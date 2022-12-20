Caledonian Railway’s Polar Express carries 10,000 in festive boost for Brechin

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Caledonian Railway’s Polar Express carries 10,000 in festive boost for Brechin

By Graham Brown
December 20 2022, 5.55am Updated: December 20 2022, 10.58am
Five-year-old Angus Hogg was one of the early passengers this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.
Five-year-old Angus Hogg was one of the early passengers this year. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

The Polar Express has come to the end of a run which brought a 10,000-visitor festive boost to Brechin.

And the Angus town’s volunteer-run Caledonian Railway says it’s already been flooded with inquiries for next Christmas when passenger numbers will hopefully double.

It’s been five weekends of festive fun, laughter and happy tears for families who bagged a golden ticket for the festive experience.

The Queen’s Award-winning Caley Railway is the only one in Scotland licensed by Warner Bros. to run the experience based around the hit movie.

Brechin Polar Express
Excited families ready to board the Polar Express. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

Last year the movie giant named Brechin as its best community event – one of only three awards to Polar Express events globally.

Caley Railway chairman Jon Gill says that success served them well to welcome more than double the number of passengers this time round.

“We’ve had people from all over Scotland and beyond,” said Jon.

Polar Express in Brechin
Lily Peters, 8, waits to see Santa aboard the Polar Express. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson.

“This past weekend was really festive with the snow, but for some it meant travelling through dire weather to get to Brechin.

“They all thought it was worth it – the whole run has been great but the final trains were really special.

“The joy on people’s faces has been immeasurable and the comments fantastic.

“It makes it really worthwhile for everyone involved with the railway.”

Brechin Caledonian Railway
The Polar Express steams into Brechin. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Huge interest for 2023

Tickets for 2023 don’t go on sale until the summer.

But there is already huge demand.

“A number of tour operators ran buses from the central belt and north of England independent of the railway and I would say we’ve already had enquiries for about 7,000 tickets from them for next year,” Jon added.

“Lots of families who visited also wanted to re-book straight away – they want to make it an annual tradition.

Brechin Polar Express
Poppy Dalton, 8, and dad John aboard the Polar Express. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“There were a lot of overnight stays over the event and it increased footfall for Brechin and Angus hospitality businesses to help them continue their recovery from Covid.

“And it’s good for the community groups who help us out during the event, we really appreciate their work.

“We’d love to be looking at taking 15,000 to 20,000 people next year.

“There’s certainly no lack of demand, but we must make sure everything is right.

“We’ve had nothing but five-out-of-five feedback so we don’t want to do anything that would damage that reputation.”

