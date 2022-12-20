Caledonian Railway’s Polar Express carries 10,000 in festive boost for Brechin

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

The Polar Express has come to the end of a run which brought a 10,000-visitor festive boost to Brechin.

And the Angus town’s volunteer-run Caledonian Railway says it’s already been flooded with inquiries for next Christmas when passenger numbers will hopefully double.

It’s been five weekends of festive fun, laughter and happy tears for families who bagged a golden ticket for the festive experience.

The Queen’s Award-winning Caley Railway is the only one in Scotland licensed by Warner Bros. to run the experience based around the hit movie.

Last year the movie giant named Brechin as its best community event – one of only three awards to Polar Express events globally.

Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill says that success served them well to welcome more than double the number of passengers this time round.

“We’ve had people from all over Scotland and beyond,” said Jon.

“This past weekend was really festive with the snow, but for some it meant travelling through dire weather to get to Brechin.

“They all thought it was worth it – the whole run has been great but the final trains were really special.

“The joy on people’s faces has been immeasurable and the comments fantastic.

“It makes it really worthwhile for everyone involved with the railway.”

Huge interest for 2023

Tickets for 2023 don’t go on sale until the summer.

But there is already huge demand.

“A number of tour operators ran buses from the central belt and north of England independent of the railway and I would say we’ve already had enquiries for about 7,000 tickets from them for next year,” Jon added.

“Lots of families who visited also wanted to re-book straight away – they want to make it an annual tradition.

“There were a lot of overnight stays over the event and it increased footfall for Brechin and Angus hospitality businesses to help them continue their recovery from Covid.

“And it’s good for the community groups who help us out during the event, we really appreciate their work.

“We’d love to be looking at taking 15,000 to 20,000 people next year.

“There’s certainly no lack of demand, but we must make sure everything is right.

“We’ve had nothing but five-out-of-five feedback so we don’t want to do anything that would damage that reputation.”