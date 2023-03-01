Tayside and Fife businesses win at Scottish Wedding Awards

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Three Tayside and Fife businesses were among the winners at this year’s Scottish Wedding Awards.

The awards, held in Glasgow on Tuesday evening, celebrate the successes of everyone in the wedding industry – from cake makers to make-up artists and wedding cars to celebrants.

More than 500 people attended the ceremony as the awards marked their 10th year.

Successful first year for Perth boutique

Perth-based Emily Mai Bridal won wedding boutique of the year for the central region.

Business owner Keri Reid was delighted with the success, particularly as it marked a year since the opening of the Friarton Road business.

She said: “I could not believe it.

“It was great to go because it’s only our first year in business, but to win was just amazing.

“We’re so grateful to be recognised from brides through our reviews, but to be recognised by the industry like this, has marked our first year perfectly.

“I’m so grateful. It feels like reward for all the work that has gone in. This has made it all worthwhile.”

Keri said her husband Allan and children Emily and Charlie were over the moon.

“My husband is actually in hospital at the moment but I managed to FaceTime him and he was thrilled.

“He has been one of my main supporters, so it was great to have that moment, and the kids were delighted too.”

‘All I ever want is to make people happy’

Elsewhere at the awards, the Atholl Hair Room in Pitlochry took the prize for best hair and make-up salon, also in the central region category.

Kathleen Black, who runs the business, was over the moon to have come away with the award.

In a post on the salon’s Facebook page, she said: “I never got into this job for awards.

“It’s not a job, It is my whole identity. My salon is my safe place and my clients are my friends and community.

“I would like to think that this award would be a reflection of the community I am a part of. I hope that I have done them justice.

“All I ever want is to make people happy and show them how simple it can be to make someone’s day.”

Fife hat maker toasts success

And Kirkcaldy’s Chanix Millinery was the winner of the wedding accessories provider of the year category.

It is the latest success for Rachael Nixon’s business, which featured on Channel 4 show Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas last year.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Wedding Awards said: “The winners truly deserve this recognition for their exceptional work.

“We hope their success will inspire others in the industry to strive for excellence.

“Each winner demonstrated exceptional skill, talent, and dedication to their craft, and should be proud of their achievements.”