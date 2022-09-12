COURIER OPINION: North-east’s finest farewell for the Queen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

COURIER OPINION: North-east’s finest farewell for the Queen

By The Courier Comment
September 12 2022, 7.32am Updated: September 12 2022, 7.33am
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.

Tens of thousands lined the streets to pay their respects to Her Majesty the Queen as she made her final journey from Balmoral to Edinburgh.

For some the passing of her coffin was a sombre occasion for silent homage and prayers, while for others it was an opportunity to applaud a life of service and devotion to her nation and her people.

And there were others who simply wished to be there to witness a moment of history.

Whatever the individual motivations, what was clear from the hours that followed the Queen’s hearse passing through the gates of her beloved Balmoral for one last time, was the affection in which this most extraordinary of monarchs was held by her public.

The Queen's final journey through Dundee.
The Queen’s final journey through Dundee.

That her death, at the grand old age of 96, still had the ability to shock and dumbfound and so profoundly sadden tells so much about the dependable, tireless, smart, giving and humble woman the Queen was in life.

As the car carrying Her Majesty’s coffin wended its way through Royal Deeside, Aberdeen and down through the Mearns, Angus and into Dundee, the love and respect in which the Queen was held was glaringly obvious.

As she was driven along the Kingsway – a route planned during the reign of her uncle Edward VII and completed while her father was on the throne – a sea of colour and ripples of applause greeted her.

Crowds say final farewell to the Queen at Friarton Bridge in Perth.
Crowds say final farewell to the Queen at Friarton Bridge in Perth. Andrew Milligan/PA Wire

Her passing over the Friarton Bridge at Perth and the Queensferry Crossing – a span she officially opened five years ago this month – and her arrival in Edinburgh provided images that will live long in the memory.

The focus of the pomp and ceremony now falls on the capital, before Her Majesty’s body is flown to London for her state funeral.

We hope those events pass as seamlessly as the long journey south from Balmoral.

A debt of gratitude is owed to all those – both officials and volunteers – who at short notice helped to organise and police such a rare and important event.

Nothing less than a perfect send-off from the north east – a place the Queen loved in life – would do.

That is exactly what she got.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
MORAG LINDSAY: We've lost a Queen, and something bigger
1
photo shows the front page of The Courier newspaper, marking the death of Queen Elizabeth II with a recent photograph of Her Majesty smiling and the dates 1926-2022.
COURIER OPINION: Sadness and gratitude for a Queen who set an example for us…
1
image shows the national flags of Scotland and Denmark lying side by side.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: Ignore the critics - Scotland's Nordic office symbolises our history and our…
0
photo shows Still Game stars Ford Kiernan and Greg Hemphill holding a very small baby and smiling at a signing event in Dundee.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I'll still be quoting Still Game in another 20 years
0
photo shows a young man sitting at a table with a smug expression on his face.
REBECCA BAIRD: Misogyny hasn't left Dundee - it's just got smarter
2
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
COURIER OPINION Gordon Brown's Fife charity work sets a benchmark for former prime ministers
0
photo shows Nicola Sturgeon in front of a poster which says 'Fight for home'.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Nicola Sturgeon is using the powers she has to tackle the problems…
2
photo shows TV presenter Piers Morgan
SEAN O'NEIL: Facts are still facts, whatever Piers Morgan and the anti-woke brigade try…
0
photo shows Gordon Brown with Pauline Buchan, head of the Cottage Family Centre in a warehouse.
GORDON BROWN: Fife is stepping up to protect our poorest families - when will…
0
photo show's a judge's wig.
ALAN RICHARDSON: End of not proven verdict can't come soon enough
0

More from The Courier

The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
In pictures: Perth music fans enjoy return of Craigie Hillfest
0
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
Xplore Dundee cancels more than 140 buses: List of affected routes
4
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
Paedophile hunters challenge Fife creep outside court after he admits sex chat with 'child'
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
Fife woman stole thousands from charity during lockdown — 12 years after 'almost identical'…
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
Too busy or scared to give blood? Let these Perth High School blood donors…
0
The Queen's cortege in Angus yesterday.
LISTEN: Dundee's reaction to the Queen passing