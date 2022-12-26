Met Office extend yellow weather warning for ice in Tayside

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A yellow weather warning has been extended across Tayside as icy conditions hit the region.

The Met Office is warning icy conditions may continue to cause disruption across Perthshire, Dundee and Angus between 6pm on Monday and 10am on Wednesday.

A snow and ice warning had earlier been placed in the area between 6pm on Monday and 3pm on Tuesday.

The weather warning comes less than two weeks after the region was covered with a blanket of snow and ice with temperatures dipping as low as -15°C in rural areas.

According to the Met Office, roads and railways are likely to be affected – potentially leading to longer journey times for those travelling.

Icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths, may also lead to an increased chance of injuries and accidents.

Cold weather to continue

In Dundee, Fife and Angus the temperature is expected to sit around 4°C for most of Tuesday and Wednesday, dropping down to 1°C as night falls.

It is expected to be a bit colder in Perthshire, with temperatures dropping to 0°C later in the evening.