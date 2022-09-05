Monday court round-up — Jailed again By Crime and Courts Team September 5 2022, 5.45pm [[intro]] [[title]] [[text]] [[button_text]] [[outro]] More from Courts Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets Predator who left 16-year-old victim with STDs after Fife attacks is jailed Drunken Blairgowrie abattoir worker punched partner in face during house party Fife fireraiser jailed for torching car and bin on same Ballingry street Fife man jailed after threatening to slit ex-partner's throat One-punch thug must pay £270 compensation to victim who needed £7.5k of dental work Fife geologist ranted about white privilege during stand-off with armed police Machete thug's dirty protest at HMP Perth cost taxpayers £3,000 Creep, 57, sexually assaulted teenage girl at Fife house party Friday court round-up — Road ban for nightmare neighbour More from The Courier Gary Bowyer gives Zak Rudden injury update as Dundee boss continues search for new… Craig Bryson was a 'massive part' of St Johnstone's cup double, says manager Callum… Four fire crews tackling blaze at industrial building in Dundee Ballindean Road: Trio appear in court accused of 'mobbing and rioting' on Dundee streets Tory MSP Dean Lockhart quits as ex-Perthshire councillor replaces him at Holyrood ANDREW BATCHELOR: Street Soccer Nations Cup is Dundee's chance to send a message of…