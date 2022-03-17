Disappointment at closure of busy Arbroath Post Office branch

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A busy Post Office branch in Arbroath is to shut just two years after it opened.

The organisation has announced the closure of its Cliffburn store at 27 Mayfield Terrace after the resignation of the postmaster.

The final day will be Friday April 29 and services will cease from 12.30pm.

They only began trading on April 17, 2020.

While the Post Office has said they hope the closure is only temporary, community leaders say the news is disappointing.

Post Office ‘will work to restore services’

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the Cliffburn branch will be closing on Friday April 29 at 12.30pm.”

He added: “The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.

“We are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. We hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services at alternative Post Office branches.”

New applications wanted

The Post Office are in the meantime looking for applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally.

A spokesman added: “We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

He said the vacancy is currently being advertised on the Post Office website.

MSP for Angus South, Graeme Dey said: “I am disappointed to learn of the closure of the Cliffburn Post Office following the resignation of the postmaster there.

“The Post Office have said they will work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible, and are welcoming applications from any potential retail partner interested in running a branch.

“I sincerely hope that alternative Post Office provision can be found, and quickly, as the services offered are important to the local community.”

Arbroath councillor for the area Brenda Durno said: “I am disappointed with the situation of not having a postmaster.

“I hope they manage to get another person trained to take over. With some of the banks closing recently, constituents need somewhere to pay in cash, or post bulky items.

“They will now have to walk or cycle or take the bus to Warddykes or the town centre — not ideal if you have mobility problems.”