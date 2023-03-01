Tayside and Fife businesses win at Scottish Wedding Awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Business & Environment Business

Tayside and Fife businesses win at Scottish Wedding Awards

By Gavin Harper
March 1 2023, 3.54pm Updated: March 1 2023, 4.48pm
Emily Mai Bridal owner Keri Reid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.
Emily Mai Bridal owner Keri Reid. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson.

Three Tayside and Fife businesses were among the winners at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

The awards, held in Glasgow on Tuesday evening, celebrate the successes of everyone in the wedding industry – from cake makers to make-up artists and wedding cars to celebrants.

More than 500 people attended the ceremony as the awards marked their 10th year.

Successful first year for Perth boutique

Perth-based Emily Mai Bridal won wedding boutique of the year for the central region.

Business owner Keri Reid was delighted with the success, particularly as it marked a year since the opening of the Friarton Road business.

She said: “I could not believe it.

“It was great to go because it’s only our first year in business, but to win was just amazing.

“We’re so grateful to be recognised from brides through our reviews, but to be recognised by the industry like this, has marked our first year perfectly.

“I’m so grateful. It feels like reward for all the work that has gone in. This has made it all worthwhile.”

Emily Mai Bridal owner Keri Reid.at the Scottish Wedding Awards in Glasgow. Image: Emily Mai Bridal.

Keri said her husband Allan and children Emily and Charlie were over the moon.

“My husband is actually in hospital at the moment but I managed to FaceTime him and he was thrilled.

“He has been one of my main supporters, so it was great to have that moment, and the kids were delighted too.”

‘All I ever want is to make people happy’

Elsewhere at the awards, the Atholl Hair Room in Pitlochry took the prize for best hair and make-up salon, also in the central region category.

Kathleen Black, who runs the business, was over the moon to have come away with the award.

In a post on the salon’s Facebook page, she said: “I never got into this job for awards.

“It’s not a job, It is my whole identity. My salon is my safe place and my clients are my friends and community.

“I would like to think that this award would be a reflection of the community I am a part of. I hope that I have done them justice.

“All I ever want is to make people happy and show them how simple it can be to make someone’s day.”

Fife hat maker toasts success

And Kirkcaldy’s Chanix Millinery was the winner of the wedding accessories provider of the year category.

Rachael Nixon, from Chanix Millinery, Image: Chanix Millinery

It is the latest success for Rachael Nixon’s business, which featured on Channel 4 show Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas last year.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Wedding Awards said: “The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work.

“We hope their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence.

“Each winner demonstrated exceptional skill, talent, and dedication to their craft, and should be proud of their achievements.”

