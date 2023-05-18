Are Tayside and Fife drivers being ‘short-changed’ by fuel prices?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Are Tayside and Fife drivers being ‘short-changed’ by fuel prices?

Motorists have reported paying more at the pumps in the likes of Dundee and Kirkcaldy than other parts of Scotland.

By James Simpson
It is claimed some drivers face a "postcode lottery" over fuel prices.

Drivers in Tayside and Fife claim they are being “short-changed” over fuel prices.

The cost of buying petrol and diesel varies across Scotland – and even between outlets run by the same retailers.

Earlier this week, petrol prices dropped below 145p per litre for the first time in 18 months.

But that has not been good news for all motorists.

One driver told The Courier he noticed the Sainsbury’s garage in Dundee was selling fuel at higher prices at a garage run by the same supermarket in Ayrshire.

Meanwhile a driver in Fife says it is regularly much cheaper to fill up in Aberdeenshire than it is in Kirkcaldy.

An Asda petrol station at Myrekirk Road, Dundee.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

The RAC says drivers are facing a “postcode lottery”.

It comes as the Competition and Markets Authority is to quiz supermarket bosses after finding evidence that retailers have increased fuel prices to unnecessarily high levels.

Data from the Petrol Prices app, obtained by The Courier on Thursday, showed Asda in Glenrothes, Sainsbury’s in Kirkcaldy and Morrisons in Glenrothes were all charging nearly 152p per litre for diesel – compared to 132.9p at Tesco in Westhill, Aberdeenshire.

The cost at Asda in Kirkcaldy was cheaper at 148.7p, but still much more than garages in the north-east.

Meanwhile website Go Compare showed drivers at Tesco Dundee Riverside were paying nearly 10p more for petrol than customers at a Tesco store in Kilmarnock.

‘I don’t understand why’

Dave Connor, who lives in Kirkcaldy, said: “My other half lives in Aberdeen so I make the trip up and down the A90 regularly and the difference in diesel prices at the moment is massive.

“The cheapest in Kirkcaldy is 148.7p whereas I can fuel up in Aberdeen at 132.9p. It is at least £10 more to fill the tank in Fife.

“I can’t help feeling Fifers are being short-changed here and I don’t understand why.”

One Dundee man, who has a part-time driving job, says he has noticed a disparity in prices at the pump during his travels.

A Tesco garage on South Road in Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

He said: “Driving a diesel limo, it really baffles me why I’m being fleeced at Dundee forecourts compared to others in the likes of Aberdeen and Ayrshire.

“The difference per litre can be as much as 20p.

“There’s even a small independent station a few miles west of Kinross vastly undercutting ours.

“Sure, my firm pays for the fuel.

“However, when I’m in my own diesel vehicle, I don’t have the option of filling up with cheaper fuel.”

Why do fuel prices vary so much?

Experts say all retailers vary the price of their fuel depending on area.

Factors such as supply, the base price of fuel and local competition can impact the cost of filling up at each station.

Evidence gathered by the CMA indicates that fuel margins have increased across the retail market, but in particular for supermarkets, over the past four years.

As a result of these increasing margins, average 2022 supermarket pump prices appear to have been about 5p per litre more expensive than they would have been had their average percentage margins remained at 2019 levels, the CMA says.

A study concluding in July will aim to establish if “weaker competition” could be the reason behind the price shift.

Drivers heading for the pumps at Sainsbury’s in Dundee – before recent price changes.

Simon Williams, a fuel spokesman for the RAC, told The Courier he hopes the CMA study will lead to “better value” at the pumps.

He said: “Drivers are rightly perplexed when they see national supermarket brands charging very different prices for fuel in different locations, sometimes not that far apart.

“The behaviour of the UK’s big four supermarkets regarding fuel retailing is now under the scrutiny of the CMA as it has acknowledged what we’ve been saying for some time that average supermarket margins have been increasing.

“With the CMA due to conduct formal interviews with senior managers, we hope this may lead to better value at the pumps for drivers and an end to the postcode lottery of wildly varying fuel prices charged by the same supermarket brand.”

Supermarkets ‘working hard’ to be competitive

When contacted by The Courier, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Tesco said they were working hard to ensure they were offering the best value for customers.

A spokeswoman for Sainsbury’s said: “Pump prices differ throughout the UK (including outlets owned by the same company) for a range of reasons, including the cost of fuel, VAT, fuel duty and the dynamics of local competition.

“We work hard to ensure our petrol stations remain competitive within their local area.”

Morrisons was contacted for comment.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

Editor's Picks

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]