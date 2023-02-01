KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Why I fear for kids getting sex education from online porn

By Kezia Dugdale
February 1 2023, 5.30pm Updated: February 1 2023, 6.53pm
small boy looking at laptop.
One in 10 children have viewed pornography by age nine, and half of them by the time they reach 18. Image: Shutterstock.

It was in the rose-tinted glint of the 1980s that I learned about the birds and bees from TV Agony Aunt Claire Rayner.

Not from her directly of course, but, in a book she wrote for children.

A book about their bodies, how they’d change as they got older and finally where babies came from.

I distinctly remember being allowed to read a new chapter on each birthday.

It was all perfectly aligned for me to have age-appropriate knowledge.

And it was all blown part when a P4 girl called Claire boldly told us P7s exactly what went on one break time.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "At the moment, all an individual need do to access content restricted to people aged 18 and over is declare themselves so."

It was a time before the internet, let alone the era of smart phones, TikTok and that deep, latent worry that what your kids might be getting up to online is beyond your comprehension.

The results of an investigation into the harms young people face online were published this week.

The report makes for a shocking read.

And two key facts stood out.

First, half of all children surveyed had seen pornography by the time they were 13.

Secondly, nearly half the 16-21 year-olds surveyed told researchers they expected sex to involve some sort of form of physical aggression – and that girls enjoyed it.

schoolboy looking at mobile phone, with two girls in background
Is enough being done to protect children’s online safety? Image: NSPCC.

We are in dark, disturbing territory here.

A world where attitudes towards what constitutes a healthy relationship, what you’re supposed to like (versus what you actually do), consent and power are all mixed up in a heady world of internet content with little or no regulation.

Online safety debate raises bigger questions

The timing of this report is important because it lands on the desks of politicians in the UK Parliament as they grapple with the proposed Online Safety Bill.

The intent of this legislation is to bring in greater regulation of online content so that it is even slightly more in line with the standards and expectations that the broadcast and the written press are expected to meet.

Yet the debate has forced a bigger conversation about the right to freedom of expression and where its boundaries might be.

Once those boundaries are met, whose responsibility is it to police them?

Social media companies? Internet search engines, broadband providers, teachers, mum or dad?

young woman looking at phone, with logos for Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat, Twitter and WhatsApp
Should it be left to social media companies to oversee young people’s online safety.

Most people agree that a far greater effort needs to be made to enforce age restrictions online.

At the moment, all an individual need do to access content restricted to people aged 18 and over is declare themselves so.

There’s no punishment or penalty and no means of checking.

I was excited a few weeks ago to hear of new software being developed that could be used to confirm the actual age of a person trying to access content online via their camera.

Until the researchers excitedly reported that it worked with a margin of error of around, err, 10 years. So it’s of little use here.

It also wouldn’t deter older brothers or mates being dragged over to get their faces scanned: the 21st century version of getting someone to buy your carry out for you.

Beefing up online safety is just part of the equation

The trouble here is we are far more concerned with trying to close down access and mitigate the problem than we are with addressing the root of it.

If young people increasingly get their news, views and much of their social development from online sources, what can be done in these spaces to promote healthy relationships, to discuss boundaries and consent?

To take on and defeat the likes of Andrew Tate and all that he stands for.

If we don’t take this side of the equation more seriously, the consequences don’t bear thinking about.

A whole generation of young women – and it is largely but not exclusively women who will be affected – set back by low self esteem and a skewed sense of what’s right and healthy.

A generation exposed to dangers and damaging experiences that will shape their lives for years and maybe forever.

My heart bleeds for them.

