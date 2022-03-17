CLARE JOHNSTON: Heroes are rising from the most unexpected places – and they should give us hope

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
CLARE JOHNSTON: Heroes are rising from the most unexpected places – and they should give us hope

By Clare Johnston
March 17 2022, 1.06pm Updated: March 17 2022, 5.35pm
It was a stunning act of defiance that required little explanation or translation to convey its significance.

Russian journalist Marina Ovsyannikova’s breathtaking courage in denouncing live on TV the country’s invasion of Ukraine marks her out as a true hero of this needless and merciless war.

In just a few seconds Marina, a mother-of-two, shattered the fragile web of lies that is spun each day on Russian state TV and must have caused viewers at least a moment of reflection as the truth was fleetingly outed.

She knew of course that her life would be forever changed by that moment.

Now she faces up to 15 years in jail if found guilty of publicly spreading false information about the Russian military – and, unsurprisingly, she fears for her safety.

Yet despite knowing the consequences she chose to take that stand.

It was an astonishing display of utter selflessness from someone working at the heart of the Russian propaganda machine.

Heroes in unexpected places

In days gone by it was only those serving in the military for whom the term hero would be thought fitting.

But if the events of the past two terrible weeks have told us anything it’s that, in 2022, heroism can be found all around us and in the most unlikely of places.

Take, for example, Martin Roberts who is best known as a presenter on BBC TV show Homes Under The Hammer.

Now he will be forever remembered not for his property expertise but for a mercy mission which saw him drive for 26 hours in a van across Europe to the Polish border with Ukraine to deliver food and sleeping bags to refugees.

He had intended to take the supplies into the war-torn country but was turned back at the border after being told it was too dangerous to cross.

Local volunteers set out on mercy mission

And even closer to home we’ve been sharing stories of local people who, like Martin Roberts, have been so moved by the plight of refugees fleeing the Russian invasion, that they have embarked on mercy missions of their own.

They include 57-year-old David Pitt-Fox from Perthshire who is taking a convoy of trucks to the Poland-Ukraine border where he plans to provide 1,000 meals per day.

“I’m a great believer that if you’ve got the where-withal and logistics as we have, you should put it into action when needed – and now it’s needed.

“That’s why we are going out,” he explained.

He’ll be joined on his journey by a team of other kind-hearted drivers willing to give up their time and make the long trip across Europe to help strangers in need.

Meanwhile, David’s wife is among the many volunteers across our communities who are collecting blankets, sanitary items and other essentials to support those affected by the war.

David Fox-Pitt
David Fox-Pitt is preparing to head out to Poland to feed refugees at the border with Ukraine.

Homes for Ukraine website flooded

Then there are those good souls who have flooded a website set up to register interest in hosting Ukrainian refugees.

According to figures released by the UK Government, over 122,000 expressions of interest were received by the Homes for Ukraine programme in just a couple of days.

Among them are many willing volunteers with a spare room from our own areas who are ready to open their doors to those in need of shelter.

That’s because the very worst of humanity also brings out the very best in it.

In the age of social media, for all its downsides, for all it can breed misinformation, misunderstanding and polarisation, it has helped generate something remarkable from the dire events in Ukraine.

Thanks to the reporters and the people within the war-torn country who post live about events as they unfold, each one of us is left in no doubt as to the enormity of the crisis there.

It has triggered an outpouring of love and concern which in turn has fuelled these remarkable acts of courage, selflessness and generosity.

The momentum is overwhelmingly for good.

The world will never be the same again because of it.

And I believe it will be better.

There are heroes all around, and they should give us hope for our future.

