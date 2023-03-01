KEZIA DUGDALE: Kate Forbes isn’t the only one with questions to answer in SNP leadership race

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Comment Home Opinion

KEZIA DUGDALE: Kate Forbes isn’t the only one with questions to answer in SNP leadership race

By Kezia Dugdale
March 1 2023, 3.31pm Updated: March 1 2023, 3.35pm
Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan against Scottish saltire background.
Securing independence for the SNP remains the biggest challenge for Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes and Ash Regan.

Leadership elections are a risky business. Ideally, the candidates will set out to run a campaign that will speak to both their party and the wider country.

This becomes much harder if the party and the country are facing in different directions.

So far, the SNP’s leadership contest has been as appetising as a neep-based restaurant menu.

Lacking in any fresh vibrancy, the candidates have found themselves announcing highly nuanced variations of their own existing policies, like the deeply unpopular deposit return scheme.

In truth it doesn’t feel like the campaign has really started yet. And it won’t until one of the candidates begins to address the two fundamental questions facing the SNP and the wider Yes movement.

The writer Kezia Dugdale next to a quote: "Is this the vision of independence existing Yes supporters want? And will it bring any new people to it?"

What does their vision of independence look like and why are they best person to build support for it?

For let’s not forget, the glue that binds the SNP as a political grouping drawn from across the traditional left right axis is the cause of independence for Scotland.

The person who leads the SNP is de facto the leader of that cause. And they embody, at first glance at least, what it looks like.

In the days of Alex Salmond, for me at least, that was an image of a buccaneering oil-rich independent Scotland that drew its worth and pride from land and sea.

Alex Salmond and Nicola Sturgeon in a crowd of people holding Yes banners
Then first minister Alex Salmond and his deputy Nicola Sturgeon campaigning in Perth High street in 2014. Image: Allan Milligan.

During Nicola Sturgeon’s tenure, it was a progressive Scandi-inspired social democracy.

So what might it be for Humza Yousaf, Kate Forbes or Ash Regan?

Forbes has been focus of SNP leadership questions

Distilled in a word, so far Kate Forbes wants to represent “competency”. Humza Yousaf “continuity”. Ash Regan “unity”.

Not one of these messages tell us much about who they are and what they represent.

For that we must look at past deeds and words, so let’s look at the track record of the front runner.

Kate Forbes would have voted against equal marriage if she’d been in Parliament when the law was passed and would do the same again tomorrow.

She believes sex outwith marriage is sinful and children born from it are illegitimate.

She is anti-abortion.

Her religious beliefs have been well covered in this campaign. All I might add at this juncture is that so many of the voices calling for tolerance and respect come from the privilege of middle class white men whose rights are not current topics of live deliberation.

And they are live topics, even if Ms Forbes is clear she has no intention of changing the law.

Same sex marriage views open up other questions for SNP hopeful

For example, where you stand on same sex marriage leaves me pondering what you think about gay women’s access to fertility services on the NHS?

Kate Forbes with her husband and baby daughter
Kate Forbes has returned from maternity leave to launch her SNP leadership campaign. Image: Ruaraidh White.

Do you think they are fit and proper people to be parents?

Will that be reflected in how you fund or organise adoption or fostering policies?

Where you stand on a women’s right to choose leaves me asking whether you think it’s ok for men to stand outside sexual health clinics with placards screaming murder and citing bible passages.

Should they be 10ft away? 100ft away?

Might we disagree on how much one must tolerate and respect?

If children born out of marriage are illegitimate, how much priority might you give to the welfare of lone parents?

Will child poverty policy be constructed around the nuclear family?

How will you support women into work if you’re taught to believe their place is in the home?

Is there more to Forbes than finance?

Perhaps less explored, are Kate Forbes’ views on economics.

She was a member of the SNP’s Growth Commission which accepted that spending on public services in Scotland would have to fall in an independent Scotland initially before the full benefits of independence would be realised.

As a member of the Scottish Government, she has only ever held the public purse strings, first as a junior and then senior finance minister.

We have never seen or heard her talk about her vision for the NHS, the Scottish schools system. Where does she stand on justice policy?

Kate Forbes in the Scottish Parliament, watched by a serious faced Nicola Sturgeon.
Kate Forbes was appointed finance secretary by Nicola Sturgeon. Image: Andrew MacColl/Shutterstock.

Based on what we know, an SNP led by Kate Forbes would be both economically and socially small c conservative.

So I take you back to the two fundamental questions facing the SNP: Is this the vision of independence existing Yes supporters want? And will it bring any new people to it?

Regan and Yousaf are due scrutiny too

As for Ash Regan, it’s difficult to see past the core campaign message of unity when the only one of your colleagues who publicly backed your candidacy at the point nominations closed is considered one of the most divisive members of your party.

And that leaves us with Humza Yousaf, for whom “continuity” is both a blessing and a curse depending on your outlook.

Humza Yousaf.
Humza Yousaf – the continuity candidate in the SNP leadership race. Image: PA.

We know far more about where he stands on key issues because he’s served across a number of different government departments including Health, Justice and Transport.

The spotlight turned on him hones in on his record rather than his principles or ideology.

All of this tells us that this contest is one of critical importance to the future of the SNP and of Scotland more broadly.

We need and deserve every ounce of scrutiny possible, from letting journalists into the hustings to asking the deepest, most challenging questions.

Who are these people and what do they really believe in?

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]

More from Opinion

Olympia Leisure Centre, Dundee
STEVE FINAN: Dundee Olympia Leisure Centre questions aren't going away
Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf, Ash Regan
COURIER OPINION: SNP look like a party with something to hide
3
Martel Maxwell and her three small sons.
MARTEL MAXWELL: Of course I'm frazzled, I'm a parent. But what if it doesn't…
smiling Kate Forbes at a bar on a visit to a brewery.
KEVIN PRINGLE: Kate Forbes' critics failed to grasp the political art of playing nice
police officer walking towards houses behind crime scene tape.
JIM SPENCE: Be grateful for the workers who are prepared to do violence on…
black and white photo of the Keiller Centre, Dundee, in the 1980s
ANDREW BATCHELOR: Keiller Centre can rise again and be Dundee's answer to Covent Garden
5
SNP leadership candidates Kate Forbes, Humza Yousaf and Ash Regan.
KIRSTY STRICKLAND: Is the party over for a fractured SNP?
4
Nicola Sturgeon
LESLEY HART: Unlocking conflict! It's time to depolarise debate, don't you think?
Kate Forbes gives a thumbs up
MORAG LINDSAY: I don't much like the answers but at least Kate Forbes answered…
2
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. Rebecca Baird pandemic column Picture shows; Rebecca Baird in isolation during lockdown.. Dundee. . Supplied by Rebecca Baird Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: I can't 'move on' from the pandemic - am I the only…

Most Read

1
Goodfellow & Steven on Albert Street.
Iconic Dundee bakery store to close after 45 years
2
Jim Goodwin: Ex-Aberdeen boss is set to take charge at Dundee United. Image: SNS
Jim Goodwin set to be named new Dundee United boss as short-term deal agreed
8
3
Perthshire businessman Simon Howie. Image: Simon Howie.
Inside story of Perthshire recycling plant owned by prominent businessman Simon Howie
4
Janette Henry caused the death of Eleanor Ballantyne in 2019.
Driver who killed Dundee woman in Boxing Day ‘scene from hell’ given community service
5
The case was heard at Perth Sheriff Court.
Scone woman cleared of hate crime after misunderstanding over shrubbery
6
One man died and a second was seriously injured in the fire. Image: Stuart Cowper/DC Thomson.
Angus Council bans fridges at recycling centres after Perth explosion
7
One of Ed Sheeran's new songs is inspired by Aberfeldy. Image: Ian West/PA Wire
Ed Sheeran’s links to Aberfeldy revealed as Perthshire town inspires song on new album
8
Staff with youngsters at Woodlea Children's Centre in Dundee. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson
Woodlea Children’s Centre in Dundee given top marks by inspectors
9
Allistair McCaw speaks to Dundee FC academy players at the Regional Performance Centre. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCT
Leadership guru addresses Dundee-Dundee United ‘merge’ tweet as he returns to speak to Dee…
10
The group enjoys cold water swimming in Fife
Cold water swimming in St Andrews changed our lives – now we’re using our…

More from The Courier

Bertha Park High School in Perth. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Striking teachers' lost wages will pay for exams help for Perth and Kinross children
Tony Asghar, Steven Fletcher and Liam Fox. Image: SNS
RAB DOUGLAS: There are many unanswered questions at Dundee United but players can find…
Megwa played all five of Hibs' matches in the Uefa Youth League. Image: SNS.
Scout report: What type of player is Kelty Hearts loanee Kanayo Megwa who starred…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — Massive machete and crunching face
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Care inspectorate report Picture shows; The Richmond Fellowship Scotland - Central Fife HQ. . N/A. Supplied by Google Maps Date; Unknown
Inspectors left 'extremely concerned' after visit to Fife home support service
Chief Inspector Colin Robson gives evidence to the Sheku Bayoh Inquiry.
Police used social media image to identify Sheku Bayoh
Rob Hadgraft's new book shares stories of the Victorian-era 'pedestriennes'.
Derided, denounced and assaulted - the Scottish women walkers who became sporting celebrities
Chairman of the Dundee Civic Trust Donald Gordon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DCThomson
Dundee Civic Trust at 50: The role regeneration group plays in shaping city
The wooden floor at the DISC on the Mains Loan is set to be replaced. Image: Jhony Pozo.
Dundee's sports facilities set for £300k boost if council approves tenders
MacDonald paid tribute to his former coach Billy Thomson. Images: SNS.
Jamie MacDonald pays tribute to 'sorely missed' Billy Thomson as Raith Rovers stalwart reflects…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented