Home Obituaries

Ron Singer obituary: Former Ninewells manager, junior footballer and Dundee dad-of-three

He trained in clinical chemistry and worked in the NHS for 45 years.

By Michael Alexander
Ron Singer.
Ron Singer.

A former clinical team manager for biochemical medicine, haematology and immunology at Ninewells Hospital has died aged 78 at Roxburghe House, Dundee.

Ron Singer, who was a keen footballer, musician, debater and Dundee United season ticket holder, worked in the NHS for 45 years.

Ron was born in Aberdeen in 1945 and was educated at Mile End Primary and Aberdeen Grammar School.

In 1960, he was employed as a junior technician at Aberdeen City Hospital and worked there during the typhoid outbreak of 1964.

He obtained his first professional qualification in bacteriology in 1966 and moved to Stracathro Hospital as a senior technician.

In 1967 he married to Louise.

The following year he obtained his second professional qualification in clinical chemistry.

The couple’s first daughter Fiona was born at Dundee Royal Infirmary in 1970.

Settling down with young family in Dundee

Ron then took up the position of chief technician in chemical chemistry at Maryfield Hospital, Dundee, moving to Broughty Ferry with their then six-week-old first child.

Their second daughter Allyson was born in 1972 at Maryfield Hospital, with son Neil born four years later at Ninewells.

Ron and Louise Singer.
Ron and Louise Singer. Image: Neil Singer

Ron was an enthusiastic footballer.

He played for Aberdeen Balgownie, Bon Accord Rangers, Forfar West End and Brechin Matrix Juniors.

He also managed and played for Brechin Amateurs.

Ron finished his football playing career with Monifieth Tayside.

He then took up refereeing before progressing to junior referee after passing his advanced SFA exams.

Named Best Local President in the World

Ron was president of Dundee Junior Chamber in 1978 and was chairman of the organising committee for the 1978 Dundee Festival.

That year he was awarded Best Local President in the World by Jaycees International.

In 1980, he was part of the winning team in the General Accident International Debating Competition.

Ron Singer.
Ron Singer. Image: Neil Singer

He won multiple awards when president of the Dundee Chamber.

He was president of Abertay Speakers Club and regional member and publicity manager for the National Association Speakers Clubs.

Ron was a volunteer with the Samaritans, Dundee Local Health Council and the Dundee Association of Social Services.

Keen sportsman

A keen golfer, he was a member of Caird Park and Downfield golf clubs and also held a membership at Dundee Curling Club.

Ron was a part-time lecturer with Abertay University and a national examiner in clinical chemistry for SCOTVEC.

His examiner work continued with the Institute of Science Technology and the Institute of Biomedical Sciences.

Ron Singer. Image: Neil Singer

He was also a national inspector for the Clinical Pathology Accreditation Ltd and carried out many laboratory inspections in the UK and the USA.

Ron obtained a masters degree in biochemistry from Dundee University in 1983.

In 1989, he carried out a review of laboratory services in Kuwait as a consultant for the World Health Organisation.

Service to Ninewells

Ron worked at Ninewells Hospital until his retiral in 2005 after 45 years service with the NHS before serving as an NHS volunteer for a further five years.

But a haemorrhagic stroke in 2008 curtailed his golfing and curling activities.

Ron Singer.
Ron Singer has died aged 78.

However, he made a good recovery and served on the NHS Tayside Stroke Liaison Committee and the National Stroke Association Steering Committee.

Ron’s wife Louise died in 2016 after suffering from COPD for several years.

She ran a guest house from their family home in Forfar Road, mainly accommodating students.

Ron was a season ticket holder at Tannadice for over 40 years and his other passion was music.

Ron Singer, who has died aged 78, with his late wife Louise. Image: Neil Singer

He played guitar, accordion and mouth organ and was a member of the U3A String Group.

He was also a member of the Kirkton Community Rock Choir and the U3A Folk Choir.

He enjoyed visiting musical events and festivals.

Ron is survived by his daughters Fiona and Allyson, son Neil, and grandchildren Zoe, Zak, Campbell, Amber and Hamish.

Conversation