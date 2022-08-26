Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and importance of family

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Other sports

Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and importance of family

By Scott Lorimer
August 26 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 26 2022, 5.03pm
Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal. He now wants to add an Olympic one to his collection.

[[intro]]

[[title]]

[[text]] [[button_text]]

[[outro]]

Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Other sports

Sam Hickey has opened up on his close relationship with Mike Towell, with the late boxer's memory inspiring him to Commonwealth gold.
Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to…
0
Rory McIlroy shakes hands with PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan.
EVE MUIRHEAD: PGA Tour gamble may backfire, Sir Alex Ferguson's curling wish and the…
0
Mike Ferguson of Forfar Indoor Sports has been appointed RCCC President. Pic: Tom Brydone.
New Angus RCCC president Mike Ferguson fears curling's future is on thin ice if…
0
The Skyaxe kickboxing club at Barnsley for the WKO Championships.
Dundee kickboxing club packs world championships punch as coach shares young autistic fighter success…
0
Bobby Lammie and Eve Muirhead are the current mixed doubles World champions.
EVE MUIRHEAD: No retirement regrets but British Curling mixed doubles decision was a kick…
0
Eilish McColgan leads eventual winner Yasemin Can (in red vest) in the European Championships 10,000m final
Eilish McColgan claims 10,000m silver at European Championships
0
Team Scotland Para bowls head coach Bob Christie. Pic: Gareth Jennings/DCT Media.
WATCH: The ex-Angus bobbie whose guiding hand helped Scotland's para bowlers to Birmingham 2022…
0
Connor Graham lost in the first round at Carnoustie.
Blairgowrie's Cormac Sharpe battles through at Boys' Amateur Championship but Connor Graham out
0
On her retirement, Eve Muirhead has been congratulated by Sir Matthew Pinsent and Eilidh Doyle, among many others.
Eve Muirhead retires: GB Sporting great Sir Matthew Pinsent leads the congratulations for curling…
0
Post Thumbnail
Eve Muirhead: 10 special pictures that tell inside story of Perthshire curler's life and…

More from The Courier

Jim Elder fears Dundee pensioners could die due to huge hikes in energy costs.
Dundee pensioner fears elderly people could die after 80% energy price hike
0
Italy's Marco Florioli and France's Ohian Guillamoundeguy were unbeaten on the first day at Blairgowrie.
Europeans take commanding lead in both Jacques Leglise and Junior Vagliano Trophy events at…
0
Beaufort Dive, Glenrothes. Image: Google.
Girl taken to hospital after being hit by car in Glenrothes
Josh Edwards has been used at full-back and wingback this season.
Josh Edwards looking forward to taking on old side with Dunfermline but wants to…
0
Kintillo Road has been shut after huge cracks appeared on a house.
Bridge of Earn street shut as huge cracks appear on house
0
The humpback whale has been spotted at St Cyrus.
People gather to catch a glimpse of humpback whale off St Cyrus coast