Disappointment at closure of busy Arbroath Post Office branch

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Disappointment at closure of busy Arbroath Post Office branch

By Lindsey Hamilton
March 17 2022, 1.16pm Updated: March 17 2022, 3.50pm
The Cliffburn branch of the post office in Arbroath's Mayfield Terrace will close next month
The Cliffburn branch of the post office in Arbroath's Mayfield Terrace will close next month

A busy Post Office branch in Arbroath is to shut just two years after it opened.

The organisation has announced the closure of its Cliffburn store at 27 Mayfield Terrace after the resignation of the postmaster.

The final day will be Friday April 29 and services will cease from 12.30pm.

They only began trading on April 17, 2020.

While the Post Office has said they hope the closure is only temporary, community leaders say the news is disappointing.

Post Office ‘will work to restore services’

A spokesman for the Post Office said: “Regrettably, following the resignation of the postmaster and the withdrawal of the premises for Post Office use, the Cliffburn branch will be closing on Friday April 29 at 12.30pm.”

He added: “The provision of a Post Office service to our customers in the local community is important to us, and we will continue to work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible.

The Post Office have said they are looking for someone to take over the service in the area

“We are working hard to keep any period of closure to a minimum and we are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

“We would like to apologise for the inconvenience the temporary closure may cause. We hope that our customers will continue to use Post Office services at alternative Post Office branches.”

New applications wanted

The Post Office are in the meantime looking for applications from potential retail partners interested in running a branch locally.

A spokesman added: “We are currently investigating the options available which will enable us to reinstate a Post Office service to the local community.

He said the vacancy is currently being advertised on the Post Office website.

MSP for Angus South, Graeme Dey said: “I am disappointed to learn of the closure of the Cliffburn Post Office following the resignation of the postmaster there.

Angus South MSP Graeme Dey

“The Post Office have said they will work hard to restore services in the area as soon as possible, and are welcoming applications from any potential retail partner interested in running a branch.

“I sincerely hope that alternative Post Office provision can be found, and quickly, as the services offered are important to the local community.”

Councillor Brenda Durno

Arbroath councillor for the area Brenda Durno said: “I am disappointed with the situation of not having a postmaster.

“I hope they manage to get another person trained to take over. With some of the banks closing recently, constituents need somewhere to pay in cash, or post bulky items.

“They will now have to walk or cycle or take the bus to Warddykes or the town centre — not ideal if you have mobility problems.”

Post Office closures: MPs hear concerns over rural access to banking services

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier