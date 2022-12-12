ANDREW LIDDLE: Exclude Sturgeon from election debates if she makes it a ‘de facto referendum’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW LIDDLE: Exclude Sturgeon from election debates if she makes it a ‘de facto referendum’

By Andrew Liddle
December 12 2022, 2.24pm Updated: December 13 2022, 10.43am
Nicola Sturgeon approaching a lectern.
Nicola Sturgeon addresses the media after the Supreme Court ruling denying her a second referendum: does she deserve a similar platform at the next election debates? Image: Jane Barlow/PA Wire.

If Nicola Sturgeon is going to exclude the issues that matter to voters at the general election, it is only reasonable that the SNP is excluded from the flagship moments of that election.

This is not to argue that Sturgeon should be denied the right to campaign. Or that the SNP should be barred from standing candidates.

It does not mean the SNP should be denied the requisite airtime for party political broadcasts. Or the opportunity to leaflet and canvass.

But it does mean that Sturgeon should be denied a platform to debate issues she believes are irrelevant to voters – most notably in the TV election debates that can often define, or redefine, a party’s electoral fortunes.

image shows the writer Andrew Liddle next to a quote: "She shouldn’t be asked because for her, if not the voters, the election is only about independence."

This is not a partisan point, but one of balance and impartiality.

At every election, a party puts forward a manifesto containing policies it wants to enact should it win that election.

Sturgeon and the SNP know this. How many times have we heard a new mandate for a second independence referendum has been secured by a single line in a manifesto running to hundreds of pages?

And yet, with her “de facto referendum” general election proposal, Sturgeon has effectively turned the SNP into a single-issue party, the UKIP of Scotland.

The SNP now only has a one-word answer to a question that no one is asking.

Let Sturgeon talk independence at election debates, but nothing else

If Nationalists try to dismiss this as hyperbole, they need only listen to the Ochil and South Perthshire MP, John Nicolson, who in a recent appearance on Times Radio could not even say if the SNP would have a manifesto at the next election.

Nicola Sturgeon and John Nicolson in front of a display pf cakes decorates in the SNP symbol and saltire flag
Nicola Sturgeon and John Nicolson on the election campaign trail in 2019.

Others argue it may be one line.

More still – albeit privately – recognise Sturgeon’s plan is meaningless and illegitimate.

Amid such disarray and delusion, Sturgeon has surely forfeited the right, if not the ability, to debate all the other issues that actually matter to voters.

Of course, given the scale of the SNP’s – albeit diminishing – support, as well as the size of its parliamentary party, broadcasters may find it difficult to exclude Sturgeon entirely.

And that is even before the Braveheart brigade descend on Pacific Quay to blame others for an injury that is entirely self-inflicted.

But in that case, she can be invited to a TV debate, but not involved.

protester waving a placard saying 'Break up the British state' outside Perth Concert Hall.
Independence supporters make their feelings plain outside Perth Concert Hall ahead of the Conservative party leadership hustings in August. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson.

What’s her view on the cost-of-living crisis, the war in Ukraine or the energy price cap?

She shouldn’t be asked because for her, if not the voters, the election is only about independence – a topic she can debate to her heart’s content when it briefly comes up.

If this sounds unfair, it is entirely in keeping with recent polling, which suggests independence remains a low priority issue for Scottish voters.

Sturgeon can still back down on ‘de facto referendum’ pledge

Those of a more emotional Nationalist persuasion might claim a Sturgeon monologue on independence will be enough to get the SNP over the line. But such a view is delusional at best.

Sturgeon’s strength has always come from her position as the most credible anti-Conservative candidate, not the most pro-independence candidate.

Her success in TV debates in 2015 and 2019 – first as an anti-austerity talisman, then as an anti-Brexit champion – came amid a Labour leadership vacuum.

While Sturgeon would reveal a cynical core beneath an idealistic veneer by trying to use both results as a mandate for a second independence referendum, those victories were rooted in her being the strongest opponent of damaging and unpopular Conservative policies.

Sturgeon, of course, has time to change tack.

The general election is some way off and an SNP special conference next month offers the opportunity for her to water down her “de facto referendum” plan.

But, if not, we should all remember her exclusion is her choice and – for once, at least – she should live with the consequences.

Andrew Liddle is a former chief reporter for The Courier and political correspondent for The Press and Journal. His books include Cheers, Mr. Churchill! Winston in Scotland and Ruth Davidson and the Resurgence of the Scottish Tories.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Opinion

a rainbow over Dundee.
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Why 2023 is a big year for me and Dundee
still from Andrew tate Twitter video in which he baited Greta Thunberg.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: We ignore Andrew Tate at our peril
graphic showing key players from 2022 including Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping, Liz Truss and Joe Biden.
ANDREW LIDDLE: What the last 12 months of turmoil can teach us for 2023
To go with story by Morag Lindsay. Rebecca Baird column Picture shows; Vivienne Westwood. dundee. Supplied by Jonathan Brady/PA Wire Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Punk can't die with Vivienne Westwood - we need it more than…
assisted dying campaigners at a rally.
ALISTAIR HEATHER: I'm glad assisted dying wasn't an option when I didn't want to…
2
man in a Santa hat with a broom dancing on a messy Christmas dinner table.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Relax, it's Crimbo limbo and nobody cares if your house is a…
packing boxes in an empty room.
KEZIA DUGDALE: It's not the moving house that's stressful, it's finding space for all…
hands holding a piece of glass with signs of the Zodiac on it.
STEVE FINAN: Don't believe your horoscope - I've written enough of them to know…
exterior of Olympia pool, Dundee.
COURIER OPINION: Lessons must be learned from Dundee's Olympia pool scandal
leftover turkey and sprouts and a sprig of tinsel.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Oh I wish it could be Boxing Day every day

Most Read

1
Police block County Place after the fatal fire at the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
New County Hotel fire: Owner ‘devastated’ after three people confirmed dead in Perth blaze
2
Fire engines remain on County Place alongside a blue tent erect by investigators. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Perth hotel worker tells of bid to save people as three die in fire
3
Emergency services outside the New County Hotel. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Perth business leaders ‘devastated’ as three die in New County Hotel fire
4
Crews deploy a crane after the fire at the New County Hotel in Perth
Perth hotel fire: What we know so far as three people and dog confirmed…
5
See how many Dundee sex offenders live near you using our interactive map. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee map shows how many sex offenders live near you
6
Dundee midfielder Ben Williamson was sent off in the first half against Arbroath. Image: SNS.
5 Dundee talking points as dreadful Dee are knocked off top spot by Arbroath
2
7
Anne-Marie Batchelor suffered a debilitating stroke 20 years ago.
Angus stroke survivor, 51, left to wet the bed at night in ‘inhumane’ care…
8
Lukeus Walker was arrested after breaching curfew on Candle Lane in Dundee city centre. Image: Facebook.
Festive season behind bars for Dundee teenager after bell-ringing bail breach
9
Courier News - Dundee - CR0040391 - Alasdair Clark story: Pictures and video of Broughty Ferry loony dook. Picture shows: Dundee United Community Trust team who took part, Broughty Ferry Harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 01st January 2023. Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures as Broughty Ferry dookers plunge into 2023
3
10
kingsway bypass
Dundee bypass ‘consigned to history’ as A90 plan takes shape
16

More from The Courier

Young MasterChef contestant Elysse Crichton.
Dundee mum Elysse Crichton knocked out of BBC's Young MasterChef competition as debut show…
Callum Davidson. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson understands fan frustration over Rangers Scottish Cup ticket controversy
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer watches on as his side are defeated by Arbroath. Image: SNS.
Gary Bowyer admits Dundee have to 'take their medicine' after Arbroath loss as he…
Dick Campbell was delighted with his side as they shocked Dundee. Image: SNS
Dick Campbell believes Arbroath were 'magnificent from start to finish' in first win at…
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.
3 St Johnstone talking points as Saints make another slow start in 1-0 defeat…
Watt celebrates his winner. Image: SNS
4 Dundee United talking points: Tony Watt the goal hero as Tangerines claim notable…
Michael McKenna celebrates his opener as Arbroath claim a stunning win at Dundee. Image: SNS
3 Arbroath talking points as Angus side claim first win at Dundee in 44…
Tele News - Lindsey Hamilton story - New County Hotel. CR0025128 Picture shows; a GV/Locater pic of the New County Hotel on County Place in Perth today, where the incident occured. Tuesday 17th November 2020. Dougie Nicolson / DCT Media.
'Desperately tragic': Politicians react with shock as three die in Perth fire
Cam Smith or another LIV player winning another major seems to be the best way the 'rebel' tour can make any impact in 2023.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Less political intrigue, more golf in 2023, please
To go with story by Sheanne Mulholland. Glamis Road, Kirkcaldy, Fife, closed by police after man found unwell in the street. Picture shows; Glamis Road. Kirkcaldy. Supplied by Source: Fife Jammers Date; 02/01/2023
Man found unwell on a Kirkcaldy street and taken to hospital by ambulance

Editor's Picks

Most Commented