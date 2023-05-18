LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’m remembering my Dundee pal Jayson Alexander this Mental Health Awareness Week

It’s mental health awareness week. But that doesn’t mean it’s only this week that mental health matters.

There’s more awareness of mental health these days. A recognition that it’s every bit as important as physical health. But often we neglect to put it first.

It may be because we are scared to open up. Or maybe we don’t want to burden anyone with our worries or struggles. But just having a good old chat to a pal, or even someone at the bus stop, can help in so many ways.

This week can be quite tough if you have lost someone close to you because of their mental health. I know because that’s how it is for me.

Jayson Alexander was well known in the Dundee area, especially for his passion for football. I knew him as the cheeky chappy at work though.

We both loved a good night out. I still remember our first – after a Dundee derby a couple of months after I’d joined the company. I was crying with laughter before the main course arrived and I knew Jayson and his pals were the kind of people I wanted to be around.

When I found out Jayson had taken his own life in 2020, it was impossible to process.

I can’t imagine how his lovely wife Lynsey must have felt. He had two young boys too, which makes it all the more difficult to come to terms with.

On the outside people can be fun, happy, the life and soul. But the reality is it’s so easy to walk out of the front door and put on a smile. People will think you’re ok. But that doesn’t mean you are.

That’s why it’s so important that we talk about mental health – all the time but this week in particular.

Jayson Alexander legacy lives on

It’s good to get the awareness out there.

It’s good to be reminded that if you think someone is having a rough time, it’s fine to ask them ‘are you okay?’.

And it’s good to talk to someone yourself if you’re feeling rubbish. To recognise you’re feeling that way, and to know it’s okay to reach out if you need a helping hand.

There’s a Jayson Alexander Memorial fundraising page on Facebook and a golf event happening on July 1 at Ballumbie Castle golf club, with donations going to Jayson’s sons Charlie and August.

Please check the page for information if you are interested in supporting his family.

And if anything, this week, please remember to be kind.

You never know what someone else is going through. And behind the smile there might be someone who is falling apart.

Samaritans provides free anonymous and confidential emotional support for people experiencing crisis and distress, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can contact Samaritans by phone on 116 123, by email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.