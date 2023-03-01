MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I’m frazzled, I’m a parent. But what if it doesn’t have to be that way?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I’m frazzled, I’m a parent. But what if it doesn’t have to be that way?

By Martel Maxwell
March 1 2023, 10.14am Updated: March 1 2023, 1.27pm
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
Parenting three boys means never a dull moment for Martel.

Frazzled. That’s what a friend replied when I asked how she was feeling over coffee.

She explained why, and I could relate in the kind of way every parent can.

“I love them,” she said. “Of course I do. But when did it become all about them?”

For her, it’s taking her daughter swimming three times a week, often getting up at 5am. Then, between basketball, football and karate, her son needs ferried somewhere every day.

I told her I’m more often than not in a mild state of panic that I’ve not taken one of my boys to some training or event.

The writer Martel Maxwell next to a quote; "Maybe the shiny parents whose houses are visited by the Easter Bunny are gliding along on the surface like a swan, but paddling frantically underneath"

This often happens in Tesco in Wolverhampton, or Stoke. I’ll be looking for a meal deal on my lunch break when I notice I’ve missed 173 notifications on various parents’ groups and wonder if I’m having an actual panic attack.

When they’re not on some kind of pitch, it’s suddenly World Book Day again. There are three outfits to find and I’m wondering if the Batman costume they grew out of three years ago might do another turn.

And while we’re at it, when did the Easter Bunny become a thing?

When I was a kid, you thought you were lucky if you managed to avoid the dog poo while rolling your egg at Camperdown.

Easter bunny with basket of eggs in a park
Not sinister at all: the Easter bunny delivering eggs to kids around Dundee in 2020.

Now, parents are all over Instagram and Facebook with photographs of children so colourful and neat they look like cupcakes, their baskets brimming with treats from the Easter Bunny.

It is relentless.

When parenting meant going to the pub

Older generations have been known to say we take it too seriously – that we act like no one’s ever had a child before.

And occasionally I agree. There can be too much pandering and complaining and not enough ‘just getting on with it’.

I have a friend who told me the following was a fairly regular occurrence when he was a kid 30-plus years ago.

When he was around 10 years-old his parents used to drive to their favourite pub in the Ferry. There, they would leave him and his sister in the back seat of the car with a packet of crisps and a juice while they had a couple of drinks with their pals.

Previous generations had a more, er, relaxed attitude to parenting.

Social services would be called now, but it wasn’t out of the ordinary then.

Dads – not all, but some (I know this because some of them I was related to) – used to take their sons to play football, sometimes pretty serious league games, and not see a single ball being kicked because they were in the pub down the road.

A few years before he died, my dad, who was brought up in Charleston, told me he was offered his first cigarette at the age of five and from then became gradually hooked.

That’s so sad it’s almost unbearable.

Parenting needn’t just be about the kids

A lot of the changes that have happened in parenting are good, if it means kids are safer.

Martel’s boys in the back of mum’s taxi at Halloween.

But somehow their timetables have become jam packed. And we, the parents, have become their taxis.

When you really look at all the activities they are doing, you have to ask how much time it leaves for us.

Have we lost the fun of a spur of the moment kickabout with our kids because they are going to so many organised events with people who are not us?

Maybe we should remember to keep living and learning ourselves.

Like my pal, I couldn’t love mine more – but I am a bit frazzled.

And maybe we’re all in the same boat.

Maybe the shiny parents whose houses are visited by the Easter Bunny are gliding along on the surface like a swan, but paddling frantically underneath.

And maybe we should accept that life doesn’t have to be all about the kids.

Wouldn’t it be healthier, less frazzled, if we took a step back and remembered it’s for all of us? Grown-ups included.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

two boys in pyjamas reading books.
LYNNE HOGGAN: Alternative World Book Day plans might save hard-up families a lot of…
Independence: the elephant in the room in Kate Forbes and Humza Yousaf's SNP leadership campaigns.
ANDREW LIDDLE: There's a reason Forbes and Yousaf are keeping quiet about independence
Mark Ford standing in front of a mouldy window surround.
COURIER OPINION: Dundee housing minister needs to tackle appalling conditions in her own back…
Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
6
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan against Scottish saltire background.
KEZIA DUGDALE: Kate Forbes isn't the only one with questions to answer in SNP…
8
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
6
smiling Kate Forbes at a bar on a visit to a brewery.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Kate Forbes' critics failed to grasp the political art of playing nice
police officer walking towards houses behind crime scene tape.
JIM SPENCE: Be grateful for the workers who are prepared to do violence on…
black and white photo of the Keiller Centre, Dundee, in the 1980s
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keiller Centre can rise again and be Dundee's answer to Covent Garden
5
SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Is the party over for a fractured SNP?
5

Most Read

1
Police closed Craigowan Road in Charleston. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Man, 65, taken to hospital after serious assault in Charleston area of Dundee
2
The former BiFab site in Methil is now under the ownership of Harland and Wolff. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Dozens of workers paid off at Fife yard amid unpaid bills and no toilet…
3
The Dundee alley will look similar to the Tenpin centre in Crewe, pictured. Image: Tenpin
Opening date revealed for Dundee 10-pin bowling centre
4
SEVERN, MD, USA - DECEMBER 30, 2015: Popeyes sign in Severn, Maryland. Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is an American chain of fried chicken fast food restaurants.; Shutterstock ID 356621543; purchase_order: ; job:
American fast food chain Popeyes and Costa Coffee drive-thrus planned for Glenrothes
5
A section of the proposed active freeway on Lochee Road, near Tullideph Road. Image: Dundee City Council
New images reveal plans for ‘active freeway’ on busy Dundee roads
6
6
Carnoustie hotel manager Rob Alcock, who isn't happy being stuck with an electric vehicle. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
‘I feel as though I have been conned’: Carnoustie man warns drivers to ‘think…
7
Alan Brown, 65, walked free from Perth Sheriff Court after pleading guilty to the offence.
Perth architect, 65, escapes punishment for playground clash with teens who ‘gave as good…
8
The award-winning Twa Teams, One Street podcast from the Evening Telegraph.
PODCAST: Twa Teams, One Street – Goodwin in, Asghar out at Utd and dark…
9
A man claims to have seen Keith Woodburn near a Dundee petrol station. Image: Cumbria Police/Google Street View
Man missing for 33 years may have been living in Dundee – and was…
10
Kris Miller, Courier, 08/04/16. Recycling centres will be shut down at Monifieth and Kirremuir.
Angus Council budget: 6% council tax rise and closure of recycling centres confirmed

More from The Courier

Ben Stokes has shown himself to be a fearless captain. Image: AP.
EVE MUIRHEAD: The art of captaincy and putting reward ahead of risk
Dundee boss Gary Bowyer - will he be dismayed or delighted come the end of the season? Images: SNS.
Dundee's Championship run-in: Where could promotion hopes be raised or dashed?
The attack is said to have happened at the Denburn Road industrial estate. Image: Google.
Trial hears how Kirkcaldy gang 'tortured' quad bike thief
Goodwin is focused on the immediate future. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin on prospect of extended Dundee United stay, Aberdeen ‘accountability’ and THAT Easter…
Moy Mackay - The Boat Shed. Image: Gallery Q
Dundee's Gallery Q exhibits work of Edinburgh artist Moy Mackay for first time
Hassan Mohammed at Perth Sheriff Court.
Perth takeaway chef reversed up one-way street to escape police
The McDiarmid Park pitch doesn't allow Callum Davidson's team to play passing football. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone pitch has made Callum Davidson change home tactics but Tynecastle surface will…
Gavin Hastings (left) and Scott Hastings. Image: Floodlight Entertainment
Scotland rugby legends Gavin and Scott Hastings to hold 'audience with' in Perth
Post Thumbnail
How cinema bosses in Dundee got creative to put on the greatest show on…
Andy Thorn from Big Noise Douglas. Image: Supplied/Sistema Scotland.
Big Noise Douglas leader condemns funding cut impact on poorest Dundee youngsters

Editor's Picks

Most Commented