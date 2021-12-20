Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Comment Home Opinion

EWAN GURR: A stressful Christmas for many but Dundee can still be thankful

By Ewan Gurr
December 20 2021, 6.35pm
Carol singers at the Fintry Christmas lights switch on: a reminder of the true meaning of the season - and that Dundee will have much to celebrate in 2022. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media
Carol singers at the Fintry Christmas lights switch on: a reminder of the true meaning of the season - and that Dundee will have much to celebrate in 2022. Photo: Kenny Smith/ DCT Media

I love Christmas. From mid-November, Bing Crosby’s White Christmas and Frank Sinatra’s Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas are mainstays on my playlist and our family tree is usually erected around the same time.

I love the change of pace. And I love cosying up under blankets with my children for the first two Home Alone movies and with my wife for that undisputed Christmas classic, Die Hard.

However, one aspect which has never enthralled us is the commercialisation of Christmas.

The late theologian and philosopher GK Chesterton said: “There are two ways to get enough. One is to accumulate more and more. The other is to desire less.”

Stressing oneself silly to buy more stuff for people who have all they could possibly ever need seems completely out of sync with a day named after the birth of a homeless, poverty-stricken refugee in a stable.

And for a lot of people, stress looks likely to be the theme of this festive season.

As Omicron becomes the dominant variant in this interminable pandemic, new regulations have been unveiled for Scottish businesses.

Traders for whom the pandemic has been most costly must now pay to install screens and reduce crowding at a time when being busy is critical to their survival.

In the same week it was announced businesses in Dundee and across the UK have seen two-thirds of their Christmas bookings cancelled, adding up to millions of pounds in lost spending.

Glen Roach of Taypark House in Dundee with his empty bookings diary after the Omicron surge prompted a rash of cancellations. Photo: Gareth Jennings.

It is a bitter irony that a season of celebration and hope associated with birth could be contorted by the threat of loss of livelihoods and possibly even lives.

A Christmas wish that Dundee continues to prosper

While there is plenty of bad news, the Greek word gospel translates as “good news”.

And I must admit to dialling out of the melancholic tones of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Prime Minister Boris Johnson in favour of a more promising frequency.

In Luke’s gospel, Jesus’ first words to his disciples post-resurrection were “peace be with you”.

At no other point has a message of peace been more necessary than now to pacify the dashed hopes of retail staff, taxi drivers, waiters and waitresses fearing the prospect of another lockdown.

For Dundee, the last two years of despondency contrast with a growing optimism that has seen the city rise from the ashes of de-industrialisation.

Dundee still rates higher in the indices of multiple deprivation and tables for foodbank use and drug deaths than we might prefer.

But there is a visible resurrection of barren sites earmarked for the next phase of commercial and cultural transformation.

Eden Project Dundee gasworks
The former gasworks at Dundee is set to become home to Eden Project Dundee in 2024.

Dundee waterfront is now home to more than 1,000 jobs paid above the living wage threshold since Social Security Scotland took up residence alongside the Port of Dundee, Sleeperz Hotel and V&A Dundee.

Many more opportunities are set to follow in 2024 when the Eden Project and 4,000-seat capacity eSports arena proceed.

And this physical resurrection will ricochet throughout the rest of Dundee as living standards continue to rise.

While the short-term economic prospects look bleak, I hope the resurrection of the baby whose birth we celebrate this weekend will be mirrored in the good news story of Dundee in 2022.