COURIER OPINION: The good and bad of 2024 across Tayside, Stirling and Fife

From Taylor Swift's dress designer to an ongoing swimming shambles - here's the best and worst of the last 12 months.

Ewan McGregor with his brother in Crieff. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By The Courier Comment

It’s been a turbulent year throughout Courier Country this 2024 – and that’s not just down to the never-ending number of named storms we seem to endure.

It was the year Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour came to Scotland and Perthshire designer Little Lies hit the headlines after the Love Story singer wore her dress.

In the same 12 months, beleaguered Dundee University principal Iain Gillespie was forced to resign form his £305,000-a-year role with the institution facing a £30 million blackhole in its budget.

Here we look at the good and the bad of the last 12 months.

Starmer vs Swinney and the SNP

Six months ago it would have seemed unfathomable to be calling this year anything but a huge success for Labour and Sir Kier and an unmitigated disaster for the SNP.

But a steadying of the ship from Perthshire’s own First Minister John Swinney, coupled with plummeting approval ratings for the UK Prime Minister, has changed the narrative.

First Minister John Swinney, MSP for Perthshire North
First Minister John Swinney, who represents Perthshire North. Image: PA

Good: John Swinney – The First Minister may have changed the fortunes of his party after a disastrous General Election.

Bad: Humza Yousaf – the Dundee-based MSP saw his spell as First Minister end in May after a chaotic 14 months in charge.

Sporting retirees and retweets

It was a good year for the two Dundee-based football clubs compared to the rest.

Dundee United returned to the top flight at the first time of asking while the Dark Blues secured a top six finish.

St Johnstone scrambled to safety on the last day of the season.

Andy Murray's 21-year career has come to an end
Andy Murray’s career drew to a close in Paris. Image: Martin Rickett/PA Wire/PA Images

Good: Andy Murray – Dunblane tennis legend and Wimbledon winner changed his Twitter (now X) bio to “I played tennis” after retiring in August.

Bad: Cammy MacPherson – The St Johnstone midfielder was forced to apologise after retweeting a video from far-right thug Tommy Robinson.

Swimming struggles and ancient stones

In culture and leisure, the Easter weekend saw the opening of the long-awaited Perth Museum which attracted over 100,000 visitors in it’s first 100 days.

But Perth residents were outraged to see the permanent closure of Bell’s Sports Centre after it was damaged by flooding the year previously.

Perth Museum houses The Stone of Destiney. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Good: The Stone of Destiney – the ancient artefact came home to Perthshire as the centrepiece of the new £27million Perth Museum.

Bad: Swimming – Dundee City Council spent another year trying to get the Olympia consistently open while Perth and Kinross Council spent the last 12 months attempting close their leisure pool.

Crime and justice

It’s been a difficult year for many caught up in our legal system.

Angus killer Tasmin Glass was released on parole having served just half of a 10-year culpable homicide sentence for her role in the murder of Steven Donaldson.

In Fife, a four day search in Auchtermuchty for Allan Bryant Jnr yet again ended without answers for his distraught family more than a decade after he was last seen in Glenrothes.

Myra Philp is a Fife victim of the Post Office scandal
Myra Philp from Fife is one of thousands of victims of the Post Office scandal. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Good: Postmasters – The Horizon scandal dominated the news for much of the early part of the year and courageous campaigners have been told £1.8 billion will be set aside for compensation – though they say the fight continues.

Bad: Police Scotland – It took the force six days to open an investigation into alleged murder victim Brian Low’s death in Aberfeldy.

Hollywood and homegrown TV stars

Tinsel Town came to Tayside in 2024.

Trainspotting star Ewan McGregor moved into a £2million mansion in the Carse of Gowrie, Alan Cumming took over as artistic director of Pitlochry Festival Theatre, Brian Cox made his directorial debut in Stirlingshire and James McAvoy shot California Schemin’ scenes in Dundee.

Gladiators star Sabre - a.k.a. Dundee's Sheli McCoy.
Gladiators star Sabre – a.k.a. Dundee’s Sheli McCoy. Image: BBC / Hungry Bear Media

Good: Sheli McCoy – The new Gladiator star from Dundee known as Sabre fought Dunfermline dog-walker Kerry Wilson in the semi-final of the TV reboot.

Bad: Barry Keoghan – Actor and former Dundee resident splits from partner Sabrina Carpenter.

Conversation