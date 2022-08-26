Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to inspire him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Dundee boxing star Sam Hickey says memory of ‘big brother’ Mike Towell continues to inspire him

By Scott Lorimer
August 26 2022, 4.00pm Updated: August 26 2022, 4.18pm
Sam Hickey has opened up on his close relationship with Mike Towell, with the late boxer's memory inspiring him to Commonwealth gold.
Sam Hickey has opened up on his close relationship with Mike Towell, with the late boxer's memory inspiring him to Commonwealth gold.

Sam Hickey has opened on his unbreakable bond with Mike Towell – and how the late Dundee fighter inspired him to Commonwealth Games glory.

Sam emerged as the boxing sensation of Birmingham 2022 earlier this month, winning middleweight gold after beating Australia’s Callum Peters in the final.

And standing on top of the winner’s podium was an emotional moment for the 22-year-old from Lochee.

As the national anthem blared out in the background, Sam fought back tears as picking up the first major medal of his career on the global stage sunk in.

He also reflected on doing it without the man he called his “big brother”.

‘That was for Mike’

Welterweight Mike died in 2016 after suffering a bleed on the brain after his fight with Dale Evans.

The bout was stopped in the fifth round before the 25-year-old was rushed to hospital and he passed away the following day.

Posted by Sam Hickey on Saturday, 1 October 2016

Sam says: “I go through a lot of self-motivating and manifesting.

“I always tell myself before fights who I’m doing it for and why I’m doing it.

“I tell myself so much that I’m doing it for my family, my dad and Mike Towell.

“After one of my fights I pointed up to the sky, that was for him.”

Close relationship with family

He is still in contact with his mentor’s mum Tracey and partner Chloe Ross and a picture of him and Mike lights up the home screen on his phone.

He adds: “I still keep in touch with Tracey and Chloe and they wish me all the best.

“Mike was a big part of my life. We were like brothers since I was nine years old up to 16.

'Wee Sam' Hickey would spend time with Mike and the Towell family.
‘Wee Sam’ Hickey would spend time with Mike and the Towell family.

“Tracey still calls me wee Sam because I’d go round to her house.

“My dad [Darren] had a close relationship with him too, he used to help him out when he turned pro.

“I remember he would always show my dad respect that he wouldn’t show to anyone else.

“Mike would say what was on his mind, he liked to swear. As soon as he came to our house he would be different.

Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal.
Sam hickey with his Commonwealth Games gold medal.

“He would never swear in our house!

“He would always be that big brother for me. I’m just happy that I feel he’s there.”

Mentor Mike Towell predicted Sam Hickey rise

Dad-of-one Mike’s death shocked the boxing world, one which Sam was very much at the centre of.

He was at the Radisson Blu hotel in Glasgow the night tragedy struck.

And the amateur boxing star knows the dangers that come with competing in the squared circle.

Mike Towell.
Mike Towell.

But he says: “I feel if you go into fights thinking about that sort of stuff, that’s when you would get beat and that’s when you could get hurt.

“You should go into fights with full intent on winning, not thinking about something that could happen.

“When that happened, my dad sat down with me and said, ‘I never want you to stop boxing,’ and here I am.

Sam Hickey celebrates after winning his gold medal.
Sam Hickey celebrates after winning his gold medal.

“Mike always said I’d always go on to do good things.

“I used to spar with him when I was about 15. His pals would ask why he was sparring with me, a young lad.

“He used to say, ‘You jump in the ring with him then – this guy is going places!’

“It’s mad looking back to where I’ve come from and how the journey has gone. It’s still not finished.”

Sam Hickey Interview: Dundee star opens up on boxing future, leaving Lochee legacy and importance of family

