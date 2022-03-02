‘Make pizza, not war’: Perthshire adventurer seeks food donations as convoy prepares to help Ukrainian refugees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home News Perth & Kinross

‘Make pizza, not war’: Perthshire adventurer seeks food donations as convoy prepares to help Ukrainian refugees

By Michael Alexander
March 2 2022, 9.30am Updated: March 2 2022, 2.02pm
David Fox-Pitt
David Fox-Pitt

A Perthshire adventurer is appealing for tinned food donations as he prepares to set up a road-side field kitchen to help Ukrainian refugees.

David Fox-Pitt is taking a convoy of trucks to the Poland-Ukraine border where he plans to provide 1,000 meals per day.

The strapline for the mission is ‘Make Pizza Not War’.

David, 57, told The Courier: “We’ll be on the Polish side of the border, closest to the Ukraine town of Lviv.

“Our mission is to touch the lives of 1,000 people a day.

“That could be a cup of tea, a cup of coffee, it could be pizza.

“My company, Wildfox Events runs outdoor events and challenges so we are geared up for outdoor catering.

David Fox-Pitt in pizza oven mode
David Fox-Pitt in pizza oven mode

“We’re bringing out 40×20 canvass marquee, tables, chairs, gazebos, tea urns, gas, heaters, cookers, pizza ovens, barbeques, generators, first aid and lots of food.

“I’m a great believer that if you’ve got the where-withal and logistics as we have, you should put it into action when needed and now it’s needed.

“That’s why we are going out.”

Helping young people

David’s convoy is being organised under Siobhan’s Trust, which was set up by David in 2020 in the name of the late Countess of Dundee.

The trust runs outreach projects for young people in the Dundee area and has been involved with humanitarian projects in Brazil and Lebanon.

During the Covid-19 lockdown, the trust’s Operation Grab Bag delivered meals to nurses and doctors.

Now David hopes that he and the small team of volunteers who’ll join him, can make at least a small difference with the developing humanitarian disaster in Ukraine.

Perth’s Polish Saturday School was inundated with donations on Monday

Meanwhile, David’s wife Jo has also been involved with helping co-ordinate the collection of blankets, emergency equipment and sanitary items through the Perth Polish Scouts.

“We’ve got a fantastic contact called Alexandra who is Ukrainian,” he said.

“She has good contacts about where we should go, what we should do, and she’s really helpful.

“We don’t know anything about Poland let alone Ukraine. But we’ve got logistics.

“When we set this set up, we’ll train local people to run it, stay as long as it takes, and maybe set up another. That is the mission.

“When people donate, all the money that comes in will be spent on food. We are giving up all our time and logistics.

“The main cost is food that we are looking for help with.

A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24
A wounded woman is seen as airstrike damages an apartment complex outside of Kharkiv, Ukraine on February 24

“But I must stress we don’t want meat or dairy products, or lettuce. Any donations of food – especially donations of tinned food that can survive – is welcome.

“When we run out of food, which we will do after a couple of weeks, we’ll go and re-supply in a Polish supermarket.”

Lessons in resilience

David is no stranger to making a difference.

From hotel management to travel to SAS training, the Dorset-raised father-of-three has tried many things in life and learned many lessons about “resilience”.

However, he was in his mid-30s before he discovered his “real passion” when he came to live at Loch Tay and started putting on charitable events through Wildfox Events which have so far raised over £40 million worldwide.

Amongst the events he established was Perthshire’s highly successful Cateran Yomp.

The Cateran Yomp

While watching Ukrainian developments on the news, it really hit home that these refugees could be any of us and that if Britain was ever invaded, we’d hope others would help us in a similar way.

“The main thing is to thank all those for their amazing donations so far,” he added.

“There’s a huge swell of love and support for Ukraine at the moment.

“People around the world are united in the horror of what’s going on. They can see what a nutter Putin is.

“You just need to read Catastrophe by Max Hastings.

“Politicians need to read history. You can see how easy it is for these things to go wrong and for us all to get caught up in it.

“And we will get caught up in it which is why we need to do what we can to help.

“The main thing for me is to get out there and do something rather than watch it on TV.”

Anyone wanting to make food donations can go to www.siobhanstrust.uk/ or get in touch with David direct via david@wildfoxevents.com 

‘It’s the least I can do’: Fife father driving more than 1000 miles to help Ukrainian refugees

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]