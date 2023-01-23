Hendry Lindsay obituary: Renowned Perth potato merchant

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Obituaries

Hendry Lindsay obituary: Renowned Perth potato merchant

By Gordon Bannerman
January 23 2023, 11.45am Updated: January 23 2023, 1.38pm
Hendry Lindsay
Image supplied by Bannerman Media.

Hendry Lindsay, well known Perthshire potato merchant, has died aged 82 at home in Druids Park, Murthly.

The former Scottish Potato Trade Association president was a proud member of the Society of High Constables of the City of Perth.

Perth upbringing

David Hendry Morton Lindsay was brought up by parents David and Marion Lindsay in Perth. He attended Perth Junior Academy – now Viewlands Primary – and the city’s Academy.

In his spare time he was a keen member of the 10th Perthshire/Perth Academy Scouts. Through this he was a Queen’s Scout Award recipient and also served as Scout Master.

After leaving school in 1957 Hendry began working with his father after training as a commercial bookkeeper.

His dad was an area supervisor for the Potato Marketing Board before joining Perthshire’s seed potato growers and merchants.

Hendry played an integral role in the expansion of the business, which rented acreage from farmers throughout Perth and Kinross to grow seed potatoes, largely for the English market.

He met Morayshire farmer’s daughter Linzee Duncan, of Begrow Farm in Duffus, through Perth Young Farmers. She was working as PE teacher at Perth Academy.

They married at Duffus Parish Church in 1966 and went on to have son and daughter, David and Suzanne.

Family business

In an era of seven-year crop rotation, the Lindsays would work with the same farmers for decades, moving from field-to-field each year.

Before the Beeching cuts of the 1960s, rail halts throughout the county were used to transport around 3,500 tons of Lindsay-grown seed potatoes. They had customers in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Kent, Essex, Herefordshire and Lancashire.

The firm would also buy seed potatoes from farmers in Mearns, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Black Isle. With the demise of the rural rail links, lorries would transport 10,000 tons of produce over the border by David Lindsay, Perth.

Hendry had an eye on the future, however, and in his late 30s built storage sheds still in use at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Heart of Perth community

Hendry was a lifelong member and elder of St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church. He played an active role in St John’s Rotary Club and Tay Probus Club.

Among other positions held he was a director of Perth Indigent Old Men’s Society and the Society of High Constables of the City of Perth. For more than half a century Hendry was a member of Blairgowrie Golf Club. Its flag has been flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Hendry served as president of the Scottish Potato Trade Association from 1979-81. He was an industry representative on the Potato Marketing Board in London also. He remained a director with David Lindsay Self Storage.

Final farewell

Hendry died suddenly at the family home in Druids Park.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at Hendry’s church, St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church on Monday January 30 at 2pm. A private cremation will follow.

He leaves behind wife Linzee, son David, daughter Suzanne and grandchildren Ryan, Fern and Charlie.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

