ANDREW BATCHELOR: Dundee shone in 2022 – and the future is looking even brighter

By Andrew Batchelor
December 26 2022, 11.50am
Andrew Batchelor, with cuts outs of various Dundee sports stars in front of the Caird Hall.
Dundee turned out its fair share of sports stars in 2022.

So this is my last column of the year – and what a year it has been.

As 2022 draws to an end, I’m proud to have achieved so much, personally.

If you had told me at the start of 2022 that I would have written more than 30 columns in the Evening Telegraph celebrating all that’s great about Dundee, I would have not believed you.

It has been brilliant to have this space to speak to the people of Dundee and beyond every week, and the feedback has been incredible.

I look forward to writing more – and hearing from you more – in the new year.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "I do believe this is one of the most exciting times in Dundee’s history – and 2023 is going to be another amazing year."

Dundee Culture has had a fantastic year as well, with the most visits and likes on record.

A personal highlight was the Stay Safe Dundee campaign, which ended earlier in 2022. I created it in 2020 to give information on the Covid pandemic. And it continued to give weekly reports and updates for 79 consecutive weeks until May this year.

It was launched during unfortunate circumstances, but I am proud that it helped to keep people informed.

Dundee was a winner in the world of sport in 2022

For Dundee sports men and women, this has been a brilliant year.

Sam Hickey became the first Dundonian to win boxing gold at the Commonwealth Games since Dick McTaggart in 1958.

Sam Hickey with punchbag.
Dundee boxer Sam Hickey had an incredible year.

Meanwhile Dundee Hawks member Laura Muir won gold at the games and silver in the World Championships.

Dundee became home base to three British ice-skating champions, including Natasha MacKay, whose debut in the Winter Olympics was a dream 20 years in the making.

And of course, we had Eilish McColgan, who won 10,000m gold and 5,000m silver at the Commonwealth Games and broke various British and European records.

Laura Muir and Eilish McColgan celebrate their Commonwealth Games triumphs
Laura Muir (left) and Eilish McColgan (right) celebrate their wins.

It was her best season on record and she won many awards and commendations as a result.

Our city is out in front in all kinds of areas

Elsewhere, Dundee was named a global leader in tackling climate change by the charity CDP.

And the city was named the coolest and most improved city in the UK, as many of our new industries and businesses continued to expand.

I do believe this is one of the most exciting times in Dundee’s history – and 2023 is going to be another amazing year.

The city will host the World Karate Championships once again.

And a series of exciting anniversaries are being marked, including the Caird Hall’s centenary.

I’m hoping it’s a sign that the 12 months ahead are filled with happiness and optimism.

The Caird Hall lit up at night time in pinks and greens.
The Caird Hall in Dundee will celebrate its centenary in 2023.

Next year is also a big one for me and for Dundee Culture, as it marks its 10th anniversary.

I’ve got some exciting things planned, although I’m keeping them a secret for the time being.

But I’ve been proud to showcase Dundee to the world – and to people right here – throughout 2023.

And I’m looking forward to what I hope will be one of the biggest years of my life.

I hope you are too. Lang may yer lum reek everyone!

