Charles McMurray obituary: Ninewells Hospital founding manager

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Obituaries

Charles McMurray obituary: Ninewells Hospital founding manager

He believed in management by walking about to allow him to connect with staff in all areas of operation.

By Chris Ferguson
Charles McMurray had a long career in health service management in Dundee.
Charles McMurray had a long career in health service management in Dundee.

Charles McMurray, one of the founding managers of Ninewells Hospital, Dundee, has died aged 85.

He studied medicine at St Andrews University before entering health service management and retained a passion for the NHS throughout his life.

Charles could also be described as a rugby fanatic.

He played for Howe of Fife in his youth, was a donor to the clubhouse extension and travelled Europe following the Scotland side.

Charles Robb McMurray was born in Cupar on August 13 1938, the only child of Robert and Georgina McMurray, who ran small businesses in Cupar after they were married and until they retired.

Robert (Bert) ran the tobacconist shop, RA McMurray, and Georgina (Georgie) ran the fancy goods shop next door in Lady Wynd.

School years

He went to Bell Baxter High School in Cupar where he showed a natural aptitude for science, and it was where he developed a talent for, and love of, rugby.

In his school holidays, Charles worked as a relief postman around the Howe of Fife, delivering to the local farms and villages where he was known as Carl, Bert’s Boy.

As the years progressed he played hooker for Howe of Fife during the late 1950s and early 1960s and never lost his love for the club or the sport.

After leaving school, he studied medicine at St Andrews University, where he met English Literature student Joan McKenzie at an event in the Students’ Union.

Marriage

It was love at first sight and they married shortly after leaving university.

Charles then embarked on his career in health service management and always retained a real passion for the NHS, with which he continued to be involved after he retired.

Although almost all of his working life was spent in Scotland, he started his career with a brief stint as a health services manager for the new Princess Margaret Hospital in Swindon, where, in 1967, his elder daughter Carole was born.

Charles, Joan and toddler Carole then moved to Dundee in 1969, just in time for the birth of their younger daughter, Linda.

Health service leader

For much of his career, Charles worked at Ninewells Hospital where as one of the founding managers he was responsible for hiring members of the original support team.

Latterly he was site manager at King’s Cross Hospital. At both hospitals he believed in management by walking about to allow him to connect with staff in all areas of operation.

He retired from the health service in 2000 but his commitment to the NHS did not wane and he remained an active volunteer on a number of committees, including in research and ethics, and pharmacies, and served on the patient liaison board at Westgate Health Centre, his local community GP practice.

Interests

For many years he was also a member of the Rotary Club of Claverhouse Dundee.

His daughter, Carole, said: “Our father was a lifelong Scottish rugby fanatic, travelling all over to support the national team, and even purchasing a Murrayfield debenture seat so that he was guaranteed a seat at internationals.

“When he wasn’t involved in these ventures, or in going to rugby matches, he enjoyed collecting Scottish silver, and loved nothing more than taking a drive down to Broughty Ferry with mum and sitting at the seafront eating a Visocchi’s ice cream, looking out over the Tay towards his beloved Fife.”

Charles is survived by Joan, Carole, Linda, and his granddaughters Daisy and Poppy.

You can read the family’s announcement here.

More from Obituaries

Ivor Robson at St Andrews in 2015.
Legendary Open starter Ivor Robson dies
Ron Singer.
Ron Singer obituary: Former Ninewells manager, junior footballer and Dundee dad-of-three
Picture shows Derek Scott playing curling and in later years.
Derek Scott obituary: Perthshire curling hero, former junior footballer and grandfather
George in his playing days and then later years.
Obituary: George Moran, former Dunfermline Athletic and Cowdenbeath player
John Robertson at work and leisure.
John Robertson: Retired tutor at Perth College of Nursing dies aged 81
Emma Dancer of Dundee, a former postie and businesswoman has died aged 100.
Emma Dancer: Former Dundee shop owner and Fintry postie dies at 100
Steve Wilkie, of Dundee, a former badminton champion, tennis and squash player has died.
Stephen Wilkie: Former Dundee company director and top sportsman dies
Lindsay Cox of Broughty Ferry has died aged 64.
Lindsay Cox: Organiser of Broughty Ferry Christmas events dies aged 64
Charles McMurray obituary: Ninewells Hospital founding manager
William Bruce: Founder of Montrose packaging manufacturer, Plasboard, dies
Conor Johnston of Arbroath has died aged 29.
Arbroath mother's mental health plea after death of son Conor Johnston, 29

Conversation