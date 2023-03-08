Family’s tribute to 100-year-old Forfar ‘stovie wifie’ Sadie Silver

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Obituaries

Family’s tribute to 100-year-old Forfar ‘stovie wifie’ Sadie Silver

By Lindsay Bruce
March 8 2023, 5.30pm Updated: March 9 2023, 9.56am
100-year-old Sadie Silver, known as 'Forfar stovie wifie' and 'granny Silver' around the town.
100-year-old Sadie Silver, known as 'Forfar stovie wifie' and 'granny Silver' around the town.

Former Fyfe Jamieson maternity cook and Forfar “stovie wifie” Sadie Silver – who lived in the town for almost 60 years – has died at the age of 100.

Sadie Hutchieson Longwell was born in Maryhill, Glasgow, on January 4 1923.

The oldest of three children for Martha and David – who was employed in the gas works – she started her schooling at Gairbraid Primary School then moved on to North Kelvinside Secondary.

Back in her early years in Maryhill, Glasgow, Sadie is shown back row, far right.
Back in her early years in Maryhill, Glasgow, Sadie is shown back row, far right.

At 14 she left school for a job at the Bryant and May match factory but later enlisted with the land army where she was posted to Aberdeenshire.

Married life

It was there, during a night at the dancing, she met William Silver, a forester.

They married on March 24 1945 in Rathen church and lived in Methlick with William’s parents, who worked on a farm.

William Silver and his bride, Sadie Longwell, long before she was known as granny Silver.
William Silver and his bride, Sadie Longwell, long before she was known as granny Silver.

Their two children, Bill and Kathleen, were born by 1946.

Sadie and William moved to Blackburn with their family where William found agricultural work and Sadie looked after the children and home.

Sadie Silver and her family, husband William, son Billy and daughter Kathleen.
Sadie Silver and her family, husband William, son Billy and daughter Kathleen.

“She was one hard-working woman, was Sadie,” said Irene Silver, her daughter-in-law.

“She wasn’t scared to roll up her sleeves. If there were neeps to be shucked or tatties howked, she would do that as well.”

A better life in Angus

Discovering that there was more money to be had the further south they came, the Silvers went from Blackburn to Arbuthnott, then from there on to East Memus in Angus.

Still engaged in hard farm work they weren’t in East Memus too long before William hurt his back. The family then moved to Tannadice village.

Sadie Silver and her husband, William, in the earlier years of their marriage.
Sadie Silver and her husband, William, in the earlier years of their marriage.

“William got work on the petrol pumps and Sadie worked in the Co-op bakery. To be nearer to work, they eventually moved into Forfar.

“When the garage went defunct he went into the dye mill and Sadie became the cook at the Fyfe Jamieson Maternity Hospital,” Irene explained.

‘Forfar stovie wifie’

A renowned cook, Sadie liked to help out at various social groups and organisations. One of these was a club for people with disabilities.

It was there where she was first called “Forfar stovie wifie”.

“One of the wee boys who went there – Angus Todd – wouldn’t ask for Sadie, it would always be ‘whaur’s the stovie wifie?’ – and it just stuck,” said Irene.

Sadie and William on holiday in Howarth, Yorkshire.
Sadie and William on holiday in Howarth, Yorkshire.

Her reputation for the best stovies in Forfar only grew and she was sought after whenever a dance or function was taking place.

And though she would send family members to the butchers for some beef dripping, the rest of her stovies recipe was top secret.

“She widna tell a’body what was in her stovies. But they were good, all right,” Irene added.

Pipe bands and social gatherings

When the maternity hospital closed down Sadie found another job in the canning factory, where she stayed until her retirement at 70.

In her spare time she ran a club for pensioners in the OAP hall and was a committed member of the women’s wing of the British Legion.

Forfar's fun-loving 'granny Silver', who enjoyed social gatherings and pipe bands.
Forfar’s fun-loving ‘granny Silver’, who enjoyed social gatherings and pipe bands.

Together, Sadie and William were devoted fans of pipe band music.

Beginning with Brechin Pipe Band, they would follow them all over Scotland in Highland Games season.

Memories of their picnics together remained a source of comfort to Sadie when William passed away a decade ago.

Irene said: “She was lost without him, really, but she was a tough Glasgow woman who kept on and just got things done.”

100th birthday

Known for being chatty, Sadie managed on her own until a diagnosis of vascular dementia meant she needed extra support.

Initially she moved to Beech Hill Court sheltered housing but later moved to Kirriemuir’s Abbey House. Her final residence was St David’s Residential Home, Forfar.

Sadie with baby Owen, her great-great-grandson.
Sadie with baby Owen, her great-great-grandson.

Here her family, comprising two children, six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren visited their granny Silver as often as they could.

One such gathering was in January when she marked her 100th birthday surrounded by family at Bill and Irene’s house.

However, shortly after her centenary celebration she contracted Covid.

Delighted to have reached her 100th birthday, Forfar’s Sadie Silver.

“Sadie was never ill throughout her life. She had her appendix out at 50 and that was it, no other illnesses.

“So I think we all just expected her to keep going. However, she really went downhill from there,” said Irene.

Final farewell

Sadie, who was well known in Forfar, both from her social activities and her regular trips to Tesco, died on February 23, at her home.

Special words in honour of her great-grandmother Sadie Silver by Laura Brennan.

A celebration of her life is to take place in Lowson Memorial Parish Church, where Sadie attended for many decades, on Friday March 10 at 1pm. Her granddaughter will share a poem.

Irene added: “She’s a huge miss in our family but you can’t be sad. She lived a good life – a hardworking but good-living life. She never smoked, only had the occasional brandy… she was just a good woman. We’ll all miss granny Silver.”

You can read the family’s announcement here.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Obituaries

Mike Swanston, former vice principal of Abertay University has died.
Mike Swanston: Former Abertay University vice principal dies
Ewan Mitchell, farmer and agricultural contractor, who was born in Perth but lived near Dunfermline.
Fife farm worker Ewan Mitchell gets fitting send off as his tractor leads funeral…
Former Montrose businesswoman Irene Wood.
Irene Wood: Montrose poet, singer and businesswoman dies aged 94
Captain Peter Ramsay who has died aged 88.
Obituary: Peter Ramsay, Dundee sea captain faced down New York Mafia
Brian Robertson at Silverburn Park
Brian Robertson: Heartbreak after sudden death of driving force behind Leven's Silverburn Park project
Black Watch military medal winner Bob manning has died.
Bob Manning of Scone: Black Watch Korean War hero dies
Ged Farrell, devoted Catholic, teacher and drama coach, 63.
'He dedicated his life to his faith': Dundee-raised headteacher Ged Farrell dies age 63
Comrie sheep farmer Tom Paterson.
Obituary: Tom Paterson of Comrie, renowned Blackface Sheep expert
Melville Mitchell, formerly of Cooper & McKenzie of Dundee.
Melville Mitchell: Retired Dundee menswear retailer dies aged 89
George McPherson
George McPherson: Retired Dundee dentist dies aged 104

Most Read

1
The group (L-R) Owen Bonner, Connor Davies, William Matthew, John Matthew were all cleared of assaulting the brothers.
Group cleared of savage assault at Fife yard but one convicted of abduction
2
Kirkcaldy High School
Woman, 49, and girl, 14, charged in connection with Kirkcaldy High School incident
3
Stephanie Millar arrives at Livingston High Court.
Dundee twin sisters dealt deadly drugs in the city
4
Ben Tagoe and 1990s clubbers at the Ice Factory Perth, which hosted the Rhumba Bar. Image: Ben Tagoe/Culture Perth.
Early 1990s ravers to reunite in Perth and Dundee for play inspired by legendary…
5
Lesha Grant arrives at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Woman glassed love rival in Montrose and said, ‘That’s for s****ing my boyfriend’
6
Frankie & Benny's at Fife Leisure Park in Dunfermline. Image: Google Maps.
Tayside and Fife jobs fears as Frankie & Benny’s restaurants to close
7
CCTV shows the woman entering the Lochee butchers and taking the charity tin. Image: MacDonald & Son Butchers
Watch as women ‘brazenly’ walk off with charity tin from Dundee butchers
8
Customers at Perth Leisure Pool-including this group pictured from Abernethy Primary School-yesterday helped to raise money for Children in Need by taking part in a ‘flumathon’. Swimmers were asked to guess how many times the flumes would be used during the day. Entry to the contest cost a 50p donation to the charity event and the closest guess will win a prize. Also pictured are leisure assistants (from left) Kelly Stewart, Susan Dow, Kim O’Brien and Martin Lorinse. Perth Leisure Pool is involved in a number of events this week leading up to a Children in Need broadcast from the pool on Friday.
Perth Leisure Pool: Pictures show the life and splashing times of beloved venue
9
Snow and icy conditions are set to hit some parts of Tayside and Fife. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Most of Tayside and Fife now warned to expect snow after third update to…
10
The proposed AMTE Power factory at the former Michelin tyre factory site in Dundee. Image: AMTE Power.
Battery firm committed to bringing £160m factory to Dundee

More from The Courier

The incident happened on Erskine Street, Dundee. Image: Google.
Pensioner dies after being found in Dundee following alleged assault
Robert Robertson.
Dundee man 'endangered children' by leaving uncapped needles outside city nursery
Goodwin hails the travelling Arabs. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: How proactive Jim Goodwin rescued a point at Livingston
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion
Newman, laft, and Dundee ace Mulligan
Dundee United goalkeeper lands first ever Scotland U21 call as Dundee ace Josh Mulligan…
Signs up to prevent parking near St Andrews harbour in preparation for filming. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The Crown: Film crews set up for major production in St Andrews
Ross Cunningham on Sgurr Thuilm in Glenfinnan
ROSS CUNNINGHAM: Should people pay for access to Scotland's mountains? No, but government should
The Pars fans made noise from start to finish on Tuesday night. Image: SNS.
FAN VIEW: Floating back up the Halbeath Road after celebrations that show strong bond…
William Taylor.
Perth thief caught stealing Christmas decorations dodges jail

Editor's Picks

Most Commented