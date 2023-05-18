LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’m remembering my Dundee pal Jayson Alexander this Mental Health Awareness Week

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Comment Home Opinion

LYNNE HOGGAN: Why I’m remembering my Dundee pal Jayson Alexander this Mental Health Awareness Week

Jayson Alexander was the always smiling life and soul of the party. His death showed Lynne the importance of talking about mental health.

The death of football-loving Dundee dad Jayson Alexander shocked his many friends and loved ones. Image: Back Onside.
The death of football-loving Dundee dad Jayson Alexander shocked his many friends and loved ones. Image: Back Onside.
By Lynne Hoggan

It’s mental health awareness week. But that doesn’t mean it’s only this week that mental health matters.

There’s more awareness of mental health these days. A recognition that it’s every bit as important as physical health. But often we neglect to put it first.

It may be because we are scared to open up. Or maybe we don’t want to burden anyone with our worries or struggles. But just having a good old chat to a pal, or even someone at the bus stop, can help in so many ways.

This week can be quite tough if you have lost someone close to you because of their mental health. I know because that’s how it is for me.

The writer Lynne Hoggan next to a quote: "You never know what someone else is going through. And behind the smile there might be someone who is falling apart."

Jayson Alexander was well known in the Dundee area, especially for his passion for football. I knew him as the cheeky chappy at work though.

We both loved a good night out. I still remember our first – after a Dundee derby a couple of months after I’d joined the company. I was crying with laughter before the main course arrived and I knew Jayson and his pals were the kind of people I wanted to be around.

When I found out Jayson had taken his own life in 2020, it was impossible to process.

I can’t imagine how his lovely wife Lynsey must have felt. He had two young boys too, which makes it all the more difficult to come to terms with.

Jayson and Lynsey Alexander wedding photo.
Jayson and Lynsey Alexander

On the outside people can be fun, happy, the life and soul. But the reality is it’s so easy to walk out of the front door and put on a smile. People will think you’re ok. But that doesn’t mean you are.

That’s why it’s so important that we talk about mental health – all the time but this week in particular.

Jayson Alexander legacy lives on

It’s good to get the awareness out there.

It’s good to be reminded that if you think someone is having a rough time, it’s fine to ask them ‘are you okay?’.

Lynne Hoggan, Jayson Alexander and others in a crowd at a football match.
Lynne with Jayson Alexander and friends on a day-out.

And it’s good to talk to someone yourself if you’re feeling rubbish. To recognise you’re feeling that way, and to know it’s okay to reach out if you need a helping hand.

There’s a Jayson Alexander Memorial fundraising page on Facebook and a golf event happening on July 1 at Ballumbie Castle golf club, with donations going to Jayson’s sons Charlie and August.

Please check the page for information if you are interested in supporting his family.

And if anything, this week, please remember to be kind.

You never know what someone else is going through. And behind the smile there might be someone who is falling apart.

Samaritans provides free anonymous and confidential emotional support for people experiencing crisis and distress, 24 hours a day, 365 days a year. You can contact Samaritans by phone on 116 123, by email jo@samaritans.org or visit www.samaritans.org/branches to find your nearest branch.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]