicholson appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Fife nurse caught drink-driving while five times over legal limit
7
Alfred Dunhill Links Championship prize money: What the top three will make at St…
8
Broad Street Cowdenbeath where a man was hit by a car
Man hit by car in Cowdenbeath taken to hospital with serious injuries
9
Parking at Ninewells Hospital
Ninewells staff claim free hospital parking ‘abused’ by Dundee city centre commuters
4
10
Liam Fox endured a debut defeat in charge of United
Liam Fox in ‘that’s why we’re bottom’ admission as Dundee United boss gives Steven…

More from The Courier

Watt found the net against St Johnstone
Tony Watt: Dundee United will NOT get relegated
Grace Petrie.
Grace Petrie, the artist who connects
Connor Syme shot 69 to finish tied for 10th at the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Dundee-based Fifer Connor Syme continues to progress as he zeroes in on…
Ryan Fox lifts the trophy after winning the Dunhill Links.
Dunhill Links: Ryan Fox inspired by the memory of his late friend Shane Warne…
Eilish McColgan wins Great Scottish Run.
Dundee star Eilish McColgan reveals European 10km record won’t be official until she passes…
Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey appear in Dundee.
Dundee stars Eilish McColgan and Sam Hickey given heroes' welcome at City Square celebrations…

Editor's Picks