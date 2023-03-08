Family’s tribute to 100-year-old Forfar ‘stovie wifie’ Sadie Silver

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Former Fyfe Jamieson maternity cook and Forfar “stovie wifie” Sadie Silver – who lived in the town for almost 60 years – has died at the age of 100.

Sadie Hutchieson Longwell was born in Maryhill, Glasgow, on January 4 1923.

The oldest of three children for Martha and David – who was employed in the gas works – she started her schooling at Gairbraid Primary School then moved on to North Kelvinside Secondary.

At 14 she left school for a job at the Bryant and May match factory but later enlisted with the land army where she was posted to Aberdeenshire.

Married life

It was there, during a night at the dancing, she met William Silver, a forester.

They married on March 24 1945 in Rathen church and lived in Methlick with William’s parents, who worked on a farm.

Their two children, Bill and Kathleen, were born by 1946.

Sadie and William moved to Blackburn with their family where William found agricultural work and Sadie looked after the children and home.

“She was one hard-working woman, was Sadie,” said Irene Silver, her daughter-in-law.

“She wasn’t scared to roll up her sleeves. If there were neeps to be shucked or tatties howked, she would do that as well.”

A better life in Angus

Discovering that there was more money to be had the further south they came, the Silvers went from Blackburn to Arbuthnott, then from there on to East Memus in Angus.

Still engaged in hard farm work they weren’t in East Memus too long before William hurt his back. The family then moved to Tannadice village.

“William got work on the petrol pumps and Sadie worked in the Co-op bakery. To be nearer to work, they eventually moved into Forfar.

“When the garage went defunct he went into the dye mill and Sadie became the cook at the Fyfe Jamieson Maternity Hospital,” Irene explained.

‘Forfar stovie wifie’

A renowned cook, Sadie liked to help out at various social groups and organisations. One of these was a club for people with disabilities.

It was there where she was first called “Forfar stovie wifie”.

“One of the wee boys who went there – Angus Todd – wouldn’t ask for Sadie, it would always be ‘whaur’s the stovie wifie?’ – and it just stuck,” said Irene.

Her reputation for the best stovies in Forfar only grew and she was sought after whenever a dance or function was taking place.

And though she would send family members to the butchers for some beef dripping, the rest of her stovies recipe was top secret.

“She widna tell a’body what was in her stovies. But they were good, all right,” Irene added.

Pipe bands and social gatherings

When the maternity hospital closed down Sadie found another job in the canning factory, where she stayed until her retirement at 70.

In her spare time she ran a club for pensioners in the OAP hall and was a committed member of the women’s wing of the British Legion.

Together, Sadie and William were devoted fans of pipe band music.

Beginning with Brechin Pipe Band, they would follow them all over Scotland in Highland Games season.

Memories of their picnics together remained a source of comfort to Sadie when William passed away a decade ago.

Irene said: “She was lost without him, really, but she was a tough Glasgow woman who kept on and just got things done.”

100th birthday

Known for being chatty, Sadie managed on her own until a diagnosis of vascular dementia meant she needed extra support.

Initially she moved to Beech Hill Court sheltered housing but later moved to Kirriemuir’s Abbey House. Her final residence was St David’s Residential Home, Forfar.

Here her family, comprising two children, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren visited their granny Silver as often as they could.

One such gathering was in January when she marked her 100th birthday surrounded by family at Bill and Irene’s house.

However, shortly after her centenary celebration she contracted Covid.

“Sadie was never ill throughout her life. She had her appendix out at 50 and that was it, no other illnesses.

“So I think we all just expected her to keep going. However, she really went downhill from there,” said Irene.

Final farewell

Sadie, who was well known in Forfar, both from her social activities and her regular trips to Tesco, died on February 23, at her home.

A celebration of her life is to take place in Lowson Memorial Parish Church, where Sadie attended for many decades, on Friday March 10 at 1pm. Her granddaughter will share a poem.

Irene added: “She’s a huge miss in our family but you can’t be sad. She lived a good life – a hardworking but good-living life. She never smoked, only had the occasional brandy… she was just a good woman. We’ll all miss granny Silver.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.