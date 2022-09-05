ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee’s chance to send a message of hope

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Street Soccer Nations Cup kicks off in Dundee this weekend and I can’t wait.

I’m not even that bothered about the game.

I certainly never expected I’d be the one asking my brother “Do you want to come and watch the football with me” (considering all the times I’ve rolled my eyes when he’s been the one suggesting it).

But the players arriving in the city from across the world will be promoting a much bigger cause.

The Street Soccer Nations Cup has been organised to help combat social issues such as homelessness, poverty and inequality, and Dundee is the perfect place to host it.

After a summer in which local sports stars, such as Eilish McColgan, have represented Dundee on the international stage, it’s great to have all eyes on the city.

And with street football teams from across the world playing in this tournament, there is a real sense of unity, hope and equality around the event.

You can see it in the inclusion of nations like Afghanistan.

Ukraine is also sending a women’s select side while the country remains at war with Russia.

And the fact that we have men and women’s teams participating for each country sends a positive message about equality in football.

Dundee is perfectly placed to host the Street Soccer Nations Cup

Stands are being erected ahead of the kick-off at the end of the week. And special events are planned to mark the start and end of the tournament.

I am sure I’m not the only one who’s getting more and more excited as the build-up gathers pace. I can’t wait to see how it all unfolds.

But the message that this event sends is even more important than the sporting action.

The Street Soccer Nations Cup is about highlighting the power of sport and showing how it can create positive change in response to social issues.

And it is particularly fitting that Dundee is hosting this event.

Despite all the positive change we’ve seen in the city over the course of the past decade, such as the waterfront redevelopment, Dundee continues to have a significant number of social issues that need to be addressed.

Street Soccer Scotland are bringing the first ever Street Soccer Nations Cup tournament to Dundee🏆 From Friday 9th to Sunday 11th September, City Square in Dundee will be home to an international small-sided football tournament featuring eight different nations.#SSNationsCup — Street Soccer Scotland (@streetsoccerSCO) July 27, 2022

By holding the Street Soccer Nations Cup in Dundee, we can send a message that we support the fight against homelessness, poverty, and unequal opportunities – and that we agree more needs to be done.

Everyone can play a part in the success of this event

There will be other cultural activities throughout the tournament. So people who are less interested in football can still get involved in the event.

And the fact that activities are free will hopefully make them even more accessible to as wide an audience as possible.

This is an exciting opportunity for Dundee and Scotland.

And it’s a chance for all of us to play our part in sending a positive message and creating social change.