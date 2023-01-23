Hendry Lindsay obituary: Renowned Perth potato merchant

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hendry Lindsay, well known Perthshire potato merchant, has died aged 82 at home in Druids Park, Murthly.

The former Scottish Potato Trade Association president was a proud member of the Society of High Constables of the City of Perth.

Perth upbringing

David Hendry Morton Lindsay was brought up by parents David and Marion Lindsay in Perth. He attended Perth Junior Academy – now Viewlands Primary – and the city’s Academy.

In his spare time he was a keen member of the 10th Perthshire/Perth Academy Scouts. Through this he was a Queen’s Scout Award recipient and also served as Scout Master.

After leaving school in 1957 Hendry began working with his father after training as a commercial bookkeeper.

His dad was an area supervisor for the Potato Marketing Board before joining Perthshire’s seed potato growers and merchants.

Hendry played an integral role in the expansion of the business, which rented acreage from farmers throughout Perth and Kinross to grow seed potatoes, largely for the English market.

He met Morayshire farmer’s daughter Linzee Duncan, of Begrow Farm in Duffus, through Perth Young Farmers. She was working as PE teacher at Perth Academy.

They married at Duffus Parish Church in 1966 and went on to have son and daughter, David and Suzanne.

Family business

In an era of seven-year crop rotation, the Lindsays would work with the same farmers for decades, moving from field-to-field each year.

Before the Beeching cuts of the 1960s, rail halts throughout the county were used to transport around 3,500 tons of Lindsay-grown seed potatoes. They had customers in Lincolnshire, Cambridgeshire, Kent, Essex, Herefordshire and Lancashire.

The firm would also buy seed potatoes from farmers in Mearns, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Black Isle. With the demise of the rural rail links, lorries would transport 10,000 tons of produce over the border by David Lindsay, Perth.

Hendry had an eye on the future, however, and in his late 30s built storage sheds still in use at Inveralmond Industrial Estate.

Heart of Perth community

Hendry was a lifelong member and elder of St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church. He played an active role in St John’s Rotary Club and Tay Probus Club.

Among other positions held he was a director of Perth Indigent Old Men’s Society and the Society of High Constables of the City of Perth. For more than half a century Hendry was a member of Blairgowrie Golf Club. Its flag has been flown at half-mast as a mark of respect.

Hendry served as president of the Scottish Potato Trade Association from 1979-81. He was an industry representative on the Potato Marketing Board in London also. He remained a director with David Lindsay Self Storage.

Final farewell

Hendry died suddenly at the family home in Druids Park.

A service of thanksgiving will take place at Hendry’s church, St Leonard’s-in-the-Fields Church on Monday January 30 at 2pm. A private cremation will follow.

He leaves behind wife Linzee, son David, daughter Suzanne and grandchildren Ryan, Fern and Charlie.

You can read the family’s announcement here.