REBECCA BAIRD: Eilish McColgan’s body won’t harm young girls – but the people trolling her will

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Opinion

REBECCA BAIRD: Eilish McColgan’s body won’t harm young girls – but the people trolling her will

By Rebecca Baird
July 5 2022, 11.03am Updated: July 5 2022, 1.55pm
Dundonian runner Eilish McColgan has hit back at body image trolls - and rightly so.
Dundonian runner Eilish McColgan has hit back at body image trolls - and rightly so.

STOP. COMMENTING. ON. PEOPLE’S. BODIES.

There you have it, a column in five words. That must be some sort of record, right?

Though it’s not nearly as impressive as the record set by athlete Eilish McColgan just over a month ago.

The Dundee-born runner broke the British and European 10K record at the Great Manchester Run earlier this year, shaving two seconds off former record-holder Paula Radcliffe’s time – which was set way back in 2003.

In fact, Eilish McColgan has burst a few of Radcliffe’s long-held records in the past year.

She’s showing herself to be a once-in-a-generation kind of runner. And she’s well and truly claimed her moniker of ‘standout performer’.

Yet instead of getting to bask in her achievements, winning races now means the Scot is forced to steel herself against an inevitable social media backlash.

The subject?

Her body.

McColgan’s body ‘too skinny’

McColgan has – rightly – hit out against online trolls passing remarks about her “skinny” frame.

Using a woman’s body to tear her down is a narrative we’ve seen time and time again with professional women in the public eye.

Female politicians are picked apart by papers and keyboard warriors alike for their outfits instead of their policies.

Women in music and Hollywood actresses are stopped on red carpets and asked about their clothes, their diets, their skincare regimens, their sex lives – anything but their work.

It’s a sexist double standard which sees professional women in public reduced to bodies to be scrutinised, instead of people to be heard.

And it seems that when it comes to women in sport, folk want to justify that scrutiny by making female athletes’ body images into a noble Issue Of Health.

McColgan’s body isn’t a statement; it’s just a body

After all, sport is one of the few industries where the body and the profession are inextricably linked.

Fitness and diet regimes are legitimised ‘shop talk’ for athletes.

It’s fair game to critique the physical forms of sportspeople, because their body is their workplace.

But here’s the kicker – no one is telling Mo Farah he’s too thin.

Sir Mo Farah wins the Men's Elite race during the Vitality London 10,000 in 2019 .
Sir Mo Farah wins the Men’s Elite race during the Vitality London 10,000 in 2019 .

Because the incessant criticism McColgan has been subjected to is not about her athleticism at all.

If it was, frankly, there would be none. She’s a champion.

No – McColgan is the target of trolls because she is a woman who dares to exist in public without serving up the currently fashionable ideal beauty. Curvy, hourglass-figured, Kardashian-esque.

I think that that’s just pretty much females in sport. It’s always deemed to be about what we look like, rather than what we’re actually doing.”

Eilish McColgan, Athletics Weekly

Meanwhile anyone like me, who was brought up on Kate Moss’ now-regretted mantra of “nothing tastes as good as skinny feels” knows fine well that body ideals are as changeable as Scottish weather.

No one would’ve called McColgan ‘too thin’ in the 90s – there was no such thing.

It’s pure body shaming. And it’s made worse by the fact it’s dressed up in the hater’s favourite disguise – concern for The Children.

‘Unhealthy body image’

So many of these trolls targeting McColgan have justified insulting the way her body looks by saying she is “promoting an unhealthy body image” which is dangerous to young people.

How has she promoted this? By being thin in public?

This is the same logic that saw music star Lizzo shamed for “promoting obesity”, simply by being fat in public.

Singer Lizzo
Singer Lizzo is often accused of ‘promoting obesity’ by being body positive. Photo by Nina Westervelt.

These women are not promoting anything by simply existing in the bodies they have in the public eye. Health doesn’t have just one body type.

Not to mention the fact that they don’t actually owe anyone a healthy body image; they’re there to do a job. McColgan said herself that she refuses to listen to the trolls because “I’m there to run”.

The way her body looks has nothing to do with what it can do. And what it can do is run, really far and really fast.

It’s good that McColgan’s self-possessed enough now, at 31, to put these trolls in their place.

I’m not here to just look pretty for someone else or to satisfy somebody else’s opinion on what I should look like.”

Eilish McColgan

But even she admits she wasn’t always so at peace in her skin, and being teased about looking “boyish” or “skinny”  knocked her confidence a lot as a young teen.

And ironically, the very people commenting on her ‘unhealthy’ body image are the ones most at risk of harming someone younger and more impressionable than McColgan herself.

Body image trolling doesn’t end at McColgan

Telling a pro athlete to “eat a pie” based on her looks isn’t promoting a healthy body image.

Telling her she looks malnourished isn’t going to make a grown, successful woman at the top of her game suddenly change her lifestyle, or her genetics.

What it will do is tell every young girl who looks naturally like Eilish McColgan that her body is not considered beautiful.

That the way she looks is wrong. That she should expect insults to be hurled at her by strangers because of it.

Trolling Eilish McColgan will not prevent eating disorders or body image issues; it will cause them.

So to the trolls – please stop commenting on people’s bodies.

It’s none of your business, and it will never make a positive difference.

And if you find yourself concerned with bringing up the next generation to have a healthy body image, try learning to appreciate bodies for what they can do, rather than how they look.

For example, when bile rises? You can simply shut your mouth.

Read more from Rebecca Baird

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]