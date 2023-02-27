ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keiller Centre can rise again and be Dundee’s answer to Covent Garden

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keiller Centre can rise again and be Dundee’s answer to Covent Garden

By Andrew Batchelor
February 27 2023, 4.48pm
black and white photo of the Keiller Centre, Dundee, in the 1980s
Can the Keiller Centre in Dundee be restored to its former glory?

When you think of shopping centres in Dundee, you probably think of the Overgate, or the Wellgate.

But there’s another – less notable – one, of course in the shape of the Keiller Centre.

There’s very left in the Keiller Centre to attract shoppers these days. And it is quite sad to see a once thriving centre decline in this way.

My own memories are of visiting when I was at secondary school.

We used to get a bus from Harris Academy to Commercial Street then a connecting bus back home and from time to time we went into the Keiller Centre to renew our bus passes.

Every single time, it was deserted.

The writer Andrew Batchelor next to a quote: "Why not fill the space with shops, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues? Why shouldn't the Keiller Centre emulate Glasgow’s Ashton Lane or London’s Covent Garden?"

But it wasn’t always like this. The Keiller Centre was bustling back in the 1970s when it opened, and when I asked my followers on Dundee Culture to share their memories of the centre, the responses came pouring in.

A lot of people loved the food there. There was a newsagents which sold novelty erasers. Some people remembered going to the Bakers’ Oven, or the pet shop. There was a “cheap as chips” green grocers. And shops like Betty White’s and Software House, the latter owned by DMA Design founder David Jones, are still remembered fondly.

It was a really interesting insight into what the Keiller Centre meant to people in Dundee before its fall from grace.

Black and white photo of a busy Keiller shopping centre in 1984.
Jacanonis ice cream shop in Dundee’s Keiller Centre in 1984.

And it showed me there are plenty of people in Dundee who have warm memories of this place, and who would love to see it rise again.

Keiller Centre can adapt to fit the new Dundee

You might have read recently that the Keiller Centre is embarking on a revival.

NEoN Digital Arts want the centre to be put back into the hands of Dundonians, and is spreading the word in a new exhibition, which runs until March 4.

That’s what’s got me thinking about what the future of the Keiller Centre might look like.

And for me, that means moving away from shopping – leave that to the Wellgate and the Overgate – and focusing on Dundee’s newest and emerging industries instead.

We’ve already seen how this might work when the Dundee Design Festival made the Keiller Centre its base in 2019.

Why not re-invent it as a hub for creative start-ups in Dundee? A place for designers to work? A workspace for video game companies, or a games arcade?

Why not fill the space with shops, bars, restaurants, and entertainment venues? Why shouldn’t the Keiller Centre emulate Glasgow’s Ashton Lane or London’s Covent Garden?

busy Covent Garden market in London.
Covent Garden – the Keiller Centre of the south? Image: Shutterstock.

Whatever the future holds for the centre, it is time we made our voices heard.

The Keiller Centre has a big place in the hearts of many Dundonians. And with a little effort, it can play a big part in the city’s future too.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Is the party over for a fractured SNP?
2
Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pandemic column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird in isolation during lockdown.. Dundee. . Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I can't 'move on' from the pandemic - am I the only…
Three people standing next to a row of e-bikes at Dundee Waterfront.
COURIER OPINION: Embark Dundee e-bike scheme failed to deliver on its promise
4
Before and after photos of Lynne Hogan, before and after her Botox treatment.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Botox isn't for everyone, but it's put the smile back on my…
Jeremy Corbyn, Liz Truss, Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan
ANDREW LIDDLE: SNP are having their Corbyn and Truss moment
you g girl playing violin
RICHARD NEVILLE: Sistema Scotland changes lives - I've seen it and I won't forget…
group of youngsters with musical instruments seated around their grandmother.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Dundee SNP councillors can still save Big Noise Douglas funding
2
swimming pool with Dundee City Council logo
STEVE FINAN: Why is your councillor silent on Dundee's Olympia pool saga?
4

Most Read

1
Craig Levein is wanted by United. Image: SNS
EXCLUSIVE: Craig Levein eyed for stunning Dundee United return after Liam Fox exit
3
2
Armed police and firefighters at Bonnethill Court in the Hilltown, Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Man arrested and taken to hospital after armed police called to Dundee multi ‘siege’
3
Caroline Cluckie at the Playhouse with friends Nicola Clifford and Siobhan McLeod. Image: DC Thomson, Caroline Cluckie
Tayside friends have Edinburgh theatre day out ruined after audience emergency
4
Northern Light Kinross
Northern Lights stun with magical display above Dundee and Fife
5
Paul Carabine appeared at Forfar Sheriff Court.
Met Police sting catches Tayside casino worker arranging abuse of six-year-old girl
6
Ronnie and Thirza McClean. Image: Thirza McClean
Fife couple were diagnosed with same type of cancer on same side of face…
7
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Man dies in industrial accident Picture shows; North Strathy Farm . Auchterarder. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Man, 65, dies after industrial accident at Perthshire farm
8
Dundee City Council has set out it's budget for the 2023/24 financial year. Image: DC Thomson
Dundee budget: All key changes from brown bin permit hike to council tax rise
4
9
Taymouth Marina. Image: Phil Wilkinson Photography.
Swimming championships cancelled after raw sewage found in Perthshire loch
10
Gary Campbell is led from the High Court in Edinburgh.
Perth paedophile paid to ‘direct’ child abuse livestreams from Philippines

More from The Courier

St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson has decided not to appeal the Dan Phillips red card. Image: SNS.
Dan Phillips red card: Callum Davidson explains why St Johnstone will NOT appeal
Scotland were gutted not to pull off an amazing comeback in Paris, said Gregor Townsend.
Six Nations: Scotland 'can't wait' to take on nemesis Ireland after Paris battle
Gowans Terrace, Perth,
Man to appear in court in connection with Perth disturbance
Car fire on the M90 near Kelty. Image: Fife Jammer Locations/Facebook
Watch moment car goes up in flames on M90 near Kelty
Levenmouth Academy. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Mum reveals 20 videos of pupil attacks and fights she says were filmed at…
The Courier/Evening Telegraph,Dundee news, Sheanne Mulholland story,CR0040546, Grove Academy school teachers on strike outside the school, wednesday 11th january..Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Even more teacher strikes announced as we ask for your thoughts on the issue
3
Post Thumbnail
Monday court round-up — 'Shining' menace and dog lead attack
The Hackle Rally-winning 1976 Ford Escort shared by Colin McRae and Robert Reid. Image: Silverstone Auctions
Fast Fords: Colin McRae's rally Escort outshone at auction by £590,000 Sierra
Frustrated Dundee players at full-time against Inverness. Image: David Young/Shutterstock.
LEE WILKIE: Dundee can't allow days like Saturday to come back to haunt them…
A defibrillator was used on the referee after he collapsed at a game in Bridge of Earn. Image: Google Street View/Scott Baxter
Football referee taken to hospital after collapsing during Perthshire youth game

Editor's Picks

Most Commented