Fife hat maker stars in Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas TV show

As someone who makes bespoke hats for the biggest moments in people’s lives, Rachael Nixon from Kirkcaldy is used to spending hours getting every detail perfect.

She is less used to demonstrating her craft skills under the scrutiny of television cameras, against the clock and with presenter Kirstie Allsopp as her assistant.

Rachael started making hats six years ago and the success of the business led to her resigning as a Rachel House Children’s Hospice nurse in 2019.

Her business, Chanix Millinery, specialises in hats and fascinators for weddings, race days and even investitures.

Rachael, who has a showroom at John Smith Business Centre in Kirkcaldy, didn’t realise her own special occasion was around the corner.

Filming at Kirstie Allsopp’s property

Producers, who had been following her work on her social media page, emailed to ask if she would like to appear in Kirstie’s Handmade Christmas.

“They asked if I wanted to appear on the wreath making episode and incorporate feathers and silk flowers I normally make for hats,” she said.

“Just 10 days later I was in a marquee erected beside Kirstie’s house in Devon for filming.”

The show – which airs on Channel 4 at 5pm tonight – is a competition. Contestants receive a helping hand from Kirstie as the race to get their creations finished.

Rachael was impressed at how interested Kirstie was in her business and techniques.

She said: “Kirstie goes round everybody and gives you a hand. She got quite involved in what I was doing and loved helping with the silk flowers.

“I shape them using hot brass tools and then paint them.

“It was such a whirlwind getting the wreath done. Kirstie is so glamorous and so chatty.

“She loves what we’re doing and seems really interested.

“It was an amazing experience. I forgot I was being filmed at some points.”

Hopes for 2023 for Fife hat maker

After taking the plunge to become a milliner full-time, Rachael has overcome the business impact of Covid and also a suspected stroke last year.

The 37-year-old hopes the TV appearance will top off the year with a business boost.

She said: “I’m reaching a big audience in Scotland thanks to my social media.

“I’ve recently started hiring out my hats as I’m into sustainable fashion.

“People come from Inverness and Aberdeen to get my hats – but it would be good to attract the Ascot crowd.”

Kirstie Allsopp has previously had a Fife pensioner with a passion for woodturning on the annual show. She has also filmed at Blair Castle.